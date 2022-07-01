Jim Polzin: Why Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh sees ‘an incredible amount of value’ in Greg Gard

As votes of confidence go, this was a big one from Chris McIntosh. The University of Wisconsin athletic director didn’t deliver some craftily worded show of support for his men’s basketball coach, he provided something much more meaningful to Gard.

Gard’s new contract was released earlier this week and its contents were eye-opening, both in terms of the size of a raise that places him among the highest-paid coaches in the Big Ten and what it would cost UW to part ways with him if that dire situation ever arrived. Not that McIntosh had any thoughts of making changes anytime soon — read that and weep, #FireGard crowd — but this new deal essentially makes Gard untouchable for at least three years and probably longer.

What this provides Gard is security, and that was important to McIntosh. UW has earned a share of two of the last three regular-season conference titles — Gard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year each time — and has the most Big Ten wins over the past four seasons.

“But that’s just part of the story,” McIntosh said this week. “It’s the way that Greg leads his program. It’s the experience that his players have as being part of his team and this program. It’s the way we do it with a high degree of integrity — the Wisconsin way — so it’s fair to say I see an incredible amount of value in Greg leading our program.”

Gard will make $3.55 million in 2022-23 and is scheduled to get a $100,000 raise in each additional year of the deal, which runs through the 2026-27 campaign. Based on the USA Today’s coaches salary database and media reports on other deals, that puts Gard behind only Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Illinois’ Brad Underwood and Maryland’s Kevin Willard among Big Ten coaches.

Yes, Willard is among the highest-paid coaches before he’s even won his first Big Ten game and this is a good time to offer the reminder that these salary rankings could change by the hour. Representatives of Big Ten coaches no doubt will notice Gard’s raise and try to get bumps for their own clients, the same way Madison-based agent Tim Valentyn worked on Gard’s behalf after UW, picked to finish 10th in a 2021-22 preseason poll, shared the Big Ten crown.

The Badgers are 84-50 in the Big Ten during Gard’s seven seasons, a .627 winning percentage. That puts them fourth behind Purdue (93-40), Michigan State (90-44) and Michigan (83-48).

UW is 53-27 in conference play over the past four seasons, putting it slightly ahead of Purdue (52-27), Michigan (50-27), Illinois (51-29) and Michigan State (51-29).

“For me, the priority is I want our coaches to feel like they’re being treated fairly,” McIntosh said. “Given Greg’s performance and the way in which he leads our basketball program, and also where the market is for men’s basketball coaches right now, I think we accomplished that.”

I asked McIntosh how much NCAA tournament success factors into his evaluation of a coach. Gard’s record in that marquee event is 6-5, and four of those wins came during his first two seasons. UW hasn’t been past the opening weekend since 2017 and it’s worth noting that, on top of his hefty salary, Gard now would receive a $200,000 bonus for leading the Badgers to the Sweet 16.

If UW’s No. 1 spot in the Big Ten standings over the past four seasons is used to support his case, it’s only fair to point out that the Badgers’ two NCAA tournament wins over that same span are tied for fourth among Big Ten teams behind Michigan (seven), Michigan State (five) and Purdue (five).

“My starting point is I focus on the entire body of work,” McIntosh said. “Obviously, performance within the NCAA tournament is important and it’s not to be diminished. But I think we need to be intentional about how we look at the program and I look at the program holistically and the entire body of work. I think it would be a mistake to disproportionately, one way or the other, focus on only the NCAA tournament. You can see examples of this across the country — a team that gets hot in the tournament or cold in the tournament — and I don’t think that tells the whole story.”

Fair enough, though that portion of Gard’s résumé should continue to be monitored over the course of this deal.

But please don’t bombard me with emails or tweets if the Badgers have another early exit in the NCAA tournament next season … or the one after that … or the one after that. Let me reiterate: This new deal gives him a boatload of security.

UW would owe Gard $12 million if it fired him without cause during the first three years of the deal. That figure falls to $8 million in the fourth year and $5 million for the final year of the deal. Those numbers may seem outrageous, but there are two things to consider:

First, Gard’s previous liquidated damages clause was $1 million, a figure so ridiculously low that it was almost insulting. In fact, it was the lowest figure in the Big Ten, according to one source, and the next-closest total among the other 13 coaches wasn’t all that close. UW needed to rectify that and did.

Finding the right number wasn’t easy because the market for liquidated damages in coaches’ contracts is “quite startling,” as McIntosh put it. The $12 million price tag gives Gard plenty of security at the front end of his deal but, according to McIntosh, falls in line with other contracts around the country.

“He’s earned a high degree of trust and confidence,” McIntosh said, “and that’s what allowed us to agree on those terms.”

UW could have played hardball with Gard, knowing he’s a Wisconsin native in his dream job who wouldn’t pull a Bret Bielema on the school and flee for a different job. But what kind of message would that send to a guy who’s been loyal and has played a major role in a remarkable run of sustained success over 20-plus years, first as an assistant to Bo Ryan and now as the CEO of the program?

There’s risk involved in handing out a contract like this, of course, and McIntosh certainly understands that. But the program has experienced smooth sailing for much of Gard’s run and, even when the Badgers have encountered rocky waters, that’s when their leader has done some of his best work.

That help explains why Gard was rewarded by UW. But just as important as his bank account expanding was the message that was sent to him by McIntosh in the process.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

