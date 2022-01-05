Jim Polzin: Why Johnny Davis showing up on NBA radar is 'a win-win' for Wisconsin men's basketball

Johnny Davis’ father said something last spring that almost made me drop my cellphone. I’d called to check on rumors his son might be considering transferring elsewhere after one season with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program, gossip Mark Davis quickly shot down.
That wasn’t a surprise. But what he said next caught me off guard: “You can quote me if you want to: Jonathan Davis is going to be in the NBA in one to two years, guaranteed,” Mark Davis said. “That is his mindset. Next year, they’re going to concentrate on winning the Big Ten, trying to get as far as they can in the NCAA tournament and hopefully see where he fits in the draft.”
Even for somebody who loved Johnny Davis’ game coming out of La Crosse Central and thought he showed flashes of brilliance while averaging 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds off the bench during his freshman campaign with the Badgers, any NBA talk seemed premature. I chalked it up to parental bias and decided to save that quote for another day.
Nine months later, it appears father knows best. Davis is now a sophomore averaging 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals — he leads UW in all four categories — and has entered the conversation for both Big Ten and national player of the year awards.
If the NBA talk was a whisper when the calendar turned to 2022, it became a roar Monday night when Davis had 37 points and 14 rebounds while carrying the No. 23 Badgers to a stunning 74-69 upset at No. 3 Purdue.
Davis was the best player on a court that also included Boilermakers sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, who’s viewed as a potential lottery pick in the 2022 NBA draft. There were somewhere between 15 to 20 NBA scouts in attendance at Mackey Arena and Davis put on an absolute show.
So back to that conversation last spring, which came before Davis had been invited to Team USA tryouts and made the team for the FIBA U19 World Cup. Davis' confidence — and game — have been soaring ever since the Americans returned from Latvia with a gold medal.
What exactly made Mark Davis so confident Johnny was NBA-bound at some point? When I asked him that earlier this week, he went down a list of 2021 NBA first-round picks whom Johnny had held his own against on the AAU circuit during his fabulous prep career at La Crosse Central: Jalen Green (No. 2 overall), Jalen Suggs (No. 5), former Sun Prairie and Glendale Nicolet standout Jalen Johnson (No. 20), Jaden Springer (No. 28).
“If he didn’t outplay them some games, he was right there with them,” said Mark Davis, who played 31 games with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1988-89, his lone season in the NBA during a professional career that lasted 13 seasons. “Him and I just kept trying to figure out why is he not getting publicity? It’s like, ‘OK, let’s just stay the course and keep showing people.’ That’s it. And that’s what he’s done. And he’s just sick of it.
“And really with Jaden Ivey, he’s like, ‘How is he No. 5 in the draft and I’m not even in the first round? That doesn’t make any sense.’ That drives him. That really does. It eats away at him.”
It’s true, nbadraft.net has Ivey going No. 5 in its 2022 mock draft. But it now has Davis in the No. 14 slot, a steep climb for a player who, if you’ll remember, wasn’t even among the top 100 players in the country when the season began according to a list compiled by CBSsports.com.
Mark Davis was more than happy to address the elephant in the room: How real is this NBA talk?
“Here’s the thing: I’m going to be totally honest. His ultimate goal is to be a top-five (pick) in the NBA. If it happens this year, it happens this year. If it happens next year, it happens next year. If it happens the year after that, it happens then. But that is his goal,” Mark Davis said. “He went to Wisconsin because I told him that is the best opportunity for him to play in the NBA because I looked at everybody’s roster and I saw what Wisconsin had coming back his freshman year and what they had leaving and I told him — and coach (Greg) Gard and coach (Joe) Krabbenhoft will tell you this, they said, ‘The keys to the car are going to be yours, Johnny.’ That’s why they recruited him. They didn’t offer any other 2-guards. 'The keys to the kingdom are going to be yours,' and as you can see it’s come to pass.
“He can do whatever he wants. If he was playing for Duke or Kentucky or somebody like that, I don’t think he would be able to play freelance like that. But in Wisconsin’s system, the way they play basketball, he’s getting his opportunities. And he’s definitely making the most of them. No doubt about it.”
Pause for a second and consider what Mark Davis said and how much it doesn’t fit the negative perception that’s been hovering over the Badgers for years: That if recruits want to end up in the NBA, they should choose to play for a different program.
That’s what blue-chip in-state products such as Johnson (Duke) and Tyler Herro (Kentucky) chose to do and it worked out well for each of them. But Mark Davis and Johnny Davis were convinced playing at UW would help — not hurt — the latter’s goal of playing at the next level.
As for the first part, about Johnny Davis hanging around for another season or two if he's not a guaranteed top-five pick? It's hard for me to believe he'll be back if he's told he'll be a lottery pick this summer.
Gard, for his part, said he hasn’t had any discussions with his star player about the future.
“I’ve always taken the approach that if somebody has a really good year and they have that type of attention on them, most likely we’re having a really good year,” Gard said as the No. 23 Badgers (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten Conference) prepared for a game on Thursday against Iowa (11-3, 1-2) at the Kohl Center. “So that comes with the territory. If he plays really well, that’s good for our team and that’s good for our program. And he’s put a lot of time in. He’s got great teammates that support him and help him and he’d be the first one to hand them some credit for this, too. I look at it as win-win all the way around.”
Davis hasn’t given Gard or the other UW coaches any reason to be concerned that all of this — the hype or the NBA cloud hanging overhead — should be a concern. He said all the right things Wednesday — “I’m not worried about any of that right now. I’m just living in the present, in the moment, and just playing with my team and focusing on winning the Big Ten,” Davis said — and has been literally practicing what he preaches.
One gauge for Gard to see how a player is handling extra attention or pressure is what happens on the court between game days. “He’s the best player in practice every day, too,” said Gard, who said Davis’ best trait is his competitiveness and that shows by how badly he wants to even the score when a teammate gets the best of him.
“It is a lot and it’s only going to grow more as far as attention if he continues to play the way he’s playing,” UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said. “But that’s why we try to help him out with those things. I think the thing about him is he’s always stayed grounded and it’s always been about working and just trying to find ways to win. He isn’t about social media and all those different things. That’s not why he plays. That’s the great thing about him. He plays for the love of the game and to compete and he’s the ultimate competitor and wants to win. All those other things are secondary and they’ll continue to be.”
Davis said Wednesday he has nothing to prove other than “I’m playing for one of the best teams in college basketball right now. That’s it. I don’t care about any of the individual stuff.”
Not buying that last part. I’m in no way implying Davis is selfish; in fact, one of my favorite plays from the Purdue game came when he blocked a shot in the first half and dove into the UW bench to save the ball from going out of bounds. Rather, I believe UW has found a special player who can put his team first while also playing with a giant chip on his shoulder because he feels as though his individual skills are being overlooked.
Case in point: After outplaying Ivey on Monday night, it didn’t take Davis long to set his sights on the next opposing star on the schedule. He was hungry for more.
“He FaceTimed me and my wife (Sarah) when he got home,” Mark Davis said. “Before he hung up, he’s like, ‘Now I have to go after Keegan Murray. He thinks he’s going to be the Big Ten player of the year? Nah, not going to happen.’ That’s how Johnny is wired.”
Fave 5: Jim Polzin picks his favorite stories of 2021
Jim Polzin stepped into a new role in June, going from University of Wisconsin men’s basketball beat reporter to Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist.
Polzin wore both hats later that month when, on back-to-back days, he broke the news about seven seniors confronting coach Greg Gard in a secretly recorded meeting during the 2020-21 season and followed up with a column about how that recording had exposed cracks in the program’s foundation.
Neither one of those pieces made the list of Polzin’s favorite stories for 2021.
I wish I didn’t have to write this story about the daughter of former UW football standout Al Toon, who was killed in an apparent murder-suici…
The legend of Barry Alvarez began where he’s from. On his final day as Wisconsin’s AD, where will he go now?
I was assigned this story when the news broke in early April that Alvarez was “retiring.” A couple months later, I’d produce what may have bee…
I wanted to get a game column in this list and there were handful from which to choose. But selected this one from the opener against Penn Sta…
Moseley is a fascinating woman who’s in the early stages of a major rebuilding project. Not as many people read this story as I’d hoped, so ma…
This story has been on a Microsoft Word document of stories I’d wanted to pursue ever since Smart, who grew up in the Madison area, was named …
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.