Jim Polzin: Why Johnny Davis showing up on NBA radar is 'a win-win' for Wisconsin men's basketball

“Here’s the thing: I’m going to be totally honest. His ultimate goal is to be a top-five (pick) in the NBA. If it happens this year, it happens this year. If it happens next year, it happens next year. If it happens the year after that, it happens then. But that is his goal,” Mark Davis said. “He went to Wisconsin because I told him that is the best opportunity for him to play in the NBA because I looked at everybody’s roster and I saw what Wisconsin had coming back his freshman year and what they had leaving and I told him — and coach (Greg) Gard and coach (Joe) Krabbenhoft will tell you this, they said, ‘The keys to the car are going to be yours, Johnny.’ That’s why they recruited him. They didn’t offer any other 2-guards. 'The keys to the kingdom are going to be yours,' and as you can see it’s come to pass.