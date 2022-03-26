Jim Polzin: Why developing 3-point shooters is a must this offseason for Wisconsin men's basketball

Ben Brust has the fourth-most made 3-pointers in University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program history and would be one spot higher on that list had Brad Davison not been granted an extra season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s at least one thing that distinguishes Brust from the three players above him in the record books: Unlike Davison, Bronson Koenig and D’Mitrik Trice, Brust barely played as a freshman.
Brust, in fact, only made two 3-pointers in 10 attempts during the 2010-11 season. That following offseason, as a UW staff member was trying to light a fire under returning players by listing off shooting percentages that were less than stellar, Brust didn’t really know how to react when he was called out for his 20% showing.
It wasn’t, to be fair, a large enough shot sample by which to judge Brust’s shooting ability.
The same can be said for Jordan Taylor’s first season with the Badgers. Taylor went 5 of 26 from beyond the arc as a freshman in 2008-09 and that performance was long forgotten by the time he put together one of the most impressive long-range shooting seasons in program history as a junior two seasons later.
There’s a lesson here that can be applied to the returning players from a 2021-22 UW team that put together a highly successful season despite being the second-worst 3-point shooting team in program history:
Drawing conclusions on an individual player’s shooting ability based on one season of work — particularly in cases where playing time is sparse and opportunities to shoot are limited — isn’t reasonable. Brust and Taylor are living proof of that and they’re far from the only examples; Frank Kaminsky’s 3-point percentages from his first two seasons at UW were 28.6 and 31.1.
“I think a portion of that is just reps,” Brust, who serves as a radio analyst for the Milwaukee Bucks and co-hosts “Scalzo and Brust,” a local sports talk radio show, said this week. “It’s hard to find a rhythm and just come off the bench and knock down shots.”
A 2-for-22 performance in a 54-49 loss to Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament left UW with a finishing mark of 30.6% from 3-point range for the season. While I didn’t expect shooting to be a strength for this team and identified it back when the season began as a potential weakness, nobody could have anticipated it being this bad.
Badgers coach Greg Gard even resorted to gallows humor following the season-ending defeat in Milwaukee. “We couldn’t hit water from the boat,” he said.
The Badgers won 25 games overall and a share of the Big Ten regular-season title despite being one of the worst outside shooting teams in the country, largely because sophomore Johnny Davis helped cover some major warts on this team. But Davis also was part of the 3-point problem, finishing at only 30.6% after going 0-for-7 in what likely will be his final game in a UW uniform.
Davison made twice as many 3-pointers as the next-closest UW player and even he finished at 34.7%, the lowest mark of his five-year career.
UW made 10 or more 3-pointers in only five of 33 games this season. It shot better than 35.7% from beyond the arc only one time over its final 14 games.
Davis’ likely departure to the NBA means UW almost certainly will need to shoot significantly better from the outside in order to survive of the rigors of life in the Big Ten. But there’s reason to believe that can happen.
Help might be on the way with the arrival of Connor Essegian, the only scholarship player in UW’s 2022 recruiting class. Shooting is Essegian’s biggest strength, though it’s a big jump from the second-smallest of four divisions on the Indiana prep circuit to the Big Ten and he’ll also have to prove himself on the defensive end to even get on the court.
While grabbing a shooter or two in the transfer portal would go a long way in helping UW’s 3-point woes, getting more efficient production from young players such as Chucky Hepburn, Steven Crowl, Jordan Davis and maybe even Ben Carlson also would provide a big boost.
Hepburn got hot late in the season and finished at 34.8% from beyond the arc. UW missed that shooting threat — and overall point guard play — after the freshman sustained a right ankle injury late in the first half against Iowa State.
Crowl slumped to 31.7% by the end of his first season playing major minutes. Whether it was the result of tired legs or just a lack of confidence, Crowl went 2 of 12 over his final five games and one of those conversions was a banked-in shot from the left wing, albeit at a key moment in a win over Colgate in an NCAA Tournament opener.
Still, I'd expect that shooting percentage to climb for Crowl next season.
Jordan Davis and Carlson fall in the not-enough-attempts-to-know category that Brust and Taylor found themselves in as first-year players. Davis was 8 of 28, while Carlson was 1 of 21. Both of their shooting strokes are solid enough that better results should be expected if they can earn regular spots in the rotation and are more comfortable.
“Even if you’re the most confident player in the world, you come in a game and may shoot it one time, you make it or miss it and you’re right back to the bench,” Taylor, who’s spent a decade playing professionally overseas, said this week during a phone conversation from Japan. “Those are kind of anomaly situations. The stats on those guys don’t really serve much purpose.”
Where does junior forward Tyler Wahl fit in this shooting equation? He’s gone 6 of 28, 10 of 36 and 6 of 37 from 3-point range during his first three seasons at UW. Work ethic never has been an issue for Wahl, but he has yet to gain full confidence in his shot and he passed up open looks at times this season.
The offseason mission for Wahl and the UW coaching staff has to be to get him to a place where defenses have to at least respect him from beyond the arc.
Both Brust and Taylor accepted coaching and made tweaks to their shots early in their careers. Simplifying the process and making small changes in the release or footwork — or both — can make all the difference.
“At 19, 20, 21, I definitely don’t think you are who you are as a shooter,” Taylor said. “I think you’re very far from who you are as a shooter.”
As Brust and Taylor know, a lot of hours of work in the gym can go a long way. A little confidence boost doesn’t hurt, either. Returning players such as Wahl, Hepburn, Crowl, Carlson and Jordan Davis are entering an important offseason for a program in transition. After the way the Badgers shot from 3-point range season, there’s nowhere to go but up in that department.
