Jim Polzin: Why dark uniform pairings can make a game 'impossible to follow' for some fans

When I reached out to the Big Ten for clarification, the only response from a spokesperson was this: “NCAA rules only require that the jersey colors be 'contrasting.'"

I can’t help thinking that perhaps Schramm would have been able to watch the UW-Ohio State game without any difficulty had I spoken up sooner. This situation came up last season when the Badgers wore red and Michigan State wore green for a Christmas Day game in East Lansing, which I thought was cool until frustrated comments started rolling in on Twitter.

One of them came from Paul Junio, a UW-Madison grad who lives in Oconomowoc. Junio commented at the time that the game was “impossible to follow” for his son, who is color blind and can’t distinguish between red and green.

I intended to follow up last season with Junio and others who’d commented that day but, well, the next game arrived … and the next game … and pretty soon it was March and a busy season was over. Perhaps a story back then would have opened eyes for someone at UW or in the Big Ten office and Ohio State would have been asked to wear its white jerseys last month.

Or maybe not.