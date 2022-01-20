Jim Polzin: Where Joey Hauser and Johnny Davis fit in a classic what-if scenario for Wisconsin basketball

The sky was falling in May 2019, or so it seemed for some in the University of Wisconsin men's basketball fan base, when Joey Hauser spurned the program for a second time.
That spring began with a bombshell — Hauser and his brother Sam were leaving Marquette — and the Badgers were among the teams they were considering as landing spots. Then-UW coach Bo Ryan hadn’t offered Sam Hauser a scholarship out of high school in Stevens Point, and that decision ended up costing the program when his younger brother, one of the Badgers' top targets in the 2018 recruiting class, decided to join his sibling and picked the Golden Eagles over UW.
But here was this second chance for UW and it went hard after both Hausers. The Badgers’ big swing resulted in a miss — Sam picked Virginia, Joey chose Michigan State — and the fire Greg Gard crowd was up in arms.
Heck, I even referred to it as a “big blow” while writing the news story on the Hausers’ decision on a day that will go down as one of the saddest in program history and had nothing to do with recruiting. More on that later.
The Hausers heading elsewhere didn’t end up being a big blow for Gard and Co. In fact, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Badgers.
No. 8 UW (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten) hosts No. 14 Michigan State (14-3, 5-1) on Friday night in a key matchup of teams hoping to make a run at the conference title. It also will be the first time Joey Hauser will play in the Kohl Center as a collegiate player and is another spotlight game for Badgers sophomore Johnny Davis.
Playing the what-if game in recruiting is an age-old tradition and a topic that can spark debate, but this one involving Hauser and Davis could end up being an all-timer if it’s not already in that category.
A couple weeks after Hauser rejected UW for a second time, it landed a commitment from the guy who has blossomed into a star before our eyes and is a national player of the year candidate in his second (and possibly final) season in the program.
How close were the Badgers to not getting Davis? There’s a really good chance Johnny and his twin brother, Jordan, would be playing elsewhere if the Hausers had committed. It definitely would have altered dramatically UW’s 2020 recruiting class, which ended up including five scholarship players on signing day but would have been reduced to three had the Badgers used two scholarships on the Hausers.
Up until the Hausers made their decision, UW had one commitment in its 2020 class — point guard Lorne Bowman — and was offering Jordan Davis a preferred walk-on spot. It had offered Johnny a scholarship much earlier in his stellar career at La Crosse Central High School.
My understanding is that scenario was a no-deal for Johnny and Jordan Davis, who wanted to play together with the Badgers as full-scholarship players. Had UW come around and offered Jordan a full ride, paving the way for that dream scenario to play out for the Davis family, it would have left no room for the two Minnesota bigs who eventually committed to the Badgers, Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson.
When the Hausers said no, it left Gard with much more roster flexibility. He offered Jordan Davis a scholarship about 10 days later and the brothers Davis orally committed another 10 days after that to become the second and third members in UW’s 2020 class. Crowl and Carlson climbed aboard in the fall.
Let’s pause here to reflect on how much Gard and his assistants were going through during that stretch. The news about the Hausers not picking UW broke later on the same day Howard Moore and his family were involved in a car accident in Michigan that killed Moore’s wife, Jen, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn, and left the UW assistant coach severely injured.
“There were much more important things to worry about than where somebody wanted to go to school,” Gard said Thursday.
Gard and his staff never can get enough credit for how resilient they were in the months after that tragedy. UW secured oral commitments from eight plays in the span of 106 days, starting with the Davis brothers. That group included Crowl, Carlson and preferred walk-on Carter Gilmore in the 2020 class along with Matthew Mors and Chucky Hepburn in the 2021 cycle.
Don’t take this as me second-guessing the decision to recruit the Hausers at the time. Both would have been good fits in the UW system, especially in terms of adding shooting. It would have created a massive frontcourt logjam when the Hausers finally were eligible to play in 2020-21 — they would have had to compete with Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers, Aleem Ford and Tyler Wahl assuming everybody stuck around — but it also would have quieted critics who were all over Gard for not landing in-state talent.
Joey Hauser has had a rather pedestrian two seasons on the court for the Spartans, though he had a team-high 27 points in an 85-76 home loss to UW last season. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 6.8 points and 6.1 rebounds this season as a senior.
“You see him on film, you’re always, ‘What if? What would he be doing (here)?’” UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said. “Sure, but he’s playing for a Hall of Fame coach and one of the best programs in the country and starting and having a ball and competing for championships. I’m happy for him. It’s good to see good people do well.”
Meanwhile, Johnny Davis has silenced the Gard-can’t-recruit-in-state-talent crowd, at least temporarily, and Jordan has been a role player on a team in contention for a Big Ten title. His best days are ahead of him.
“Just glad me and Jordan made the decision that we did,” Johnny Davis said Thursday.
So are UW fans, who also should be glad that a different set of brothers made the decisions they did.
Badgers Bracketology: Where experts see Wisconsin men's basketball's standing in the NCAA tournament
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
Current: Three seed, facing Wagner
Last week: Six seed
Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the most of any conference, and the Badgers share the three line with Purdue.
He is still predicting Michigan State will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but the Spartans are a four seed in his projection.
Jerry Palm, CBS
Current: Two seed, facing Weber State
Last week: Three seed
Palm again has the Badgers among the nation’s best teams, ranking UW third in CBS’ Top 25, behind only Auburn and Gonzaga. The Badgers are the highest seeded Big Ten team in Palm’s projection and can pick up a win this week against another of Palm’s tournament teams, Michigan State. Palm has the Spartans as a four seed.
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
🙌 @AuburnMBB made the jump to a 1 seed in @tsnmike's latest bracket!— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2022
What do you think of his tournament field? pic.twitter.com/u6Wz7qfrRs
Current: Two seed, facing Wagner
Last week: Five seed
UW made a big jump with its win over the Buckeyes last week, and DeCourcy has the Badgers as the highest of his seven Big Ten tournament teams. DeCourcy also moved UW into the Midwest bracket, which could mean an opening weekend in Milwaukee.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins
UW was No. 18 in the NET rankings Monday, up six spots from last week.
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 5-1 in Quadrant 1 games — tied with Baylor and Iowa State for the most in Division 1 — 4-1 in Quadrant 2 games, and 5-0 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. The Badgers’ games at Northwestern and against Michigan State are Quadrant 1 games. Northwestern is No. 72 in the NET Rankings and the Spartans are No. 23.
