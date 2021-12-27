Jim Polzin: These two Wisconsin stars cheer for one another even though they're strangers

“It’s always cool to be able to play for your home team and allow for your family to come out and see you play,” Allen said. “I wouldn’t say it was a huge factor in my decision, but it’s definitely cool and I’m glad that I did it.”

Davis had a lot of options as well during the 2020 recruiting cycle but decided he wanted to play at UW alongside his twin brother Jordan.

“I definitely appreciate being in the home state,” Davis said. “It makes things a lot easier and I really enjoy being able to rep Wisconsin.”

One thing that’s stood out from my vantage point is how well Allen and Davis have represented UW, not just in terms of being fun to watch but also in how they’ve carried themselves despite all the attention they’ve received.

Both gave similar answers when asked what’s allowed each of them to travel this road of fame while avoiding the pitfalls in that path.

“My parents raised me to be a kid with good manners,” Davis said. “Be humble through all my success and always give credit to other people more than myself because I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the people surrounding me.”