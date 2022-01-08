Jim Polzin: The runnin' Badgers? Not quite, but Greg Gard's team has picked up the pace this season

That Greg Gard started talking about soothing scents earlier this week made all the sense in the world for anyone who has gotten to know the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach.
Gard’s ways of delivering teaching points to his players can sometimes be a little corny and yet is right on brand for the pride of tiny Cobb in southwestern Wisconsin. A Cheesehead being cheesy? Go figure.
Which brings us to Gard revealing the word he uses with his players when he sees things getting a bit chaotic on offense: lavender.
“When we get a little frazzled, ‘lavender,’” Gard said. “Let’s touch the ball in the paint because it will settle us down.”
Gard thought of this all by himself and admits having a wife and two daughters at home was his main reason for choosing that word instead of something more straightforward, like, say, “paint.” Candles and other scents are always present in the Gard household, he said Wednesday afternoon, and thus he’s come to understand that “lavender is calming.”
His No. 23 Badgers rolled to an 87-78 home win over Iowa a day later, a high-possession game in which UW not only kept up with one of the faster-paced teams in the country but looked comfortable doing so.
There was nothing chaotic about that performance and it offered further proof that this isn’t your typical UW team. The numbers, as the Badgers (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) head into a game at Maryland (8-6, 0-3) on Sunday, back up just how different this Gard team has been as it reaches the halfway point of the regular season.
UW ranks 226th of 358 teams nationally in average possession length, according to KenPom. That hardly makes the Badgers speed demons, but they’ve never been higher than 320th in that category in the 13 seasons the site has been tracking that statistic.
The Badgers’ average trip up the floor takes 17.7 seconds off the shot clock. That’s 1.3 seconds below last season’s mark, which was the program's previous lowest average possession length over the past decade-plus.
What all those numbers mean: That UW under Gard has become less and less “methodical,” a term that can come in complimentary or derisive form depending on who’s using it.
It’s also a sign that Gard is a man of his word. When UW was in the midst of one of the most impressive recruiting runs in program history, a 106-day stretch during which it landed eight of the now 10 scholarship players who make up the 2020 and ’21 classes, the vision Gard and his staff sold to players included talk of a shift in philosophy.
Here’s how Badgers assistant coach Dean Oliver explained it at the time: “Building upon what we’ve done recently,” he said, “but also taking the next step, trying to play smart but fast.”
That pitch was music to the ears of players such as Johnny Davis, now a sophomore averaging 22.6 points, and freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn.
“They had talked to me about kind of playing a little faster because that’s how we were in high school,” Hepburn said. “My team always pushed the pace, we averaged almost 85 points per game. That’s how I play, and I think I fit well in this program.”
UW has a mobile starting lineup that includes Davis, who has emerged as a superstar, along with Hepburn and junior forward Tyler Wahl. Plus, fifth-year senior guard Brad Davison isn’t shy about firing up a 3-pointer in transition once in a while.
It’s a misconception that Gard demands his teams play at a slow pace. UW doesn’t want to get in track meets with more athletic teams, but Gard and his predecessor, Bo Ryan, never have been opposed to pushing the pace so long as it didn’t result in turnovers or poor shot selection.
And that’s the key with these Badgers, who have earned the trust of the coaching staff by playing faster while also making smart decisions. UW has turned the ball over on only 12.1% of its possessions, the second-lowest mark in the nation behind Iowa.
“I think a lot of it’s been natural,” Gard said after the win over the Hawkeyes. “I can sit up here and say it’s been coaching, but it’s been natural. They have a connection with each other and they’re able to play aggressive and make good decisions. We still talk about taking care of the ball, just as we always have. We talk about pushing the ball, just like we always have. …
“I mentioned Steve (Crowl) and Tyler and the passing ability. Obviously Johnny’s Johnny and is dynamic and then you have Brad as an unselfish senior leader and Chucky as a point guard. Point guard play is vital if you want to be efficient offensively, and he’s obviously set the table for that. I don’t know if it’s any one thing. But as long as we make good decisions, get the best shot we can get whether it comes in the first five seconds or 25 seconds, let’s get what’s best for our team.”
Earlier in the night, when I asked Davison a two-part question about UW’s ability to balance this marriage between playing faster while not being reckless and what he thought of Gard’s interesting word choice, his reaction to the last part was priceless. He smiled and shook his head, while Davis, who was seated to his left, rolled his eyes.
“I'm not really sure what 'lavender' means,” Davison said. “He explains it every time he says it. But lavender, I think it's like a soothing color. Like it's supposed to like relax you, calm you. He says it when we get a turnover, ‘Lavender, slow down.’
“But we have a lot of weapons. We have one of the best players on the floor in the country. Chucky does a great job of finding guys in there. We have rim runners, we have guys that can shoot in transition. So again, just taking advantage of the opportunities we have to score, especially if we don't have to work as hard on offense and we can get a transition bucket. That's a big-time weapon for us that we're think we're utilizing it really well.”
Oliver was quick to point out that UW is still going to have to run good half-court offense if it expects to win consistently in the Big Ten. That’s been the way of life in this defensive-minded conference for a long time.
The Badgers are still a work in progress in that department. Davis’ playmaking abilities have made up for the fact that UW is shooting 29.5% from 3-point range, which is the second-worst mark in the Big Ten. The ability to get decent looks early in the shot clock — Gard’s team is averaging a robust 1.17 points per possession in transition, per Synergy Sports — has provided a boost as well.
UW never looked frazzled while committing only eight turnovers in 70 possessions against Iowa. Lavender never came up in Gard’s conversation with his players.
“I didn’t use the word once all night,” he said. “I didn’t have to.”
