Jim Polzin: The runnin' Badgers? Not quite, but Greg Gard's team has picked up the pace this season

And that’s the key with these Badgers, who have earned the trust of the coaching staff by playing faster while also making smart decisions. UW has turned the ball over on only 12.1% of its possessions, the second-lowest mark in the nation behind Iowa.

“I think a lot of it’s been natural,” Gard said after the win over the Hawkeyes. “I can sit up here and say it’s been coaching, but it’s been natural. They have a connection with each other and they’re able to play aggressive and make good decisions. We still talk about taking care of the ball, just as we always have. We talk about pushing the ball, just like we always have. …

“I mentioned Steve (Crowl) and Tyler and the passing ability. Obviously Johnny’s Johnny and is dynamic and then you have Brad as an unselfish senior leader and Chucky as a point guard. Point guard play is vital if you want to be efficient offensively, and he’s obviously set the table for that. I don’t know if it’s any one thing. But as long as we make good decisions, get the best shot we can get whether it comes in the first five seconds or 25 seconds, let’s get what’s best for our team.”