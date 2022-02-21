Jim Polzin: The Big Ten nailed ‘swift and appropriate’ punishment after Wisconsin, Michigan fight

Kevin Warren did the right thing. See? Those six words actually can be written together in a sentence.
The Big Ten commissioner has taken a lot of heat since taking over for Jim Delany two years ago. The shots have ranged from metaphorical body blows to open-handed slaps like the one Juwan Howard delivered Sunday at the Kohl Center, the criticism ranging from right on point to over the top.
Warren and the conference he oversees ended up in my crosshairs last month for letting Iowa players make a mockery of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy. But Warren deserves to be praised when he gets one right.
And Warren nailed a big decision Monday when the conference announced it was suspending Howard at least five games — the Michigan coach will sit the rest of the regular season, a call that was made in conjunction with the university — for striking University of Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face following the Badgers’ 77-63 win over the visiting Wolverines.
That was one part of getting it right. The other part was the Big Ten deciding not to suspend UW coach Greg Gard or Krabbenhoft for their roles in the fracas. Gard was fined $10,000, while three players — UW’s Jahcobi Neath, along with Michigan’s Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate — were suspended a game apiece for throwing punches.
Most Michigan fans likely will be upset with this ruling, believing the Badgers unfairly escaped significant punishment.
But credit Warren and his staff — and Michigan, which was proactive in this matter — for coming to the conclusion that the person who contributed the most to this ugly incident was Howard.
UW’s top two coaches played a role in this mess, albeit a minor one. Gard, in retrospect, could have let his counterpart keep walking after Howard uttered four words — “I’ll remember this (expletive)” — while trying to blow past Gard in the handshake line. Gard put his arm on Howard, a move some believe was too aggressive, as he tried to stop him to explain why he’d taken a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points with 15 seconds remaining in the game.
Gard deserves some benefit of the doubt here. It’s possible — likely, in fact, for those of us who have spent a great deal of time around him — that he simply wanted to sort out the situation with Howard right then and there. It’s realistic to believe he had no idea how angry Howard was, though being the last one in the handshake line rather than the first should have been a clue, and Gard certainly couldn’t have known that Howard later would be willing to throw down.
Did the Big Ten take Gard’s reputation into account? It should have. Gard has no history of getting into it with an opposing coach or player. The man has racked up a whopping total of one technical foul in 215 games as UW’s coach.
Howard said he felt threatened by Gard placing his hands on him and felt the need to protect himself. That doesn’t explain why it was Krabbenhoft, not Gard, who was on the receiving end of Howard’s slap.
As for Krabbenhoft, he deserves some blame as well in this situation. Video footage clearly shows Krabbenhoft putting his hands on two Michigan players, and this again comes down to an eye-of-the-beholder thing: Some have labeled it a push, others a grab.
Either way, Krabbenhoft could have been better at diffusing a volatile situation rather than making it worse. But that’s not an offense worthy of a suspension.
The argument made to me by some Michigan fans throughout the day Monday was you can’t place your hands on an opposing player, the move believed to have pushed Howard over the top. While that’s probably true, a lot of hands from staffers on both teams were touching opposing players. Yet the only coach to strike another person was Howard.
Perhaps you don’t believe Howard’s punishment was enough. I’d say Howard should be unemployed had it been a closed-fisted punch. An open-handed slap is far less severe, and at least five games away seems like a fair punishment. Michigan’s statement left open the possibility of the suspension extending into the postseason.
What has to happen next — and I strongly believe Michigan officials believe this as well — is Howard needs to get some help controlling his anger. This is two nasty incidents with opposing coaches, the other coming last season in a Big Ten tournament game against Maryland.
Michigan has decided to keep a famous alum as coach. It now must do everything it can to help him learn from this experience so nothing like this ever happens again.
Howard showed no remorse following the game Sunday, and Gard’s name notably was nowhere to be found in an apology issued by Howard and Michigan on Monday night. Howard did, however, apologize to “Joel” Krabbenhoft, a silly error to make in a public apology.
The Big Ten promised “swift and appropriate disciplinary action” Sunday when it acknowledged it was aware of the brawl.
It delivered on that promise. There was a lot of video to dissect, a lot of communication to be made, and coming to a decision the day after the incident was plenty swift.
And the punishment handed out was appropriate. For that, Warren deserves a slap on the back.
