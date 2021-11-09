 Skip to main content
Jim Polzin: The Badgers need Johnny Davis to take a huge step forward. It’s up to Greg Gard to help him do it
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL | SEASON OPENER

Jim Polzin: The Badgers need Johnny Davis to take a huge step forward. It’s up to Greg Gard to help him do it

Badgers guard Jonathan Davis averaged 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game as a freshman last season.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Johnny Davis hadn’t seen the CBS Sports list of the top 100 players in the country and didn’t change his expression when informed he hadn’t made the cut.

“I figured,” said Davis, a sophomore guard for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. “It doesn’t surprise me at all. I’ve been underrated my whole life. I don’t need a ranking to tell me how good of a player I am.”

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach talks about the new additions to the Badgers' roster at Big Ten media days Oct. 8 in Indianapolis.

Does Davis deserve to be on that list? No clue. Keeping tabs on one team and one conference is hard enough, so I’m not about to criticize the national writers who choose to piece together a ranking of players from coast to coast.

But it is notable that there are 17 Big Ten players on that list and none of them plays for the Badgers. That would seem to spell trouble for UW, which opens the 2021-22 season Tuesday night with a game against St. Francis Brooklyn at the Kohl Center, and certainly helps explain why it was picked to finish 10th in a preseason poll of beat writers from each team.

But here’s the thing: I believe Davis has the talent to be one of the top 10 to 15 players in the conference and thus one of the top 100 players in the nation.

He just needs to make the jump.

We’ve seen it before at UW, though not for a while. Frank Kaminsky made it between his sophomore and junior seasons, going from bench player to first-team All-Big Ten (and later national player of the year). Jordan Taylor had done it, as had Jon Leuer. Trevon Hughes going from 1.4 points per game as a freshman to 11.2 the next season qualifies as a big jump.

What all those players have in common is that they played under Bo Ryan.

I always have pushed back when fans complain that players haven’t developed under Greg Gard, who took over the program following Ryan’s abrupt retirement midway through the 2015-16 campaign. Players generally have improved under Gard. But it’s true that none of them has made the jump under his watch.

Davis can change that narrative and probably needs to if the Badgers are going to exceed expectations and earn a spot in the NCAA tournament this season.

The season doesn’t rest only on Davis’ shoulders, let’s make that perfectly clear. UW’s other two key returners, fifth-year senior guard Brad Davison and junior forward Tyler Wahl, need to take steps forward as well.

“We’ve got a lot of production we’ve got to replace, so it’s got to come from somewhere,” UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said about a team that lost five of its top six scorers. “Someone, or multiple guys, obviously are going to have to take jumps with their production.”

But Davis has the biggest upside — beware: that word is going to come up again — on a roster filled with youth. It’s been awhile since the Badgers had a player as explosive as Davis, who can create shots for himself or others.

Davis arrived at UW as the state’s Mr. Basketball out of La Crosse Central and averaged 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds as a freshman, deferring to his older teammates for the most part last season. He admitted he didn’t trust his outside shot, which limited his offensive game even more. He was up and down, as is the case with most freshmen.

But his coaches and teammates have noticed a different Davis since he returned from helping Team USA win a gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia.

“He came back with a level of confidence that had risen exponentially,” Gard said.

“Just his downhill mentality and super aggressiveness,” Davison said. “It’s going to be tough for people to stay in front of him. His ability to get to the rim and not only finish at the rim — but like over the rim and on the rim — is really dynamic and special.”

The important thing to remember about any player’s development is that it’s a two-way street. A coaching staff can set a path, but it ultimately is up to the player to follow it and embrace the hard work it’s going to require to make progress.

That’s another reason why it’s so easy to believe that Davis can do this. He’s never been afraid of putting in the time to improve his game.

“I come in every day looking to get better every day,” he said. “It’s not just making a jump from one year to another, I come in making sure I’m 1% better than I was yesterday.”

The best-case scenario for the Badgers is that Davis blossoms into a star, while Davison and Wahl make strides and serve as veteran complementary pieces around him. It’s probably too early for the jump from sophomore frontcourt players Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson, but there’s the potential of that happening down the road for both of them. Growing pains are expected from the two Minnesota big men who played a combined 100 minutes as true freshmen, but UW needs both Crowl and Carlson to take significant steps forward.

Another intriguing piece to the puzzle is Chucky Hepburn, the first pass-first point guard the Badgers have had since Taylor wrapped up his career nearly a decade ago. That Gard seems ready to hand the keys to a true freshman only speaks to Hepburn’s talent and poise. UW fans are going to love watching him play.

Back-to-back solid recruiting classes have helped UW assemble a talented roster. The key now is turning upside into actual production.

“You’ve got to try to accelerate the growth process,” Gard said.

Davis’ foot has been on the gas pedal since last season ended, trying to do just that. When asked if the top 100 snub left him with something to prove, Davis made it clear he didn’t need any more incentive.

“I don’t really give a (expletive) about that,” Davis said about the CBS Sports list. “I’m coming in here and trying to be the best player I can be. I know I have a lot of potential. I haven’t (reached) it yet, but I’m trying to get there.”

The sooner the better for the Badgers.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

