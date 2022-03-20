Jim Polzin: How the weaknesses the Badgers overcame to become champions caught up with them in the end

MILWAUKEE — This was how it was going to end at some point, it was just a matter of when and where.
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team managed to win a share of the Big Ten title despite being a poor 3-point shooting team. It emerged from that 20-game grind with a championship trophy despite relying almost exclusively on its starting five, with Johnny Davis carrying a large share of that load.
But it was impossible to envision UW winning six consecutive games to achieve ultimate glory in the NCAA Tournament, and even four victories in a row seemed unlikely for a team that couldn’t shoot straight and had no quality depth.
In the end, that win total in the Big Dance reached just one before the Badgers’ two major weaknesses came back to haunt them. A 54-49 loss to Iowa State on Sunday night in a second-round game at Fiserv Forum will be a difficult pill to swallow, but the reasons for it shouldn’t shock anyone who watched this group overachieve this season.
Let’s start with the obvious: Not having Chucky Hepburn on the floor for the final 24 minutes, 37 seconds of the game — the freshman point guard left with a lower left leg injury — resulted in the Badgers’ offense going from subpar to all-out struggle.
The absence of Hepburn exposed UW’s shaky depth. Backup point guard Lorne Bowman II has been away from the team for the past month with what UW called a non-COVID illness, meaning the Badgers had to turn to Brad Davison to run the point and Jahcobi Neath to take on an expanded role.
Neath offered little in 11 minutes, Jordan Davis wasn’t the answer off the bench and Badgers coach Greg Gard was so desperate in his search for a spark on offense that he inserted seldom-used walk-on Isaac Lindsey into the game for 100 seconds.
What UW needed was for someone — anyone — to knock down an open shot. The Badgers instead went 2 of 22 from 3-point range, missing 15 consecutive attempts at one point before Jordan Davis made a heave in the final minute.
What was staggering was how many of those 20 misses from beyond the arc came on quality looks, and how wayward some of those attempts ended up being.
“I don’t like to micromanage shots,” Gard said. “I can’t yell them into shooting better. When you have open shots, you’ve got to take them. This is an intense moment. Is the pressure there with it? Yeah, the pressure’s real.”
Again, this wasn’t a new issue. UW was one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation. This performance dropped its season average to 30.7%, the program’s second-worst showing from behind the arc behind only to the 1997-98 team (29.7%) that finished 12-19 and won just three Big Ten games.
UW overcame its shooting woes and lack of depth time after time this season because it was gritty and had a superstar. Not Sunday, because it ran into an opponent that was just as gritty and Davis couldn’t come up with one of his trademark superhuman performances.
Who ever could have imagined Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur, who played three so-so seasons at Minnesota before landing with the Cyclones, would be the best player on the floor. While Iowa State had its own struggles on offense, including a woeful 7-for-24 shooting performance at the rim, Kalscheur made big shot after big shot and finished with a game-high 22 points.
He looked Davis-esque at times.
Davis, on the other hand, has been the solution so often this season for UW and yet was part of the problem against the Cyclones. He never found a rhythm and finished 4 of 16 from the field. The sophomore wing also had four of UW’s season-high 17 turnovers, looking discombobulated by Iowa State’s aggressive defense that included tons of pressure and, ahem, a hands-on approach.
But Davis wasn’t alone in getting flustered. Junior forward Tyler Wahl, facing constant double-teams, finished with no assists and three turnovers in 25 foul-plagued minutes.
“They put a really good pressure defense, they did a really good job of taking away passing lanes,” Davis said. “I just think that we just straight-up missed shots and didn't share the ball the way we were supposed to.”
Davison untucked his jersey and looked to the sky as the final buzzer sounded. Davis took a seat at the end of the bench before joining the handshake line.
The Badgers were angry and hurt, and rightfully so. This was a disappointing end to an otherwise remarkable season.
But this loss only showed what we knew all along: This Badgers basketball team was highly successful and yet deeply flawed at the same time.
Badgers fans sound off on Twitter after Wisconsin's season ends with NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State
Fighting to the finish
Gave up 10 offensive rebounds, had no consistent offense and 17 turnovers. Badgers didn't play usual D. On the positive side, this team fought all-the-way. And so, the chip is still there for next season. So, Badgers, “keep a positive attitude and go finish the business.”— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 21, 2022
Emotional ending
Exceeded pre-season expectations by a mile. Fell short of expectations had they been re-calibrated going into the Nebraska game. In the end, as gut-wrenching as the 2004 NCAA loss to Pitt in Milwaukee b/c one of the best players in #Badgers history likely played his last game.— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) March 21, 2022
Easier said than done
A frustrating way to end the year. Nothing seemed to work. But when the season started in October to have the Badgers in this position I would have been happy. Something about Milwaukee hosting Badger NCAA games is never easy.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) March 21, 2022
Shocking turn of events
Someday down the line, I'm looking forward to reading the book about what happened to Steven Crowl the past month or 2. From impact points to not being able to hit the rim & looking scared to shoot. #Badgers— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) March 21, 2022
Avert your eyes
That might have been the worst college basketball game I've ever watched.— Jeff Bruggink (@bru4pk) March 21, 2022
A numbers game
2/22 from 3. 29.8% from the field for the game. 16 turnovers and 14 field goals. No post play, again. Out hustled, again. No help from the bench. Chuky’s injury pretty much ended the game. Embarrassing way to end the season. Bitter taste after what had been a dream season.— Tony (@TStrobe78) March 21, 2022
Hitting rock bottom
That’s the worst Badger performance I’ve seen in my 37 years of life. No other way to say it. Great year but my goodness was that bad.— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) March 21, 2022
Giving it their all
This team stayed gritty to the end. They gave everything they had and gave us a great season.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) March 21, 2022
They also bricked enough 3s to rebuild the Bradley Center.
Enjoy the ride
I am too sad to say much other than. I am not a fickle fan. I loved this team and I hope to see Brad Davison as a Coach somewhere because wherever he coaches I am a fan. Thanks for helping me enjoy the season and get through a Wisconsin winter.— Kristi Conway-Powers (@NoodlesP29) March 21, 2022
Spiraling down
Omigosh Jim. I’ve been pretty positive all season. That was abysmal. Chucky got hurt and it snowballed. I mean. I love Isaac Lindsey. But you put him in for the first time in 10 weeks?? Instead of hunkering down they looked desperate— Rob (@finleyr27) March 21, 2022
Still too soon
Only a matter of time
The way this team overachieved all season, you just knew when the end came it would be because of their shortcomings were too much to overcome. #OnWisconsin— Kevin (@dcbadger7) March 21, 2022
A sickening sight
Or ANY team
That was just brutal. You won't beat many teams shooting less than 10% from 3, less than 30% overall, scoring 22 points in the entire second half.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) March 21, 2022
Too much to overcome
1. Losing Chucky hurts. Good chance we win with him.— Jon Bosworth (@BosworthJB) March 21, 2022
2. Iowa State wore us out.
3. Their offense had us running all over the place on defense.
4. Their pressure defense had us turning our backs to the basket. Turnovers. Few easy/good looks. Again…Chucky helps here.
Time warp
This game set basketball back 50 years.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) March 21, 2022
Going out with a whimper
Worst loss of the year. Considering what was on the line. The Badgers year ended after they won the Big Ten. Tonight was abysmal. Too many fouls, turnovers, not hitting threes, bad passing. So very disappointing. Chucky's injury shook them up. It did not make them improve.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) March 21, 2022
A vicious cycle
Bottom right pic.twitter.com/ZR5Kcop3AP— Andrew Leirmo (@AndrewLeirmo) March 21, 2022
Look on the bright side
Hard to understand all the negativity. Our Badgers gave us such a fun season. They over achieved. This game tonight was painful to watch. When Chucky got hurt the whole team floundered. It was such a physical game. Iowa St. played better than us.— Paula McAllister (@mrsmcal) March 21, 2022
Stuck in the mud
Losing Hepburn was a huge deal, but way too many TO’s and horrific shooting. Would really like see Bucky get more athletic, way too much dribbling and standing around on offense.— Joel Schneider (@joelschneider25) March 21, 2022
Keep it movin'
What an awful end to a great regular season— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) March 21, 2022
21 missed threes and 17 turnovers - you will beat almost nobody doing that
Our lack of depth came back to hurt us at the worst time
Very hard to watch
I hope Chucky heals up for next year
Spoiling a good thing
Just tough. This team was a joy to watch this year, over-performed given the roster youth and expectations coming into the year. They find a way to win this game if Chucky doesn't go down with an injury.— Colin Harrison (@TheFromaster) March 21, 2022
Stopped dead in their tracks
Over the minute Hepburn was hurt. The lack of depth killed us today— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) March 21, 2022
Enough said
☹️— Clara Boudette (@claraboudette) March 21, 2022
Value on full display
Didn’t realize the team depended on Chucky that much. They weren’t great this game with him on the floor, but they were absolutely lost offensively without him.— Paul Whitt (@pwhitt) March 21, 2022
