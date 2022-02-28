Jim Polzin: How relentless, gritty Wisconsin men’s basketball team has defied expectations this season

The greatest University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team in program history had a motto — “Make ‘em Believe” — that always confused me a little bit.

The Badgers’ fans and those of us who spent the most time around that group had a ton of confidence in a veteran and star-studded team that was coming off a trip to the Final Four. Considering UW was the overwhelming favorite to win the Big Ten that season and began it ranked No. 3 in the nation, so did a lot of outsiders.

Frank Kaminsky and Co. took one slight from ESPN’s Bomani Jones, turned it into a battle cry and, well, the slogan served them well.

But if any UW team should be using those three words as a chip-on-the-shoulder mantra, it’s the one that came along seven years later. The Badgers, on the doorstop of a remarkable achievement, are 28 games into what’s been a glorious season and still haven’t made ‘em all believe.

“We’ve been doubted since the beginning of the year,” junior forward Tyler Wahl said before getting to the heart of the only opinions that matter. “We believe in our group and we’ve just been doing it all year.”

The No. 10 Badgers are 23-5 overall and 14-4 in the Big Ten heading into a monster game against No. 8 Purdue (24-5, 13-5) on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. It’s the biggest home game in years — maybe 15-plus years — and a win will clinch a share of UW’s second conference title in three seasons. A loss to the Boilermakers would delay a potential coronation to Sunday, when last-place Nebraska comes to town.

When Wahl references doubters, my index finger can’t be pointed anywhere else but at myself. Yes, I’m the guy who was encouraging you to tap the brakes nearly three months ago after UW had jumped out to a surprising 7-1 start to the season. It’s strange re-reading that column now because some of the concerns I had at the time never really went away.

There were three of them and two continue to be problem areas: The Badgers’ perimeter shooting is shaky — they’re dead last in the Big Ten during conference play — and the bench rarely makes a major impact. Post defense isn’t necessarily a strength for this team, but the tag-team of Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt has shown significant strides in protecting the rim since that piece ran as UW was set to begin Big Ten play.

My advice to proceed with caution was based on the logic that there would be potholes to cross during conference play. While that turned out to be true, as it almost always is in this league, UW has navigated that path without blowing a tire.

By this time next week, Johnny Davis could be the Big Ten Player of the Year and Greg Gard could be the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Those two deserve all the accolades they receive and yet those performances — Gard would be the first to point out the work his assistants have done to make his job easier — are only part of what’s been a magical story.

What was impossible to measure back in December was how much heart and grit these Badgers would show in big moments. We’d seen it in Las Vegas, where UW emerged from a relocated Maui Invitational both battle-tested and with three unique wins, two of which continue to pay dividends on UW’s NCAA tournament résumé. But would that carry over to the grind of Big Ten play?

To hear some of the older Badgers tell it, they already knew back then that this team had moxie. Wahl said he saw it already last summer when the team convened for its eight-week offseason program.

“We had guys showing up early for practice and lifts just ready to go,” Wahl said. “There wasn’t really a time where we really had to push each other too much because everyone was going hard the whole time. That’s something special. As an upperclassman, I’ve seen teams where it’s really, you’ve kind of got to push guys, both high school and college, and it’s like this team’s got something special. They really want what’s in front of them.”

UW is 14-1 in games decided by six or fewer points, a mind-blowing stat. The Badgers have won 14 consecutive close games since falling at home to Providence in the third game of the season without Davis and, ironically, that loss was one game Gard now points to as a moment he learned a lot about his team.

“The fight and the resolve that I saw early was good,” Gard said. “That was something we pointed out right after that game. ‘We can’t lose that. We’ll keep building off that.’ That was a good sign early.”

It only got better from there. Davis has been superhuman at times, but he's had plenty of help in the late-game heroics department. The result: close win after close win after close win.

“I can't really explain it,” Davis told reporters after a 66-61 win at Rutgers on Saturday night. “Definitely ain’t luck, though. I would just say it's because of how tough we are mentally and physically. Definitely not luck.”

Have the Badgers convinced all non-believers? Of course not. They are No. 21 in the NET rankings, the evaluation tool used by the NCAA tournament selection committee to pick and seed the 68-team field.

That ranking is so low because the various analytic sites look at UW and see a team that isn’t as efficient as the “elite” groups in the nation. The Badgers, for example, are No. 27 in the KenPom rankings. It didn’t help that UW struggled in back-to-back wins over low-ranked teams in December, beating Nicholls State and Illinois State by a combined seven points, or that UW isn’t considered all that efficient on offense (No. 38 nationally) or defense (No. 36) by KenPom.

“Don't even talk to me about analytics,” UW senior guard Brad Davison said after the win at Rutgers. “I don't really care about anything analytics says. I'm personally one that (believes) you’ve got to go out and win games, you got to go out and play, be tough. You’ve got to be gritty. Toughness and grittiness, they don't show up in analytics.”

Gard has had two good lines on this topic, saying earlier this season that “the only analytic that matters is the final score at the end of the game.” He followed that up Monday by saying, “I still rely on the good old-fashioned eye test.”

Our eyes have told us for a while now — it took longer for some of us than others — that this team is special and now they need your help.

The atmosphere at the Kohl Center has been heavily criticized this season, both by people who watch games on TV and those who actually attend. For the 17,000 fans who pack the place on Tuesday night, show them how loud you can be.

This team has done everything it can to reach a point few thought was possible four months ago. They’ve turned so many doubters into believers, now a full-throated crowd might be just the thing the Badgers need to get them over the top.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.