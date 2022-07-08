Jim Polzin: How former Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold found a passion in giving back

Alec Ingold doesn’t look back with regret at a rough patch he encountered during his junior season with the University of Wisconsin football program in 2017.
In fact, the opposite is true. What was happening off the field — specifically with Ingold’s involvement in the Badgers Give Back community outreach program — helped him gain perspective. Not feeling like he was being as productive as he wanted to be in his role as a backup fullback that season was frustrating, but helping him push through it was the joy he was feeling from helping others.
“I was able to find so much connection and purpose and passion and motivation,” he said.
It lit a fire inside Ingold that still burns nearly five years later. It’s why he’ll be at Warner Park on Saturday night hosting the inaugural Battle 4 Wisconsin, a charity softball game loaded with former UW athletes. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with a home run derby to follow at 6:30 p.m. and first pitch for the softball game an hour later.
The event benefits the Ingold Family Foundation and is part of a busy stretch for Ingold, who turns 26 on Saturday. He hosted a football camp at his alma mater, Bay Port High School, on Friday and next week will oversee the Ingold Inspire Institute, which teaches financial well-being and personal development to 25 underprivileged student-athletes from Madison high schools.
All of this traces back to his time with Badgers Give Back, especially that 2017 season in which that program became something that Ingold felt like he had to do to rather than something he wanted to do. From visits to the American Family Children’s Hospital to exchanging pen-pal letters with kids in the area to reading at area schools, Ingold was seeing the impact he was making on others.
And he was seeing the impact it was making on himself as well.
“That program really started my love for giving back to the community,” Ingold said.
This softball game has been in the works since around the time the calendar flipped to 2022. What Ingold decided early in the process was that he needed a tag-team partner and he found one in Sam Dekker, who will captain a team made up mostly of former UW men’s basketball players.
Team Dekker will include Jordan Taylor, Ben Brust, Mike Wilkinson, Roy Boone and Brevin Pritzl, along with current Badgers Tyler Wahl and Jordan Davis.
Team Ingold features Ron Dayne, Brooks Bollinger, David Gilreath, Zack Baun, Alex Erickson, Travis Beckum, Taylor Mehlhaff, Andrew Van Ginkel and Bradie Ewing.
The game will also feature two ringers from the UW softball team: Maddie Schwartz on Dekker’s team; and Morgan Kummer on Ingold’s side.
There’s no prior relationship between Ingold and Dekker, but that didn’t stop the former from reaching out to the latter through a third party. Ingold just knew that Dekker was someone he wanted involved with this event.
“I’ve always looked up to that dude,” said Ingold, who was a senior at Bay Port when Dekker was wrapping up his three-year career at UW in 2015.
“For him to be a resounding yes right away speaks to his character. We don’t have that personal relationship but at the same time that’s something that’s going to be cultivated and I think that’s going to be something that builds this alumni base a little bit closer together.”
Ingold was an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders before signing a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. He tore his ACL in Week 10 last season and is still working his way through that recovery process but that didn’t stop him from predicting a win in the home run derby on Saturday.
“I’m calling my shot there,” he said.
There’s been plenty of good-natured trash talk between Ingold and Dekker, who posted a video on Friday afternoon of him getting in some swings in a gym.
Ultimately, the point is to have fun and put on a good show for what Ingold said is intended to be a family-friendly event.
It’s these Badgers’ way of giving back for a good cause.
“We’re always looking for ways to give back to the community that gave us this opportunity, that helped develop us, that helped really create the habits that we use in the league now,” Ingold said. “So being able to bump shoulders with guys from different Rose Bowl teams, different generations of football and basketball, all on a field that none of us are probably any good at and just being able to have a good time together, that’s going to be really important.”
