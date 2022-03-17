Jim Polzin: How an 80-point defeat helped Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn mature as a point guard

MILWAUKEE — Greg Hepburn II was three minutes into sharing a story and had to pause briefly because he was laughing too hard. This wasn’t intended to be a funny anecdote, necessarily, but the words were coming out his mouth and the father of University of Wisconsin men’s basketball freshman standout Chucky Hepburn suddenly realized that maybe he sounded a bit, well, over the top.

The events in the story took place seven years ago when Greg was coaching a team that included both of his sons. Most of the players were seventh graders, including Greg Hepburn III, but Chucky was a year younger. It was a talented group and the elder Hepburn wanted to challenge them against bigger, stronger, quicker and more experienced opponents.

So he signed them up for a league in which they’d be competing against … high school players.

“The mindset that I wanted them to develop was that basketball is still basketball and you still play the game the same way,” Greg Hepburn said before reaching the punchline. “There were probably some liability issues that I hadn’t considered at the time.”

None of his players got hurt — well, other than their pride. Chucky remembers being on the wrong end of one particular blowout — “One score was 114 to 33, I think,” he said — but the point wasn’t to win games. Hepburn’s father is a self-proclaimed competition purist and followed that up by reciting one of his favorite quotes: “Win with taste and lose with grace.”

While Chucky and the others weren’t getting the instant gratification of victories, Greg was confident they were getting something far more important from playing in that league. They realized they had to play harder, be a little bit more deceptive to make up for what they were lacking in size and strength and develop counter moves when beaten to a spot by a bigger and better player.

All things that would help in the long term even if it meant taking some lumps on the chin at the time.

So if you’re curious how Chucky has been able to adapt so quickly to being a starting point guard as a true freshman, or how he’s had precious few moments in which he looks like a first-year player while logging 975 minutes this season, he’d point to 114-to-33 and other humbling nights in that league as experiences that helped shape him.

“I think that it gave him a playing field,” Greg Hepburn said, “to be able to explore what he already had inside of him.”

But there were other defining experiences along the way.

You may not know that Chucky was home-schooled until he was in the eighth grade, and even then he attended regular school only half the day. Meliza Hepburn served as her sons’ teacher and Chucky described her as both strict and laid-back.

Greg Hepburn II had grown up in a military family and his parents were divorced. He attended 13 schools and wanted his boys to learn in a more structured environment, where values could be instilled in a family environment. The Hepburn brothers didn’t live a sheltered life; Meliza worked at a boys and girls club and would take them there, while Greg, a licensed mental health therapist, would bring them along on visits to group homes. At both places, they were exposed to all kinds of different people and cultures.

The boys were raised to be independent thinkers and were advanced for their ages from a maturity standpoint. That mature-beyond-his-years trait has been on display over and over this season for Chucky and was even apparent during a moment behind the scenes last summer.

UW coach Greg Gard likes to tell the story about how he pulled aside Chucky during an offseason practice session and asked him if he was ready to run the offense as a freshman. Chucky had shown enough by that point and showed no hesitation in answering yes. He eventually called his parents to let them know the news but was nonchalant while delivering it because, at least to him, it wasn’t that big of a deal: He’d set that as a goal and had accomplished it, so it was on to a new mission.

Hepburn is closing in on 1,000 minutes this season as the Badgers (24-7) reach the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll open against Colgate (23-11) on Friday night at Fiserv Forum. He’d be only one of five freshmen in program history to reach that mark, joining Sam Okey, Devin Harris, Alando Tucker and Brad Davison.

That heavy minute total is partially out of necessity — backup Lorne Bowman has missed the last six games with what UW is calling a non-COVID illness — but Hepburn has been so steady that he’s earned fixture-on-the-floor status.

“He’s very poised,” Davison said of Hepburn, a Big Ten All-Freshman selection. “He’s very mature, lets the game comes to him and just wants to do everything he can to help this team win.”

Which brings us to another noteworthy anecdote, one that provides insight into one of the first crucial moments in Hepburn’s evolution as a point guard.

This one came when he was in the third grade and playing on a team that included what now are a handful of Division I athletes, some in football and others in baseball and basketball. Chucky’s travel team, Nebraska Hoops Elite, was playing in the Mid America Youth Basketball national tournament in Wichita, Kansas, and finished fifth or sixth among the 40 teams in the event.

It was a good showing but not good enough, as far as Chucky was concerned. The 4½-hour ride back to the Hepburn’s home near Omaha, Nebraska, was a long one, but it gave the elder Hepburn plenty of time to deliver an important lesson.

The main point he tried to drive home with Chucky: He could take a lot of shots and force the issue, maybe score 25 points. But what’s the point if it comes in a 25-point loss? Wouldn’t it be better if Chucky found ways to make his teammates better, straddling that line between offering encouragement while still holding them accountable?

That wasn’t the only time that speech was delivered and it clearly hit home with Chucky, who became better at picking his spots regarding when to hunt his shot and when to distribute to others. That showed during his stellar career at Bellevue West High School, where he was named the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior while averaging 17.7 points and 6.1 assists for a team that won a state title. He averaged 15 points and eight assists as a senior.

“He understood,” Greg Hepburn II said. “He just loves to compete, but he loves to win.”

The only part of this season that has surprised the elder Hepburn came during a stretch early in the campaign in which Chucky seemed to be doubting himself when it came to what shots to take and how aggressive to be on offense. But that quickly passed and he settled back into being his old self, showing a willingness to take big shots while also fulfilling his role as a creator for others.

He made arguably the biggest shot of the season, banking in a 3-pointer to beat Purdue and help UW clinch a share of the Big Ten title. Five days later, he missed a key free throw and 3-pointer late in a home loss to Nebraska. Five days after that, he drained some big shots down the stretch to give the Badgers a chance in a defeat against Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament.

Hepburn has come a long way since that 80-point blowout seven years ago.

“The best thing about Chucky is it’s just the beginning for him,” Davison said. “The best is yet to come not only in his personal career but also for our team’s legacy here these next few weeks.”

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

