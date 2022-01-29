Jim Polzin: Greg Gard's response to adversity speaks volumes about the Wisconsin coach

There’s been nothing easy about Greg Gard’s tenure as University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach from the moment it began.

Yeah, yeah, I know: Leading a Division I program is difficult and people sign up for the gig knowing that dealing with stress is part of the deal. Gard was aware of that after spending more than two decades as an assistant coach under Bo Ryan at three stops in the UW system.

But there wasn’t anything in the job description that would have given Gard an idea of everything he’s had to deal with since moving into the big chair following Ryan’s abrupt departure midway through the 2015-16 season. You name it, Gard has seen it in those six-plus years.

He’s also been able to handle it — quite well, actually. In fact, Gard seems to do some of his best work when the odds are stacked against him, and it’s showing again this season. Gard has the No. 11 Badgers (16-3, 7-2), picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten when the season began, in a tie for first place as they reach the midway point of the conference schedule on Sunday with a game against Minnesota (11-6, 2-6) at the Kohl Center.

A 73-65 win at Nebraska on Thursday night gave Gard a 76-47 record in Big Ten play. That .618 winning percentage ranks seventh behind Ryan, Indiana’s Bob Knight, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Ohio State’s Thad Matta, Maryland’s Mark Turgeon and Purdue’s Matt Painter among coaches with at least 50 Big Ten wins since 1980. Gard had to follow in the footsteps of a legend and has kept this program humming along despite navigating roadblocks along the way.

Gard already has one Big Ten Coach of the Year on his resume and is the frontrunner to add another to that trophy case. He’s got a good case for national coach of the year honors, too, depending on what happens down the stretch.

I still remember sitting in what was then Gard’s office at the Kohl Center a couple days after he’d been named the interim coach in December 2015. While he’d been given a heads-up about Ryan’s sudden retirement, it was only a few hours before the rest of us found out that strange Tuesday night. Gard, still reeling from the death of his father, Glen, to brain cancer about six weeks earlier, found himself in scramble mode over the first 72 hours of his new role while dealing with challenges ranging from the micro (finding an assistant coach 12 games into the season) to the macro (fixing a broken team).

That office Gard had used while serving as the associate head coach under Ryan included plenty of books, but there was no manual to prepare him for what he was facing. Or everything else that was yet to come.

"When you slide over that 18 inches, things are going to change and it won't be so much what it is with the team, but it's all the other things," Gard said in a news conference the day after Ryan retired while discussing advice he’d received along the way from other coaches. "All hell may break loose."

Oh, it has.

That rookie campaign, from that hasty beginning to Gard’s tenure to the point then-athletic director Barry Alvarez tore the interim tag off Gard’s title, remains somewhat of a blur all these years later. It was fun this week to go back in the archives and rekindle some memories after a reader asked me to rank memorable regular-season games for the Open Jim mailbag.

One that made my top-five list came early in Gard’s tenure, a 77-76 victory over No. 4 Michigan State on Jan. 17, 2016. The Badgers entered that game 9-9 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play, with Gard’s overall mark at 2-4. To say his chances of getting the full-time job looked bleak at that point would be an understatement. What followed was nothing short of amazing: Ethan Happ scoring with 10.2 seconds remaining to give UW the upset win, Izzo saying afterward that “the young coach out-coached the old coach” and the Badgers winning seven consecutive games and 11 of 13 to close the regular season.

It’s the most important stretch of Gard’s career because it left Alvarez with a no-brainer decision, but it wasn’t Gard’s best coaching performance to date.

That came during a 2019-20 season in which Gard and the Badgers persevered despite an offseason tragedy and midseason tumult. Gard, his staff and players could have buckled after the car accident that killed two members of Howard Moore’s family and left the assistant coach with serious injuries, but they pressed forward. The hits just kept on coming: Kobe King leaving the program after 20 games was followed by the news that strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland had lost his job after admitting to using a racial epithet in front of players.

Which brings us to another defining moment in Gard’s career that once again involves Izzo: UW arrived for a home game against the No. 14 Spartans on Feb. 1, 2000, with only seven scholarship players available after King’s departure and Brad Davison being handed a one-game suspension by the Big Ten.

On a list of improbable victories in the Gard era, this one ranks at the top for me. The Badgers nearly wasted an 18-point lead in the second half but held on to record a 64-63 win that left Izzo disappointed and proud at the same time. “I just love what (Gard) did,” he said, “except that it was against me.”

That win started a 9-1 burst for the Badgers over the second half of the Big Ten slate, a surge that included an eight-game winning streak that gave UW a share of the regular-season title and made Gard the obvious choice for Big Ten Coach of the Year.

By that point, Gard deserved a break from the basketball gods. Nope. The COVID-19 pandemic hit, UW’s postseason was wiped out and the following campaign brought even more turbulence.

Gard’s team underachieved in 2020-21 and, in the midst of a bizarre season played mostly in near-empty venues, he was confronted by his seven seniors. A secretly recorded audio file that included 37 minutes of that two-hour meeting was sent to me four months later and the ensuing story went national. Not long after, a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report using only anonymous sources claimed that Alando Tucker had spent part of his two seasons as an interim assistant coach on Gard’s staff backstabbing his boss.

This is probably as good a time as any to admit that there have been multiple moments during Gard’s time as coach when I’ve wondered if it was the beginning of the end for him in this role. Last summer was one of those times.

Big mistake, because what should have been clear by that point was that Gard would navigate his way through a dire situation. He’s done just that, guiding a young team with Davison and Tyler Wahl as its only returning starters on an exciting 19-game run to date.

Gard has adjusted to allow star Johnny Davis to shine and yet some of the program’s core values haven’t wavered.

UW is 10-1 in games decided by less than 10 points this season and 8-1 in contests decided by six or fewer points. Both of those numbers are skewed slightly by games in which the Badgers allowed would-be routs to turn into close calls, but the important thing is they’ve managed to recover just in time.

When I recently asked assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft about UW’s remarkable record in tight games this season, he didn’t hesitate when it came to a response.

“I think coach Gard’s composure in intense moments, or close games, kind of spreads throughout the team,” Krabbenhoft said. “He’s a coach who keeps his cool and understands what needs to be done, whether it’s a play call or a defensive adjustment here or there. A great leader.”

If I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard Gard referring to a win as “gritty not pretty,” I’d be filing this column from my lake home. All joking aside, Gard has shown how gritty he is over and over during a tenure that hasn’t always been pretty.

The wins have piled up for UW this season even as a coach and a program that could use a respite from sadness deal with more heartbreak. Ron Rainey, Ryan’s coach at Chester High School and Wilkes University in Pennsylvania and mentor of sorts to Gard, died in December. It was Rainey who, in a copy of a book he co-authored called “Winning Basketball Drills,” wrote an inscription to Gard back in the mid-1990s telling a fresh-faced coach just getting started in the profession that “you will be a good one.”

Gard revealed this week that his mother, Connie, is undergoing treatments for breast cancer. Meanwhile, UW freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn remained in Nebraska following the win Thursday night so he could attend the funeral of a friend who had been shot to death earlier in the week.

Add it to the list of things that have tested Gard’s resolve over the past six-plus years. It won’t be easy, but we know this about Greg Gard: Some of his finest work comes when hell breaks loose.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

