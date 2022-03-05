Jim Polzin: Greg Gard couldn't figure out how to make Johnny Davis mad. But he did help make him great

While it may not have been love at first sight, there was a lot to like the first time Greg Gard got a good look at Johnny Davis’ competitive drive.

Gard was in his first full season as the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach, while Davis was a relatively unknown freshman at La Crosse Central High School. There were two established stars on the court that February night in 2017 — Stevens Point’s Joey Hauser and Davis’ teammate, future UW player Kobe King — and the matchup between powerhouse prep programs drew 1,600 fans to Central’s Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

It’d be hyperbole to say Davis stole the show. King and Hauser both finished with 24 points and even Jordan Davis (16) outscored his twin brother (11). But as first impressions go, Johnny left a solid one on the man he’d end up pledging his allegiance to a little over three years later.

“I just remember the look on his face,” Gard said. “I sat on the baseline and he was on the front of their press and you could just tell by the look in his eye, he was out for blood.”

All these years later, Davis is a sophomore wing averaging 20.3 points and 8.3 rebounds and is a serious contender for Big Ten and national player of the year honors. Gard, meanwhile, is the frontrunner to be named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons.

The individual awards matter less to each of them than this: The No. 10 Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) already have clinched a share of the Big Ten title and can cap off a phenomenal regular season by securing an outright championship with a victory over Nebraska (9-21, 3-16) on Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

Considering Davis likely is bound for the NBA after two seasons at UW, which would make this his final appearance at home, it’s as good a time as any to explore how the relationship between coach and player got to this point.

No looking back

Not to glaze over a crucial moment in the Gard-Davis relationship, but spending too much time on a topic that I devoted an entire column to back in January would be overkill. The Cliffs Notes version: Had Joey and Sam Hauser picked UW three years ago when they decided to leave Marquette, Johnny and Jordan Davis likely wouldn’t have ended up with the Badgers because there wouldn’t have been a scholarship available for the latter and the siblings wanted to stick together.

There were two other critical points in which Johnny Davis didn’t waver on his commitment to Gard. One came midway through the 2019-20 season following King’s shocking departure from the program. Gard was so concerned about a domino effect that he made a trip to La Crosse that week to speak face-to-face with the Davis family, bringing along all three of his assistant coaches for that meeting.

King was not only a former teammate, he was a family friend. But Mark Davis told me this week he had no reservations about sending his sons to play at UW despite the fact that King was highly critical of Gard on his way out the door.

“Not at all,” he said. “Kobe called us and said right after that happened, ‘This has nothing to do with Johnny and Jordan. I’m doing this for my personal reasons. I will tell you guys later on, I’m not going to tell you now,’ and he didn’t tell us until Johnny and Jordan had spent the (first) year on campus. He was just like, ‘It was something that I went through, I didn’t want to influence the way Johnny and Jordan perceived the coaching staff and the university,’ so he wanted them to find out on their own. So that’s how it transpired. And we never had reservations, none whatsoever because the relationship we had with them was totally different than the relationship Kobe had with them, so we didn’t want to get involved in that situation. We just kept it separate.”

The Davis brothers followed that same approach last summer after news broke that the seven seniors on UW’s 2020-21 team had confronted Gard in a meeting during the season, a session that someone secretly recorded and emailed a 37-minute clip of to me. Gard was left to deal with the fallout and, as he’s done throughout his career, did some of his best work in a time of crisis.

Johnny Davis wasn’t made available for an interview on Friday — a UW official said he had class — but his father addressed the family’s line of thinking after the recording was released.

“I talked to Johnny and Jordan and they were like, ‘Dad, it has nothing to do with us,’ ” Mark Davis said. “OK, that’s it.”

Coaching star players can be difficult, as Gard has found out during his seven seasons leading the Badgers. He clashed with Nigel Hayes and Ethan Happ at times and, as a neutral observer, I could see both sides as it played out: Hayes and Happ are two of the more decorated players in program history and yet both were set in their ways late in their careers. Meanwhile, Gard was trying to establish his voice after taking over for Bo Ryan and, more importantly, trying to restore a culture that wasn’t as strong as it had been during the Ryan glory years.

The challenge with Davis is different. Gard never had to worry about offending Davis with harsh criticism because Mark Davis had coached his sons hard from the minute they began playing organized sports.

Instead, it took Gard some time to figure out if that constructive criticism was getting through to Johnny Davis, whose poker face typically doesn’t give anything away.

“It took me a little bit last year to figure it out, to realize he was listening and paying attention, but I couldn’t get an emotional reaction,” Gard said. “Sometimes you can get guys to get mad at you. I was trying to get him mad at me and couldn’t do it.”

Gard said Davis compares favorably to Frank Kaminsky in how he deals with constructive criticism.

“The thing with Johnny is, I’ve always said his No. 1 skill is his competitiveness and just how he wants to be successful and win every time he steps on the court,” Gard said. “Now that I obviously understand it, I don’t worry about it. I know he listens and we talk and he may not say much, but I know he’s hearing me out.”

Jump around

You may remember this season began four months ago with me posing a question in a column: Can Johnny Davis make the jump?

This program has a rich history of players doing just that, making a developmental leap between one season and the next, and Davis had the potential to be the next in line to do it.

One knock on Gard prior to this season was that no UW players had taken that kind of massive step forward since he took over for Ryan. Players had developed over the course of Gard’s first six seasons, but none had made the jump.

This season should quiet the critics who say Gard can’t develop players. Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl are shining examples of Badgers who have shown significant improvement from last season to this season, while Davis has soared the highest of all. He’s gone from someone who wasn’t considered to be one of the top 100 players in the country according to a CBSSports.com ranking at the beginning of the season to being a likely first-team All-American.

“The speed at which it happened is the thing,” UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said. “But if you just add everything up, it shouldn’t be that big of a surprise. Things snowballed really fast for him. He ended the year really well. He was on the floor against (North) Carolina and Baylor making plays against some of the best athletes in the country. And he was just a puppy still. It was like, ‘Wow, this guy belongs. We’ve got something here.’

“I always say this: You put a carrot in front of Johnny, nothing will get in his way. He’ll do everything he can to get it.”

When I spoke to Mark Davis the day after Johnny’s 37-point performance in a win at Purdue in early January, he left open the possibility that his son would return to UW for a junior season. But that seems highly unlikely now.

“It’s more crazy than I thought,” Mark Davis said. “I kind of had an idea he may apply for the draft this year, but now that he’s probably going to be a top-five pick, it’s a no-brainer.”

I later asked Mark Davis what he thought about Gard as a coach now that his sons have had two years playing for him. What I didn’t want was a response that was fit for print and not what he truly felt, so I assured him a non-answer or negative response could be kept between us and wouldn’t see the light of day.

Instead, he answered it this way:

“Here’s the thing: I think he’s a great basketball coach but from what I heard from some of the players, he does have an approach where it’s kind of a standoffish approach as far as getting to know the players personally,” Mark Davis said. “That’s his own way of doing things. But as far as a coach on the basketball court, to me he’s probably one of the best in the country.”

Mark Davis was in the stands that February night five years ago when Gard sat on the baseline of Central’s home gym and got his first real glimpse of Johnny Davis. Afterward, a UW assistant coach approached the elder Davis and complimented him on how well his sons had played.

“Believe me,” Mark Davis remembers being told, “we’ve got our eye on them.”

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

