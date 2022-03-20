Jim Polzin: Breaking down Wisconsin men's basketball's NCAA Tournament matchup with Iowa State

MILWAUKEE — It’s been more than 40 years since the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team played Iowa State.

The Cyclones beat the Badgers 103-79 back on Dec. 29, 1981, in the seventh-place game of the Far West Classic in Portland, Oregon. Four decades later, the programs will meet again Sunday at 5:10 p.m. at Fiserv Forum for the right to advance to the Sweet 16.

Both teams have played top-15 schedules: The Badgers (25-7) went 9-3 in Quad 1 games and 7-2 in Quad 2; the Cyclones (21-12) went 9-8 in Quad 1 and 1-4 in Quad 2.

It figures to be a close game — aren’t they all with the Badgers? — and KenPom projects a 64-63 win for UW. So buckle up, it’ll probably a nail-biter and don’t be shocked if neither team reaches 60 points.

Here are what I consider three key factors in the game:

Protect the ball

UW turns the ball over on 12.6% of its possessions, per KenPom, and that is the best in the nation.

The Badgers only had five turnovers during a 67-60 win over Colgate in a first-round game on Friday night. But it’ll be a challenge to keep that total in single figures in the second round.

Iowa State forces turnovers on 24.7% of its opponents’ possessions, which ranks fourth nationally and is tops among the teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament.

The matchup between freshman point guards — Chucky Hepburn for UW, Racine native Tyrese Hunter for Iowa State — is one to watch. Hunter leads Iowa State with 65 steals and does a great job of getting his hands in passing lanes.

Hepburn had five assists and no turnovers while playing 33-plus minutes in the win over Colgate.

Brad breakout

UW fifth-year senior guard Brad Davison was quiet offensively against Colgate. The Raiders clearly made it a priority to limit the looks of the Badgers’ best 3-point shooter, and Davison managed only one attempt from behind the arc. He missed it and went 1 of 5 overall from the field while finishing with four points, four assists and two rebounds.

Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl combined for 40 points against Colgate. The Badgers don’t need each of their Big Three to contribute, but it wouldn’t hurt if UW can find some scoring opportunities for Davison, who is second on the team at 14.1 points per game.

Speaking of Davison, it’ll be interesting to see how UW’s defensive assignments shake out. Will it be Davison or Davis guarding Iowa State senior guard Izaiah Brockington, a transfer from Penn State who leads the Cyclones in scoring (17.3) and shoots 37.1% from 3-point range? The other likely would be assigned to senior guard Gabe Kalscheur, a transfer from Minnesota who averages 9.1 points per game but has shot just 23.8% from beyond the arc.

Looking up

UW has the clear edge in size inside — Steven Crowl, a 7-foot sophomore, and backup center Chris Vogt both have three inches on Iowa State’s George Conditt IV — and the Badgers have to use that to their advantage.

Crowl has gone five consecutive games without reaching double figures in points and it’d be a great time to end that streak.

UW junior forward Wahl, too, should be able to use his size and sneakiness to have some success around the rim. The Badgers were at their best offensively against Colgate when they played through Wahl in the second half. Getting him some deep touches early in the game could help UW avoid another slow start, which has become a worrisome trend for the Badgers.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

