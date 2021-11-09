Jim Polzin: 4 predictions for Big Ten men’s basketball this season, including which team wins the NCAA tournament

Rutgers played its first NCAA tournament game in 30 years last season and returns Ron Harper Jr., along with Geo Baker and Caleb McConnell. Another trip is a strong possibility if the Scarlet Knights can get a big jump out of sophomore center Clifford Omoruyi.

Then there are the Badgers, who have a somewhat favorable Big Ten schedule. I think UW can go 9-2 in non-conference play and 9-11 in the Big Ten, which would put it on the bubble heading into the conference tournament.

Rutgers is the safe pick here, but Iowa or UW might be able to squeeze in and give the Big Ten nine entries in the NCAA tournament.

Looking down

Even if the Badgers struggle this season, fans can take solace in two streaks they should be able to keep going.

UW has finished ahead of Minnesota in the conference standings for 23 consecutive seasons, a streak that dates to the 1996-97 campaign. The Golden Gophers likely are going to end up in the Big Ten cellar in their first season under Ben Johnson.