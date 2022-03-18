Jim Polzin: 3 reasons to be optimistic Wisconsin will beat Colgate, and 2 to be concerned about an upset

MILWAUKEE — The waiting is the hardest part. Tom Petty told us that.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will begin NCAA Tournament play with a game against Colgate on Friday night at Fiserv Forum. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:50 p.m., but let’s be realistic: The ball almost certainly will get tossed in the air later than that.

So you wait and wonder. And maybe even fret a little bit.

The Badgers (24-7) are 8-point favorites over the Raiders (23-11). That means nothing of course: Kentucky was favored by 17½ points over Saint Peter’s and the Wildcats, a No. 2 seed, went down in overtime. Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa was a 9½-point favorite over Richmond, but it was the 12th-seeded Spiders who moved into the round of 32.

Perhaps you’re encouraged by the fact UW is playing close to home. Or maybe you’re concerned because the Badgers enter the Big Dance on a two-game losing streak.

I’m confident that UW will beat Colgate but would an upset shock me? Absolutely not. Let’s break it down even further:

3 reasons to like UW’s chances …

• Star power: The Badgers will have the best player on the floor — at least that should be the case. Sophomore wing Johnny Davis has had a marvelous season that has featured him being named the Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American.

While he needs to play under control, which wasn’t the case in a Big Ten Tournament loss to Michigan State, Davis should be able to use his athleticism to his advantage. He also should be able to post up whichever player(s) Colgate has guarding him. This seems like a good matchup for UW from that regard.

Is Davis, who sustained an ankle injury in the regular-season finale against Nebraska, at 100%? Probably not, but the silver lining to the early exit in Indianapolis is it gave Davis extra time to heal. UW coach Greg Gard said Davis has resumed normal practice activity and the Badgers have to hope he’ll catch his second wind heading into this final chapter of his storybook season.

• Battle-tested: UW fans have complained about metrics all season because the Badgers have lagged in the computer rankings.

That’s not going to stop me from tossing some KenPom numbers your way to make a point.

This isn’t a knock on the Patriot League, but nobody is confusing it for the Big Ten. It’s the 17th-ranked conference in the nation, according to KenPom. Colgate enters this game having played only three teams this season in the Top 100 of the KenPom rankings and the Raiders haven’t played an opponent higher than 190 since losing at Vermont on Dec. 22.

Twenty of Colgate’s 22 wins this season registered as Quad 4 victories in the NCAA NET rankings. UW will be, by far, the best team the Raiders have played this season.

• Energy burst: I was at the Bradley Center in 2014 when UW rallied to beat Oregon to advance to the Sweet 16, and it was one of the loudest atmospheres I’ve experienced in my 20-plus years in this business.

The crowd will be heavily tilted in the Badgers’ favor in this game and that’s important. It’s not everything, because UW can’t rely on the fans for energy and have to produce their own at times. Colgate won at Syracuse in November, by far its best win of the season, but it’ll be interesting to see how the Raiders handle what essentially will be a road game on their biggest stage of the season.

… And 2 paths to a first-round exit

• Long-range plans: Colgate’s 3-point shooting has been well-documented this week and yet it can’t be overstated: The Raiders shoot 40.1% from beyond the arc, second nationally behind South Dakota State. (The Jackrabbits went 7 of 23 in a loss to Providence on Thursday, for what it’s worth).

What’s scary about Colgate’s perimeter shooting is that’s not just one or two players. In fact, it will almost always have four players on the court who are lethal from the outside.

Reserve Oliver Lynch-Daniels, a senior guard, leads the way at 54.0%. Junior forward Ryan Moffatt is at 44.7%. Senior guard Jack Ferguson shoots at a 42.3% clip and has connected a team-high 90 times from beyond the arc. Senior guard Nelly Cummings is at 36.1%, a shade better than senior guard Tucker Richardson (35.9%).

Those five players have combined for 322 makes from 3-point land this season.

Defending the 3-point arc has been a plus for the Badgers this season, but they’ll have to be sharp in that area against the Raiders.

• Foul trouble: The Badgers are averaging nearly 17 fouls per game, which would be the program’s highest mark since UW averaged 17.2 in 2005-06.

The worst-case scenario for the Badgers is that Davis gets in foul trouble. But it’d also be a concern if any of the other starters — particularly junior forward Tyler Wahl because of his defensive versatility and UW’s plan to get him as many post touches as possible on offense — has to spend significant time watching from the bench.

But you can go down the line: UW is thin at point guard, so freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn has to avoid foul trouble. Ditto for sophomore center Steven Crowl and senior backup center Chris Vogt, both of whom have had trouble at times staying out of foul trouble.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

