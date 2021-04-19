Jahcobi Neath joining Badgers men's basketball with 'a little bit of a chip on his shoulder'

 Skip to main content
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

“I’m extremely excited to join Wisconsin,” Jahcobi Neath said in a statement. “I want to thank the coaches for giving me this opportunity.”

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program officially announced the addition of guard Jahcobi Neath, a transfer from Wake Forest.

Neath decided last week he’d be joining the Badgers after two seasons with the Demon Deacons.

Here’s what Greg Gard had to say about Neath in a statement:

“We were looking to add another guard to our roster and Jahcobi checked a lot of the boxes for what we were looking for,” Gard said. “Jahcobi brings experience to our backcourt, as he has played two years in the ACC with some impressive games already in his young career. He has good size and athleticism that we need on both ends of the floor. I think Jahcobi is coming in with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder and will be ready to compete.

“We have seen that the college game is moving more and more towards using more versatile lineups. Having backcourt depth is essential in today’s game, and Jahcobi can give us not only more depth at the point guard position, but he is also versatile enough to play off of the ball and allow us to play multiple guards.

“Jahcobi has a strong academic profile as well, and everyone we talked with raved about his character and the type of person that he is. We are looking forward to welcoming Jahcobi and his family to Madison in June.”

