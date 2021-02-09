 Skip to main content
It's official: Indianapolis will host Big Ten men's basketball tournament
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

It's official: Indianapolis will host Big Ten men's basketball tournament

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the 19th-ranked Badgers fell to the 12th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini 75-60 in a Big Ten battle Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. 

The 2021 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is officially heading to Indianapolis.

The conference announced Tuesday it was relocating the event, which originally was supposed to be held at the United Center in Chicago, to Lucas Oil Stadium. The tournament is scheduled for March 10-14.

“The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors. First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

“Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.”

UW athletic director Barry Alvarez had told the Athletic Board last month that the Big Ten’s postseason event likely was headed to Indiana, which also will host the entire NCAA tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alvarez told the Athletic Board that Big Ten teams that qualify for the NCAA tournament will stay in Indianapolis after they’re finished playing in the Big Ten tournament. The NCAA tournament is scheduled to begin March 18 and will be played mostly in Indianapolis, though Bloomington and West Lafayette also will host early round games.

“The teams that qualify for the tournament will stay right there and stay in the same hotel and just move into the NCAA tournament,” Alvarez said at the time.

The Big Ten men's basketball tournament will return to Chicago in 2023.

Game on! Explore Badgers' 2020-21 schedule

