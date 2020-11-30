'It's in my blood': UW-Green Bay's Will Ryan a chip off the old (coaching) block

The first word that came out of Will Ryan’s mouth was “ball,” and nobody did a double-take when he spoke it four-plus decades ago.
He had been born into a basketball family, after all, so Mama wasn’t all that surprised or offended. And Dada certainly wouldn't have considered it a slight.
By the time he was hitting his teenage years, the son of former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Bo Ryan had a plan: He was going to play in the NBA, and his path to reaching that goal was to attend Duke — let that one sink in for a second, Badgers fans — and play for coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Alas, Will Ryan stopped growing as a sophomore in high school and topped out at 6-foot. Plan B was to go into the family business, and he’s never looked back.
On Tuesday night, Will Ryan will walk into the Kohl Center — his father’s home court for 14½ successful seasons during a legendary career — as an NCAA Division I head coach. The 42-year-old has had too many pinch-me moments to count over the past six months and this — leading his Fighting Phoenix (0-1) against the No. 4 Badgers (2-0), who climbed three spots in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll — definitely qualifies as another one.
Now imagine how Bo Ryan, riding out this portion of the COVID-19 pandemic alongside wife Kelly at their winter home in Palm Springs, feels about this red-letter day: His son on one sidelines; Greg Gard, the man he mentored for more than two decades and endorsed to succeed him at UW, on the other.
“You know how hard this is going to be for me,” Bo said, the emotion in his voice spilling out during a phone conversation last week, “to watch this on television.”
Will Ryan has been at many speaking engagements over the years, listening to his father deadpan about how he encouraged his two sons to become lawyers or doctors. Deep down, Bo was thrilled that Will and Matt, who’s now a basketball skills trainer in San Diego, had gone into coaching.
It was another case of the apple not falling far from the tree. The late William Francis Ryan — aka “Butch” — made a name for himself as a youth coach in Aston Township, Pa., not far from Philadelphia. That inspired William Francis Ryan Jr. — aka “Bo” — to go into coaching, and he won 747 games during a tour of the UW system that included stops at Platteville, Milwaukee and Madison and lasted over three decades.
William Francis Ryan III — aka “Will” — jokes that he wasn’t smart enough to be a lawyer or a doctor, so he became a coach. Really, though, he was just following his passion.
“It’s in my blood,” he said. “We’re all teachers at heart.”
Ground floor
Life moves fast at times in the coaching business, something Will Ryan has witnessed first-hand over the past two years.
After being a member of teams coached by his father at UW-Platteville and UW-Milwaukee, Ryan got his start in the profession by spending five seasons with the Badgers from 2002-07, going from volunteer assistant to video coordinator to director of basketball operations.
He spent the next 12 seasons as a full-time assistant under another member of the Ryan coaching tree, Saul Phillips, first at North Dakota State and later at Ohio.
When Phillips was dismissed at Ohio following the 2018-19 campaign, Ryan began hunting for a job. He was working Gard’s camps at UW that summer when he landed his first head-coaching gig at Wheeling University, a Division II program in West Virginia.
Ryan inherited five players who were set to report for the first practice six weeks later. He got to work on building a roster, often waking up in the middle of the night worried that he wouldn’t have enough players to field a team.
But by the start of the season, Ryan and his staff of two graduate assistants had completed an exhaustive recruiting process that left the Cardinals with 21 players, seven of whom would redshirt. When Wheeling was picked to finish last in the 12-team Mountain East Conference, Ryan addressed it briefly but didn’t use it as bulletin-board material.
Instead, the Cardinals went out and let their play do the talking. They finished 11-11 in league play, good for fifth place, and 14-13 overall. The COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing when UW-Green Bay made the shocking announcement in May that it was parting ways with Linc Darner, who went 92-80 in five seasons and produced the program’s only NCAA tournament appearance since 1996.
While the roster-building process wasn’t nearly as demanding this time around, Ryan does find himself leading another rebuilding project — the Phoenix have nine freshmen on the roster — and this one began during an offseason that was unlike any other. There’s a reason UW-Green Bay athletic director Charles Guthrie gave Ryan a six-year deal.
“I joke that nobody ever wrote a manual or a book on how to take over a program in the midst of a pandemic,” Ryan said. “I can’t read up on it and figure out and navigate my way through it.”
Between getting settled in Green Bay with his wife Emily and their three sons, Ryan was also getting familiar with the UW-Green Bay players via phone calls and Zoom sessions. The Phoenix have some decent returning pieces but they’ll need some time to learn Ryan’s system after an abbreviated offseason, as evidenced in a 99-69 loss at Minnesota to open the season.
Winning games will only be half the battle for Ryan. There’s also the matter of winning over a fan base that, in general, never seemed to wrap its arms around Darner. The Phoenix averaged 1,840 fans for their 15 home games last season.
The buzz surrounding the program is nowhere near where it was when Dick Bennett’s defensive-minded teams had the Brown County Arena packed in the late 1980s and early ’90s.
Ryan grew up in Platteville during the heyday of his father building a culture of winning — and excitement — around a program that won four national championships. During his time on UW’s staff, Will attended golf outings and speaking events where his father was a master at making fans and boosters feel like they were part of the program.
Following that game plan during a pandemic has been tricky, but Ryan looks forward to the day when he can build support for his program in person.
“That’s going to be probably his biggest adjustment from the standpoint of he hasn’t had to do that as a head coach,” Phillips said. “That being said, he probably saw one of the best of all-time at it with his dad. Every coach in the state of Wisconsin felt like they knew Bo personally by the time he got the job at Wisconsin.
“We recruited that area heavily at both North Dakota State and Ohio. The relationships with the coaches are already there. Trying to reinvigorate a fan base that gets pretty distracted during Packers season, that’s a real challenge but I do think that he’s a great model in his father of someone to watch on how to build those relationships.”
Recruiting is off to a fantastic start in the Ryan era. His 2021 class that signed in November included three in-state players: Cuba City forward Brayden Dailey, Racine St. Catherine’s point guard Kamari McGee and Monroe forward Cade Meyer.
“We want to get kids that want to work their tails off for four or five years … and that the fans can see them mature from the time they’re freshmen all the way to the time they walk out the doors with a degree,” said Ryan, whose staff includes former UW player Freddie Owens and Brandon Pritzl, the older brother of ex-Badgers guard Brevin Pritzl. “I think that means a lot to most fan bases, watching the young men grow and get better together. That is our goal, no question about it.”
Family ties
Ryan has learned a lot of getting a basketball team ready to play from his father as well, and the way his teams play reflect that.
For starters, he quickly found a hill a few miles off the UW-Green Bay campus for the Phoenix to run during preseason conditioning drills. “A staple in my basketball family tree,” he said.
Ryan coaches the Swing offense, albeit with some wrinkles. His wants his teams to play tough man-to-man defense.
In separate conversations recently, Bo and Will Ryan both talked about absolutes, the non-negotiable traits they believe leads to winning games: taking care of the ball, passing up good shots for great shots, etc.
Phillips, who played and coached under Bo and worked alongside Will for over a decade, sees similarities and differences in the father-and-son combo.
“He’s always had a really good eye for talent,” Phillips said of the younger Ryan. “I always kidded him that he inherited that from his dad genetically and he got a lot of his personality traits from his mom.”
As much as he was pulled to coaching for a living, pursuing a career as a lawyer, doctor or some other profession far away from basketball would have meant that Will Ryan could have avoided the difficult task of following in his father’s footsteps.
After building UW-Platteville into a powerhouse and building a foundation during two seasons at UW-Milwaukee, Bo Ryan arrived back in Madison and took the Badgers to another level. They won at least a share of four Big Ten titles under Ryan, plus made seven trips to the Sweet Sixteen and two Final Four appearances.
A national title at the Division I level would have been the capper to an already brilliant career. But that dream ended with a loss to Duke — and, ironically, the man his son grew up wanting to play for — in the 2015 title game.
Those who know Will Ryan best say he doesn’t get caught up in the legacy his father built, that he’s his own man with a bright career in front of him.
“It’s funny, because when he was growing up in high school, his dad was a really good Division III coach at UW-Platteville but he wasn’t nearly the national name that he became,” Phillips said. “When Will was in high school, Bo was still driving a rusted-out Ford escort station wagon. I don’t know if he ever felt probably the same way it looked to others around him.
“He was always super careful not to trade on his dad’s name. He always wanted to do it on his own. There were a lot of people that didn’t know he was Bo’s son when he was at Ohio. He just didn’t tell anybody, he didn’t advertise it.”
As much as Bo and Kelly Ryan want to be in the building Tuesday night, it didn’t make much sense from a logistical standpoint. Fans, even famous ones, are prohibited from attending games. And even if there were a loophole, Bo said last week that the possibility of flying halfway across the country only to have the game postponed at the last minute due to COVID-19 testing was another reason to stay home.
But Phillips isn’t convinced the Ryans will remain in California.
“I would check the security cameras, because he might sneak his way in there,” Phillips said. “I’m dead serious.
“Do they still have those tinted windows behind the student section? You might want to knock on that window and just wave. He might be in there.”
INCOMING FACETIME CALL... 📲
Welcome to the family, @ChuckyHepburn!#OnWisconsin #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/4zWRW3like
INCOMING FACETIME CALL... 📲
Welcome to the family, @chrishodges35!#OnWisconsin #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/3H19i8akwI
INCOMING FACETIME CALL... 📲
Welcome to the family, @matthew_mors!#OnWisconsin #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/P6V0RDVtsP
