'It's in my blood': UW-Green Bay's Will Ryan a chip off the old (coaching) block

After being a member of teams coached by his father at UW-Platteville and UW-Milwaukee, Ryan got his start in the profession by spending five seasons with the Badgers from 2002-07, going from volunteer assistant to video coordinator to director of basketball operations.

He spent the next 12 seasons as a full-time assistant under another member of the Ryan coaching tree, Saul Phillips, first at North Dakota State and later at Ohio.

When Phillips was dismissed at Ohio following the 2018-19 campaign, Ryan began hunting for a job. He was working Gard’s camps at UW that summer when he landed his first head-coaching gig at Wheeling University, a Division II program in West Virginia.

Ryan inherited five players who were set to report for the first practice six weeks later. He got to work on building a roster, often waking up in the middle of the night worried that he wouldn’t have enough players to field a team.

But by the start of the season, Ryan and his staff of two graduate assistants had completed an exhaustive recruiting process that left the Cardinals with 21 players, seven of whom would redshirt. When Wheeling was picked to finish last in the 12-team Mountain East Conference, Ryan addressed it briefly but didn’t use it as bulletin-board material.