Interesting name in the NCAA transfer portal: Former Badgers forward Nate Reuvers
reuvers photo 3-26

UW's Nate Reuvers gets trapped between Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) and Jordan Bohannon (3) during the Big Ten tournament on March 12.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Nate Reuvers didn’t have the senior season he wanted.

He may take another stab at it, but it won’t be with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.

Reuvers has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a move his father confirmed in a text message on Friday night. Paul Reuvers declined further comment at this time, and Nate Reuvers didn't immediately return a text message.

The NCAA isn’t counting the 2020-21 season against players’ eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving players such as Reuvers a chance at a do-over.

The 6-foot-11 forward played in 124 games with 104 starts over four seasons for the Badgers. His high point came as a junior, when he averaged a team-high 13.1 points and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors on a team that won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

But Reuvers regressed as a senior, averaging 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds and losing his starting spot for seven games. He struggled from the 3-point line, shooting 28.6% in all games and 12.8% (5 of 39) in Big Ten play.

Reuvers, UW’s all-time leader in blocked shots, admitted prior to his final home game it had been a “frustrating season.”

UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft defended Reuvers for a story that ran in the State Journal that week, saying fans shouldn’t dwell on how he finished his career. Krabbenhoft pointed to Reuvers’ work in the classroom: He completed a bachelor’s degree in finance, investment and banking in three years and is set to earn his master’s degree in supply chain management in May.

“It speaks volumes to the kind of kid he is and the kind of future he’s going to have,” Krabbenhoft said. “Ultimately, we lose track of it. Everybody wants to focus on — what — a field goal percentage? A win-loss record at the end of the year? Sure, that’s what people tend to do and that’s a miserable, sad way of living your life. But it’s reality. And that’s what’s we get caught up in as a society. I get to be around the kid every day and know what he’s leaving here equipped with.”

Where Reuvers ends up next season remains to be seen, but one logical landing spot is Minnesota. He’s from the Minneapolis suburb of Lakeville and could choose to play closer to home for new Golden Gophers coach Ben Johnson.

Reuvers is the second member of UW's senior class to hit the transfer portal this week. Backup guard Trevor Anderson also will play elsewhere in 2021-22 as a graduate transfer.

