Interesting name in the NCAA transfer portal: Former Badgers forward Nate Reuvers

Nate Reuvers didn’t have the senior season he wanted.

He may take another stab at it, but it won’t be with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.

Reuvers has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a move his father confirmed in a text message on Friday night. Paul Reuvers declined further comment at this time, and Nate Reuvers didn't immediately return a text message.

The NCAA isn’t counting the 2020-21 season against players’ eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving players such as Reuvers a chance at a do-over.

The 6-foot-11 forward played in 124 games with 104 starts over four seasons for the Badgers. His high point came as a junior, when he averaged a team-high 13.1 points and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors on a team that won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

But Reuvers regressed as a senior, averaging 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds and losing his starting spot for seven games. He struggled from the 3-point line, shooting 28.6% in all games and 12.8% (5 of 39) in Big Ten play.

Reuvers, UW’s all-time leader in blocked shots, admitted prior to his final home game it had been a “frustrating season.”