Instant offense: Badgers on target during 4-game winning streak

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Brevin Pritzl’s face lit up, and the senior guard needed only one word to describe the way the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has been playing on offense the past two weeks.
“Fun,” Pritzl said.
After averaging 63.3 points over their first 12 conference games, the Badgers have averaged 74.8 points during a four-game winning streak that has moved them back near the top of the Big Ten standings.
Some caveats need to be mentioned: Three games during this run have been at the Kohl Center, where UW has flourished this season. The other game was at Nebraska, which resides in the Big Ten cellar in part because its defense is horrendous.
A true test for this surging offense will come Thursday night at Crisler Arena, where the Badgers (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten) will play the only team in the conference that is hotter than them. No. 19 Michigan (18-9, 9-7) has won five games in a row heading into its matchup with UW.
The Badgers, at least for the most part, have avoided droughts during their winning streak. They’ve averaged an impressive 1.15 points per possession during that stretch and have been over 1.0 in all eight halves, a sign of consistency.
But why? Pritzl has one simple theory: confidence.
“It’s guys taking shots instead of worrying,” he said.
That shows in the team’s increased productivity from the 3-point line. UW has shot 43.1% from beyond the arc during its streak, making 50 of its 116 attempts.
Four players have made at least eight 3-pointers during that stretch, led by 14 from junior guard Brad Davison. That group doesn’t even include junior forward Micah Potter, who went 4 of 5 in a 79-71 win over Rutgers on Sunday.
The Badgers went 11-for-22 vs. the Scarlet Knights, their fourth consecutive game with double-digit conversions from 3-point range. UW hadn’t accomplished that feat since the 2009-10 season.
Multiple players and coaches have credited better ball movement for creating open looks.
“The ball isn’t sticking as much,” UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said. “It’s everybody. Everybody’s kind of moving the ball around to get better shots. I think the more attack-mode we’re in, the better shots you end up getting and I think we’ve been more aggressive. Whether it’s transition, whether it’s just within the flow of the offense, we’ve been more aggressive.”
Oliver said that shows in how hard the Badgers are cutting and how physical they’re being while setting screens.
“We’re getting better looks because of it,” Oliver said.
UW has pushed the ball more of late, and it’s also been clear that players are heeding the coaches’ advice to hunt their shots. Whether it’s Davison firing up 3-pointers in secondary transition situations, or Pritzl letting the ball fly early in the shot clock either from beyond the arc or in mid-range spots, it’s clear the Badgers are playing in a more free-flowing manner.
Meanwhile, in half-court situations, UW has been lethal using the high ball screen. The weapons are there, with Potter and junior forward Nate Reuvers dangerous from the 3-point line or on rolls to the basket.
“We all have the ability to roll or pop, and that’s what makes it so much more difficult for defenses is you have a guy who can knock down the 3 but also roll and go get a dunk, it puts the defense in decision mode,” Potter said.
The UW guards also deserve credit for making good reads and decisions. Junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice, the team’s primary ball-handler, has recorded 27 assists during the winning streak. Davison and junior guard Trevor Anderson also have caused damage with their passing off high ball screens.
“Those guys have done a great job of knowing their reads and making the right decision,” Oliver said.
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell talked Sunday about having to pick your poison while defending the Badgers because they often can spread the floor with five shooters.
One play in particular in the second half showed how the Scarlet Knights often found themselves in lose-lose situations.
Potter set a high ball screen for Trice and popped to the 3-point line near the top of the key. Trice fed him the ball and Potter could have taken what was a decent look; instead, he fed junior forward Aleem Ford, who had read the Rutgers defense and knew he had an easy path to the rim via a backdoor cut.
The result: An easy two points.
“I think the biggest thing is that we’ve just got to continue to move and pass the ball well,” Trice said, “and I think that’s what’s been a big key for us.”
This is the offense UW coach Greg Gard envisioned as the program made the transition into life after Ethan Happ. The Badgers relied heavily on Happ’s work on the block in his final two seasons but knew they had a chance to be a more balanced — and more dynamic — unit on that end of the court this season.
It’s finally starting to show, but the Badgers aren’t satisfied.
“There’s still definitely ways to improve,” Oliver said. “We still have some stretches where it does get stagnant that we want to fix, where the ball is not moving quite as well. But as far as sharing the ball and getting the ball popping, it’s been more consistent. It’s closer to where we want to be, but we’ve got some ways to go.”
Preview: Badgers vs. No. 19 Michigan
UW VS. NO. 19 MICHIGAN
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
TV: ESPN2, with Dan Shulman and Dan Dakich.
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas.
BADGERS (17-10, 10-6)
Coach: Greg Gard, 97-57 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice (above) recorded a career-high nine assists in UW’s 79-71 victory over Rutgers on Sunday night. He’s averaging 5.5 assists over the past 11 games.
PROBABLE UW STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Jr.
|8.1
|1
|Brevin Pritzl
|6-3
|Sr.
|8.1
|35
|Nate Reuvers (above)
|6-11
|Jr.
|13.7
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|Jr.
|9.7
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|Jr.
|9.6
KEY BADGERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|11
|Micah Potter (above)
|6-10
|Jr.
|9.5
|5
|Tyler Wahl
|6-7
|Fr.
|2.7
|12
|Trevor Anderson
|6-2
|Jr.
|1.8
YOU SHOULD KNOW
UW has lost four of its past five games against Michigan. … Brad Davison (above) had made 21 consecutive free throws before missing late in the win over Rutgers. He became the 43rd player in program history to score at least 1,000 career points. … UW is 10-0 this season when Brevin Pritzl scores in double figures. Only one of those games has come away from the Kohl Center.
WOLVERINES (18-9, 9-7)
Coach: Juwan Howard, 18-9 in his first season at Michigan.
Player to watch: Junior forward Isaiah Livers (above), who has missed 10 games this season due to injury, has reached double figures in all but one of the 17 games he’s played. Michigan is 13-4 with Livers in the lineup.
PROBABLE MICHIGAN STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|21
|Franz Wagner
|6-9
|Fr.
|10.9
|2
|Isaiah Livers
|6-7
|Jr.
|13.6
|15
|Jon Teske (above)
|7-1
|Sr.
|12.0
|3
|Zavier Simpson
|6-0
|Sr.
|12.3
|55
|Eli Brooks
|6-1
|Jr.
|11.0
KEY WOLVERINES RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|0
|David DeJulius (above)
|6-0
|So.
|7.1
|51
|Austin Davis
|6-10
|Sr.
|4.9
|23
|Brandon Johns
|6-8
|So.
|6.3
|11
|Colin Castleton
|6-11
|So.
|3.3
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Michigan has won five consecutive games and is 7-1 since a four-game losing streak in January. … Zavier Simpson (above) leads the Big Ten with 8.0 assists per game. … Jon Teske had 17 points and 12 rebounds in Michigan’s 61-52 victory over visiting UW last season. … Franz Wagner, the younger brother of former Michigan standout Moritz Wagner, scored a career-high 22 points in Michigan’s 71-63 win at Purdue on Saturday.