Instant offense: Badgers on target during 4-game winning streak

“Those guys have done a great job of knowing their reads and making the right decision,” Oliver said.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell talked Sunday about having to pick your poison while defending the Badgers because they often can spread the floor with five shooters.

One play in particular in the second half showed how the Scarlet Knights often found themselves in lose-lose situations.

Potter set a high ball screen for Trice and popped to the 3-point line near the top of the key. Trice fed him the ball and Potter could have taken what was a decent look; instead, he fed junior forward Aleem Ford, who had read the Rutgers defense and knew he had an easy path to the rim via a backdoor cut.

The result: An easy two points.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’ve just got to continue to move and pass the ball well,” Trice said, “and I think that’s what’s been a big key for us.”

This is the offense UW coach Greg Gard envisioned as the program made the transition into life after Ethan Happ. The Badgers relied heavily on Happ’s work on the block in his final two seasons but knew they had a chance to be a more balanced — and more dynamic — unit on that end of the court this season.