Instant classic: Wisconsin Badgers storm past Indiana Hoosiers late to secure share of Big Ten title

“What we’ve been through just makes you appreciate the moment and appreciate the opportunity and appreciate the relationships with your teammates and your coaching staff,” Davison said earlier this week. “It’s something that we really look forward to and something we don’t take for granted. I think that’s the biggest thing we’ve learned over this year, don’t take anything for granted, especially in a moment and an opportunity like this.”

The Badgers were within 38-37 after Reuvers converted a three-point play with 12:33 remaining, but Indiana answered with an 8-0 run.

UW had five consecutive empty possessions, with three turnovers, in that stretch.

The deficit was 51-44 when the Badgers answered with a 12-0 run that included four points from Reuvers and a three-point play from Potter.

Davison’s 3-pointer with 4:03 gave UW the lead for good, and a runner by D'Mitrik Trice extended the Badgers’ lead to 56-51 with 1:17 remaining.

A 3-pointer by Aljami Durham cut Indiana’s deficit to two, but Reuvers followed a Trice miss with a putback basket to give UW a 58-54 lead with 24.6 seconds left.