Instant analysis: Wisconsin men's basketball shows fight in battling back for win over Indiana

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball improved to 8-1 on Wednesday night, opening Big Ten Conference play with a 64-59 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers at the Kohl Center. Here are some quick observations from the game.
What I liked
The fight the Badgers showed. They trailed by as many as 22 points in the first half and by 17 at the break. But this team has shown a lot of chutzpah all season and never was that more evident than in the second half.
Especially down the stretch: UW was down 59-53 with 3:13 left but had six consecutive defensive stops to end the game, ending it on an 11-0 run.
** Chris Vogt. The backup center provided a ton of energy and rebounding in the second half — a couple key baskets off feeds from Tyler Wahl.
As long as we’re talking about the bench, which was shaky against Marquette, I thought sophomore forward Ben Carlson provided some key minutes in the second half as well.
Johnny Davis was really good again, finishing with 23 points, but he can’t do it alone. He got some big-time help in the second half.
What I didn’t like
** UW’s defense in the first half was atrocious.
It’s hard to determine which was worse: how poorly the Badgers defended the ball screen or the fact that they got lost in transition too often, leading to wide-open 3-pointers by the Hoosiers.
Both areas were a big reason Indiana used a 26-4 run to take control of the game after UW had opened the game by scoring the first five points.
The good news for UW: It followed up arguably its worst half on defense with its best half and that was a big reason it was able to pull off the comeback.
What it means
I thought a split of two games this week would be a solid output for the Badgers. Facing such a big deficit against Indiana, UW was facing an 0-2 start — it goes to Ohio State on Saturday — and realistically it could have been 0-3 because UW heads to Purdue when Big Ten play resumes in January.
So this win was big on two levels: It was another confidence-builder for a young team and kept it from digging itself into a hole in the Big Ten standings.
