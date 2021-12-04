 Skip to main content
Instant analysis: Wisconsin men's basketball rolls past rival Marquette as Johnny Davis puts on a show
Instant analysis: Wisconsin men's basketball rolls past rival Marquette as Johnny Davis puts on a show

The Badgers suddenly find themselves 7-1 after a five-game win streak and Maui Invitational title despite a young, inexperienced roster.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 7-1 with an 89-76 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Here are my three observations from the game:

What I liked

Johnny Davis just continues to get better and better. His 30-point performance against Houston was probably his high point of the season, but this is right up there: a game-high 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting in a win over a rival.

I tweeted this during the game and I mean it: Enjoy every minute of Davis this season, Badgers fans. That ruffled some feathers, with one fan calling it “needlessly ominous,” but Davis very well could have an NBA decision to make after his sophomore season. He’s that good.

Davis had 14 points in the first half, carrying a heavy burden while most of his teammates struggled offensively, and he had nine points during an 18-4 run in the second half that helped UW turn a one-point game into a runaway.

** Senior guard Brad Davison, playing for the final time in this rivalry, went out with a bang. He scored 14 of his 20 points after halftime, finishing 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and had no turnovers in 33 minutes. Not even the presence of arch nemesis Bo Boroski could derail Davison.

What I didn’t like

UW struggled to finish in the first half, going 7 of 19 on 2-point shots and 2 of 9 on “layups.” So instead of going into the break with a comfortable lead, the Badgers’ advantage was only 34-31.

The officials were letting both teams play and UW — particularly Tyler Wahl — didn’t do a good enough job of finishing with contact.

It was a much different story in the second half, with the Badgers going 14 of 18 inside the arc and 6 of 6 on “layups.”

**The Badgers need more from their bench. Davis, Davison, Chucky Hepburn (15 points) and Steven Crowl accounted for 75 of the team’s 89 points.

And this just isn’t a scoring thing. UW had a dropoff on defense when the starters were off the floor.

What it means

I’m not sure how good Marquette (7-2) is or how great this win is going to look on an NCAA tournament résumé at the end of the year.

But the Badgers keep stockpiling wins over decent opponents and have loads of confidence heading into the start of conference play.

This team was picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten. Needless to say, the Badgers look much better than a 10th-place team.

Plus, the Badgers get bragging rights for a year after this 128th installment of the UW-Marquette rivalry. The Golden Eagles were looking for their fourth win in the last five meetings, but Davis, Davison and Co. made sure that didn’t happen.

