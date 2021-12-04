Instant analysis: Wisconsin men's basketball rolls past rival Marquette as Johnny Davis puts on a show

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 7-1 with an 89-76 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Here are my three observations from the game:
What I liked
Johnny Davis just continues to get better and better. His 30-point performance against Houston was probably his high point of the season, but this is right up there: a game-high 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting in a win over a rival.
I tweeted this during the game and I mean it: Enjoy every minute of Davis this season, Badgers fans. That ruffled some feathers, with one fan calling it “needlessly ominous,” but Davis very well could have an NBA decision to make after his sophomore season. He’s that good.
Davis had 14 points in the first half, carrying a heavy burden while most of his teammates struggled offensively, and he had nine points during an 18-4 run in the second half that helped UW turn a one-point game into a runaway.
** Senior guard Brad Davison, playing for the final time in this rivalry, went out with a bang. He scored 14 of his 20 points after halftime, finishing 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and had no turnovers in 33 minutes. Not even the presence of arch nemesis Bo Boroski could derail Davison.
What I didn’t like
UW struggled to finish in the first half, going 7 of 19 on 2-point shots and 2 of 9 on “layups.” So instead of going into the break with a comfortable lead, the Badgers’ advantage was only 34-31.
The officials were letting both teams play and UW — particularly Tyler Wahl — didn’t do a good enough job of finishing with contact.
It was a much different story in the second half, with the Badgers going 14 of 18 inside the arc and 6 of 6 on “layups.”
**The Badgers need more from their bench. Davis, Davison, Chucky Hepburn (15 points) and Steven Crowl accounted for 75 of the team’s 89 points.
And this just isn’t a scoring thing. UW had a dropoff on defense when the starters were off the floor.
What it means
I’m not sure how good Marquette (7-2) is or how great this win is going to look on an NCAA tournament résumé at the end of the year.
But the Badgers keep stockpiling wins over decent opponents and have loads of confidence heading into the start of conference play.
This team was picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten. Needless to say, the Badgers look much better than a 10th-place team.
Plus, the Badgers get bragging rights for a year after this 128th installment of the UW-Marquette rivalry. The Golden Eagles were looking for their fourth win in the last five meetings, but Davis, Davison and Co. made sure that didn’t happen.
Badgers fans on Twitter rave about Wisconsin's performance in victory over Georgia Tech
Play speaks volumes
Every game like this is another bit of vindication for Gard, after the unpleasantness at the end of last season. Badgers aren't just winning games, but winning them against good teams away from Madison. It's impressive.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) December 2, 2021
Front-row fun
Brad Davison … man of the people!— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) December 2, 2021
But, seriously, Badgers went into a hornets’ nest and walked away with yet another impressive ‘W!’ pic.twitter.com/FZ3b9Y9yQU
Getting their groove back
Watching Badgers basketball is fun again. Love the energy, grit, and intention of this team. Hoping they apply what they learned in this match-up to face Marquette this weekend. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) December 2, 2021
Settling scores
Play tough D, scrappy and composed for a young team. This was a quality W in a hostile environment. Chucky looks calm and him Lorne chipping in 5/6 each a game, gets your PG in double figures. Brad and Johnny double figures every game, need Wahl or Crawl to step up as 3rd score— ChazB (@chazb33) December 2, 2021
Leading by example
Let the haters hate Brad Davison. This team has taken on his never-say-die mentality and he played lights out in the second half.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) December 2, 2021
Fix the freebies
-It was a shaky performance that was good enough to win.— JMW123 (@jmw1235) December 2, 2021
-Depth sure helped Wisconsin in this game.
-Love the effort.
-Free throws wouldn't go, that needs to improve.
-Too many missed short shots, which is a credit to GT defense.
Cool under pressure
Scrappy win…will be an interesting season. Hepburn looks so calm…can’t wait to see his offensive game develop.— Todd (@pilprin) December 2, 2021
Off and running
Solid win on the road against the highest rated player in the entire ACC. Providence also just beat TTech. Imagine if we had Johnny that game? Could be 7-0 right now and inside the top 15. Team is so far ahead of expectations it's insane.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) December 2, 2021
Laying it on thick
Players don’t improve with Gard. They don’t like him either. Fire Gard.— Straight Margarine (@iyellyahtzee) December 2, 2021
The more the merrier
Quality win over a sneaky good team in a tough road venue. Again, UW"s depth was on display. Made enough plays down the stretch to get the W.— Bob Bradovich (@BobBradovich) December 2, 2021
Getting up to speed
Love the uptempo #Badgers, they'll need it to compete in the #B1G. Some of the bigs still getting manhandled down low, that won't change this season but they gotta get bigger.— Leonard Go (@LeonardGo) December 2, 2021
Touchy subject
Impressive win in a high-level game with a March feel. Given our youth, defense & poise is phenomenal.— Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) December 2, 2021
Still, inexplicable that we repeatedly don't give Davis touches when being guarded by guys with foul trouble. That, FTs misses, & lack of toughness by bigs on O almost cost us.
Room to grow
The offense feels very similar to years past where scoring is lost, but with a young team it at least makes sense and should become less and less of a problem as these players improve and gain experience.— Drew (@RNGDrew) December 2, 2021
Challenge accepted
BIG TEN - 8— Mike Hughes 📷 (@Sgt13Echo) December 2, 2021
ACC - 6#OnWisconsin
They're not there yet
The big men are still so raw, understandably. Need to have Davis touch the ball at least once every possession down the stretch. Need guys to step up with Davis and Davison aren't scoring. Too many scoring droughts. Good win though against a scrappy team who had some players.— Señor Kleine (@SenorKleine) December 2, 2021
What they said
Not there yet…a number of things to clean up but I’m confident the coaches will get it done before the next game— Mike T (@badger2k) December 2, 2021
Skip the vanishing act
Davison was on fire tonight— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) December 2, 2021
The team passed the ball great and handled their zone OK
We can’t let JD disappear like that on offense for almost the whole second half
FTs we’re shaky, too - the game shouldn’t have been that close
This team is definitely fun to watch though!
Taking baby steps
Brad Davison leads the Badgers and wins the B1G/ACC challenge and is now beloved by fans throughout the B1G!— Martin Neumann (@mrtdoublen) December 2, 2021
Finding a formula for fun
Great team defense once again. Obviously, this team has chemistry and they play hard. Fun to watch. #Badgers Props to Vogt and Bowman for giving good minutes.— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) December 2, 2021
A newfound freedom
Can’t remember the last time I’ve seen a Badgers team play this loose. Seems like the nothing to lose mentality is really helping this young team— Andrew Daneshgar (@andrewdaneshgar) December 2, 2021
It's all part of the process
Team plays with more poise than the last four years combined. They are young, but fun to watch. I’m sure they’ll have their clunkers too.— Jack Pine Express (@kwzanella) December 2, 2021
Doing the little things
Tough D all 2nd half. Took good care of the ball all game. Good contributions from the bench. Need to get stronger down low. Brad with one of his best games as a Badger, and key defense by Jonny down the stretch. Great W— Nic Nehring (@NicNehring1) December 2, 2021
A welcome sight
Lots of room for growth with our post play on offense, but this team battles. Happy to see them having fun on the court-been a while since we’ve seen that!— Jessica Garvey (@j_garvey1213) December 2, 2021
Exceeding expectations
I could not be more impressed with this team! First true road game for a young team and come out with a win.— Dean Sonsalla (@dsonsalla30) December 2, 2021
Wouldn't want it any other way
Every game is going to need to be a team effort- and it’s fun to watch.— Mitchell Gauger (@MitchellGauger) December 2, 2021
Enough said!
December 2, 2021