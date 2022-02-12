Instant analysis: Wisconsin men's basketball falls apart down the stretch as Rutgers escapes with win

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell to 19-5 overall and 10-4 in the Big Ten with a 73-65 loss to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I didn’t like

UW senior guard Brad Davison is in the midst of a shooting slump. He’s now 11 of 45 overall and 4 of 28 from 3-point range over his last four games, including 3 of 13 overall and 1 of 9 from beyond the arc Saturday. That’s fine, and it happens to the best shooters.

Davison has used his averages-average-out mantra countless times during his career. And he has a point: Over the course of time, hot streaks combine with cold streaks and a shooter’s percentage typically averages out to its level.

But Davison can’t force the issue to get out of a slump and he did that in the second half. At one point, he missed four in a row over the course of three possessions. There were some decent looks during that stretch, but Davison has to have better awareness in those situations and work for something better.

It wasn’t just Davison who fell apart down the stretch and I’m going to be writing about that in my column coming later in the day. There was plenty of blame to go around.

• UW entered the game shooting 75% from the free throw line but went 9 of 17 against the Scarlet Knights.

Inexcusable, really, and it was a big reason the Badgers lost the game. The most surprising part: Davis, a good free throw shooter, was 1 of 4 and that included missing on the front end of the bonus in the first half.

• At times, it felt like the crew of Chris Beaver, Eric Curry and Steve McJunkins forgot it was officiating a Big Ten game. Guys, there’s going to be some contact. Not every little thing needs to be called.

I thought the crew did a better job in the second half but the opening 20 minutes — there were 21 fouls called — were hard to watch with all the stoppages.

What I liked

Not much, honestly.

Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl were bright spots, combining for 35 points on 14-of-20 shooting. Wahl finished with a career-high 23 points but, like his teammates, finished the game poorly.

What it means

This loss is going to tough to overcome as UW chases a Big Ten title. Losing at home with so many difficult road games (and two pretty tough home games) means the Badgers are going to need to steal one at some point.

I’ve thought for a while that a 15-5 Big Ten record will win at least a share of the crown. UW now has to go 5-1 over its final six games and that’s going to be very difficult.

UW only has five losses this season, but this one hurts the most and is the hardest to explain.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.