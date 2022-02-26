Instant analysis: Wisconsin defense clamps down in crunch time to secure key victory at Rutgers

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 23-5 overall and 14-4 in the Big Ten with a 66-61 victory over Rutgers on Saturday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

I loved UW’s second-to-last defensive possession, when it switched on all screens and left Rutgers scrambling. The Scarlet Knights, down 64-61 at the time, poked and prodded and found nothing. Geo Baker finally had to put up a desperation heave from deep on the left wing with Brad Davison in his face. It missed, Johnny Davis grabbed the rebound and made two free throws to seal the win.

UW’s defense was shaky for a good chunk of the second half — I’ll get to that later — but it was sensational down the stretch. After Baker scored to give Rutgers a 55-54 lead with 5:54 left, the Badgers held the Scarlet Knights to one point over their next seven possessions.

• I liked that this was a true team victory.

Davison, who has been slumping lately, knocked down four 3-pointers and did a good job carrying the offense in the first half when Davis was struggling.

Davis went 6 of 19 but still finished with a team-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. I thought he played with more control in the second half and provided some big baskets at a time the UW defense was having a hard time getting stops.

Freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn had 13 points and five assists. He had a massive 3-pointer from a few steps behind the top of the key late in the shock clock to give UW a 59-55 lead with 4:44 to go. Big time.

Meanwhile, Tyler Wahl had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Steven Crowl had a big 3-pointer on a pick-and-pop in the second half. Nothing outstanding from the bench, but there were some positive minutes in there.

Total group effort.

What I didn’t like

UW took a 33-24 lead into halftime and had to know Rutgers — particularly Baker — was going to come out with his hair on fire to start the second half.

Sure enough. Baker scored on the first three possessions after halftime and had 16 of his team-high 19 points in the second half. It didn’t matter who was guarding Baker — Davison, Hepburn and Wahl all got their shots — nobody had an answer for him.

Some of the credit goes to Baker for hitting the type of tough 2-pointers that UW wants its opponents to shoot. But I thought the Badgers let Baker get a little too comfortable early in the second half and he almost single-handedly helped Rutgers erase a double-digit deficit and take a few brief leads.

What it means

UW can smell a Big Ten title. Let that sink in for a second.

All the Badgers need to do is win one of their final two games to win at least a share of their second championship in three seasons. UW returns home to play Purdue on Tuesday night and wraps up the regular season five days later by hosting last-place Nebraska.

Friendly reminder that this team was picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten in a preseason media poll.

A big reason the Badgers are in this position is because they went 8-2 in Big Ten road games, the program’s best performance away from home in conference play since the 2007-08 team went 8-1 en route to a conference title.

UW is 12-2 overall away from home this season and it’s safe to say it has improved its NCAA Tournament profile since the selection committee had the Badgers as a No. 4 seed a week ago. They’ve gone 3-0 since that point and are probably a solid No. 3 seed at this point with a chance to improve that position.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

