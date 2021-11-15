Instant analysis: What to make of the Badgers' home loss to Providence

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell to 2-1 with a 63-58 loss to the Providence Friars on Monday night at the Kohl Center. Here are my three quick thoughts on the game:
Offense misses Davis
So much for this game being a measuring stick.
It was pretty difficult to get a good read on the Badgers, who’d opened the season with a pair of easy wins against overmatched opponents, when they were missing their best player against Providence.
Johnny Davis came out wearing street clothes during pregame warmups and a source later confirmed to me that the sophomore guard sustained a bruised heel during a win over UW-Green Bay last Friday night and is day-to-day. Davis is expected to be fine for the Badgers’ tournament next week in Las Vegas.
Davis leads UW with 15.0 points and 3.5 assists per game and it missed that scoring and creativity against the Friars.
Senior guard Brad Davison was hot early in the game before cooling down. He finished with a game-high 25 points, but missed his final eight attempts from 3-point range after making his first three.
Junior forward Tyler Wahl, who had scored a combined seven points in the first two games, added a career-high 16 for UW.
But those two didn’t get much help and the Badgers finished 32.8% from the field and went 5 of 27 from 3-point range. Davison and Wahl were a combined 14 of 29 from the field. Everyone else: a combined 6 of 32, including a 1-for-10 performance from sophomore center Steven Crowl.
Not surprisingly, there were some big scoring droughts without Davis.
The Badgers missed six consecutive shots after Wahl scored in the paint on their opening possession. They missed 10 of their final 11 shots from the field in the first half after building an 18-12 lead on a 3-pointer by Davison with 9:11 left until halftime.
Providence outscored UW 22-5 the rest of the half.
Big problem
Defending the post was one of the biggest questions I had with this team entering the season and it was a major issue against Providence and its 6-10 senior center, Nate Watson.
Foul trouble certainly didn’t help matters. Crowl sat the final 9:51 of the first half after picking up his second foul. Backup Chris Vogt picked up his second with 8:37 remaining and his third only 41 seconds later, sending him to the bench for the rest of the half.
UW was forced to go small, with Ben Carlson in the “5” spot, and the sophomore forward was no match for Watson.
Watson scored 16 of his game-high 24 points before halftime.
As I’ve said previously, I really think Crowl has a bright future with the Badgers. But he’s going to have has hands full with some of the centers he’s going to face in the Big Ten, especially Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and the Purdue combo of Trevion Williams and Zach Edey.
And while Vogt provides some size and experience off the bench, he really needed to avoid getting in foul trouble in a game where Crowl was already saddled with foul trouble of his own.
Forgettable first
Carlson made his first career start and UW really could have used a good performance from him with Davis out.
That didn’t happen.
Carlson had some good looks early in the game but couldn’t connect. After Wahl’s opening basket, the next three possessions ended with Carlson missing once in the paint and twice on open looks from 3-point range.
He was 0 of 6 at the half before finally getting on the board with a basket inside on the third possession of the second half.
As I told one of my Twitter followers who was complaining about Carlson, this was only his 10th career game. There’s talent there, so just be patient with him.
