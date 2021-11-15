Instant analysis: What to make of the Badgers' home loss to Providence

UW was forced to go small, with Ben Carlson in the “5” spot, and the sophomore forward was no match for Watson.

Watson scored 16 of his game-high 24 points before halftime.

As I’ve said previously, I really think Crowl has a bright future with the Badgers. But he’s going to have has hands full with some of the centers he’s going to face in the Big Ten, especially Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and the Purdue combo of Trevion Williams and Zach Edey.

And while Vogt provides some size and experience off the bench, he really needed to avoid getting in foul trouble in a game where Crowl was already saddled with foul trouble of his own.

Forgettable first

Carlson made his first career start and UW really could have used a good performance from him with Davis out.

That didn’t happen.

Carlson had some good looks early in the game but couldn’t connect. After Wahl’s opening basket, the next three possessions ended with Carlson missing once in the paint and twice on open looks from 3-point range.

He was 0 of 6 at the half before finally getting on the board with a basket inside on the third possession of the second half.