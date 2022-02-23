Instant analysis: Jordan Davis, Steven Crowl rise in Wisconsin men's basketball victory at Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 22-5 overall and 13-4 in Big Ten Conference play with a 68-67 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

Jordan Davis provided some massive minutes off the bench on a night when UW backcourt was shorthanded.

The Badgers were down two scholarship guards — Jahcobi Neath (suspension) and Lorne Bowman II (non-COVID illness) — so Davis was likely to see more time on the floor. And he made the most of it, finishing with career highs in points (seven) and minutes (20).

Things didn’t look great for the Badgers when star Johnny Davis fouled out with 2:35 remaining in the game. But out went one Davis and in came another, and Jordan Davis scored on the next possession after a nice feed from Brad Davison to give UW a 64-62 lead.

• Steven Crowl continues to get better and this was arguably his best game at UW. Returning to his home state, Crowl scored 20 points — his most in a Big Ten game and one shy of matching his career high — and seven rebounds in 30 minutes.

Crowl’s biggest points came with 1:19 left, when he scored late in the shot clock to give the Badgers a 66-62 lead. A huge basket with UW’s best player sitting on the bench.

• Brad Davison had a rough game, but he made some big plays late in the game.

The feed to Jordan Davis was nice and there was nobody UW would rather have at the free throw line while clinging to a two-point lead with 18.1 seconds remaining. Davison made both to restore the Badgers’ four-point lead.

What I didn’t like

UW was whistled for 13 fouls in the second half. Were some of them questionable? Absolutely, but I thought they were undisciplined at times.

Johnny Davis’ fourth foul was just plain dumb on his part. He got frustrated and tossed Minnesota’s Luke Loewe aside on the offensive end. On the ensuing possession, Davis reached in and picked up his fifth foul.

• After receiving a ton of love in this week’s Open Jim mailbag, point guard Chucky Hepburn looked like a freshman for one of the few times this season.

Hepburn missed a layup late in the game — fortunately for the Badgers, Tyler Wahl made a great effort to keep alive the possession — and missed two free throws with 8.5 seconds left. Hepburn had a turnover-free 35 minutes, but I thought he looked a little off for much of the game.

What it means

This would have a damaging defeat in UW’s quest for a Big Ten title.

UW’s defense was bad at times and it was sloppy on offense at times. It played the final 2-plus minutes without its star. But the Badgers still found a way to win on a rival’s home floor and continue to do just enough in close games, improving to 13-1 in games decided by six or fewer points.

Not a pretty win, but a necessary one.

