Instant analysis: Johnny Davis' sensational outing not enough to propel Wisconsin past Ohio State

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell to 8-2 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play with a 73-55 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Here are some of my observations from the game:
What I liked
Johnny Davis was sensational again. Despite being UW’s only consistent scoring threat, he found ways to slice through the Ohio State defense and provide another example that he just may be one of the best players in the Big Ten this season.
Davis finished with a team-high 24 points on 11-of-22 shooting.
“I think Johnny Davis could end up being a lottery pick,” Big Ten Network analyst Robbie Hummel said late in the broadcast.
• It wasn’t backup center Chris Vogt’s best performance by any means, though the senior finished with seven points off the bench.
But a shoutout to Vogt for giving his all when his mind may have been elsewhere: His hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky, was destroyed by a tornado overnight.
Prayers going out to everyone in Mayfield🙏🏼 https://t.co/6DYL0uaNQ4— Chris Vogt (@ChrisVogt33) December 11, 2021
What I didn’t like
UW’s offense, other than Davis — and, in the first half, senior guard Brad Davison — was non-existent.
The Badgers trailed 34-29 at the half and, at that point, Davis and Davison had combined for 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Their teammates? A combined five points on 2-of-14 shooting.
And then Davison missed all five of his shots after halftime, leaving Davis alone to carry the offense.
UW needed more offense from two players in particular: junior forward Tyler Wahl (1 of 7, three points) and sophomore center Steven Crowl (scoreless on 0-of-3 shooting). The Badgers just can’t survive on the road in the Big Ten if it’s a one- or two-man show.
Greg Gard’s team had a string of eight consecutive empty possessions in the first half and seven in the second half. I’m not sure whether this is encouraging or discouraging, but UW had plenty of quality looks during those stretches and just didn’t knock them down. At least the shots are there, I guess, and it wasn’t just a bunch of players standing around in a stagnant offense.
It didn’t help that UW was down two bench players — guard Lorne Bowman II and forward Carter Gilmore — due to illness (not COVID-19, according to a team official.) The Badgers could have used Bowman in particular during those scoring droughts.
• If it was going to win this game, UW needed to contain Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell and force other Buckeyes to step up.
That didn't happen, though it's tough to put too much blame on Wahl and the Badgers. Liddell is a beast and he made some really difficult shots en route to a game-high 28 points.
It's easy to see why UW recruited Liddell so hard during the 2019 recruiting cycle. He's an All-America level talent.
What it means
As I wrote earlier this week, splitting these first two Big Ten games was important. So while a road win against a really good team would have been the gift that kept on giving on UW’s résumé, the Badgers should be pleased with where they sit in the standings heading back into nonconference play.
Plus, a humbling defeat like this could be good for a young team. Not that the Badgers were getting too full of themselves, but this performance will be a reminder that they still have a lot of work to do to survive the grind of the Big Ten.
