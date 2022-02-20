Instant analysis: Johnny Davis leads Wisconsin men's basketball past Michigan before fight breaks out

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 21-5 overall and 12-4 in the Big Ten with a 77-63 victory over Michigan on Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

** I loved UW’s response after falling behind 38-33 early in the second half. I’ll hit on Johnny Davis’ role in that below, but the Badgers’ defensive effort picked up as well and the Wolverines had three points over a span of 17 possessions after a timeout by UW coach Greg Gard.

There were some missed shots by Michigan on good looks during that stretch. But I thought UW’s intensity picked up and they did a much better job shutting down the Wolverines’ access to the offensive glass.

When the Badgers needed to dig deep, they did. Impressive.

** I’m running out of superlatives for Davis. I think I’ve used fantastic, brilliant, amazing and magnificent already this season. Let’s go with superb for this one after Davis scored a game-high 25 points to go along with five rebounds and three blocked shots.

Davis scored 11 points during a 23-3 run that followed the timeout by Gard, showing off a multitude of finishing moves on drives.

It was another strong game to add to Davis’ case for Big Ten — and national — player of the year honors.

** I’ve said this many times, but UW does a great job with big events. Whether it’s a retirement ceremony (Barry Alvarez), honoring a former coach (Bo Ryan) or, as was the case Sunday, honoring a former player by hanging his jersey in the rafters, this athletic department does it in a first-class manner.

UW put together a great video on Michael Finley that was shown in halftime, raised his No. 24 jersey to the rafters in dramatic fashion and gave him a stage to deliver a speech. Finley nailed it, too, thanking everybody from his family, to high school friends, to college friends, to college teammates and finally the fans.

This should have been done a long time ago. But when it finally happened, UW did it right.

What I didn’t like

** UW started slow, that’s about the only complaint. It was a little slow to loose balls and poor on keeping Michigan off the offensive glass.

But the Badgers improved in both of those areas as the game went on.

** I’m writing this before postgame interviews, so I’d like to hear more from Gard and Michigan coach Juwan Howard about the post-game melee.

It looked from my vantage point that Howard was salty about UW calling a timeout with 15 seconds left in the game. My response: Why is Howard still using a full-court press, down 15 points, with UW’s backups in the game?

What it means

Michigan had been playing better and this was a team that I thought could give UW troubles.

And the Wolverines did for a good 25 minutes. But UW’s performance in the second half was one of its more impressive 20-minute stretches of the season.

It keeps the Badgers in the hunt for a Big Ten title and makes it more difficult for Michigan to reach the NCAA tournament. Who would have imagined that scenario three months ago?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.