Instant analysis: Johnny Davis' injury clouds Wisconsin's postseason outlook after loss to Nebraska

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell to 24-6 overall and 15-5 in the Big Ten with a 74-73 loss to Nebraska on Sunday at the Kohl Center. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I didn’t like

Let’s start with the obvious: Johnny Davis’ injury, depending on the severity, changes the outlook of the rest of the season.

The sophomore wing left the game with 17:32 left after being fouled by Trey McGowens, which was ruled a Flagrant-2 and resulted in the Nebraska junior getting ejected from the game. That was the right call: It was a dirty play and McGowens went at Davis’ head, not even making a play on the ball.

But the injury — which UW is calling a right lower body injury — may have happened prior to that. Davis planted his right foot awkwardly getting tripped up and later got tangled up underneath McGowens.

Mark Davis, Johnny’s father, didn’t return a text message asking for an update on his son. So we wait and it’s going to be an agonizing one until the Big Ten tournament begins on Friday.

• UW’s offense was terrible down the stretch without its closer. The Badgers scored two points over their final nine possessions, and even that trip wasn’t completely satisfying: Chucky Hepburn went 2 of 3 from the line with 19.8 seconds remaining after having a chance to tie the game.

The Badgers missed multiple shots from point-blank range during that stretch and Hepburn missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have given UW the lead in the closing seconds.

UW desperately missed Davis.

• The Badgers’ defense was pretty bad for good chunks of the game. Nebraska averaged 1.18 points per possession in the first half and was at 1.36 at one point. Alonzo Verge Jr. took over the game down the stretch and finished with a game-high 26 points.

Nebraska had 36 points in the paint. That’s way too many to give up for the Badgers.

What I liked

** I liked the way UW initially responded to Davis’ injury and built a double-digit lead. The Badgers got in the bonus and double bonus early in the half and were in attack mode, with Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl doing a lot of the damage.

But the Badgers got away from that and barely got to the line with a chance to build a bigger cushion after the midway point of the second half.

• Chris Vogt played really well in his final home game, finishing with a season-high 13 points to go along with four rebounds. He had to play well, too, because this was one of the worst games of the season for starter Steven Crowl.

Vogt provided some energy, but Crowl’s poor start set the tone in this defeat.

What it means

It means UW may have to share the Big Ten title, depending on how Illinois does at home against Iowa later Sunday.

But that’s a small part of the story: If Davis’ injury keeps him out of the postseason, that’s a major blow for a team that has relied so heavily on the former La Crosse Central standout.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.