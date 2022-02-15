Instant analysis: Johnny Davis' big game sparks gutsy win for No. 15 Wisconsin over Indiana

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 20-5 overall and 11-4 in the Big Ten Conference with a 74-69 victory over Indiana on Tuesday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:
What I liked
What else can you possibly say about Johnny Davis at this point?
He finished with 30 points (10-for-15 shooting) and 12 rebounds, another amazing effort on the road.
He was brilliant down the stretch, scoring all 13 of UW’s points over the final 3 minutes, 35 seconds to turn a 66-61 deficit into a five-point win.
Chucky Hepburn had eight points and didn’t have a turnover in 37 minutes.
Compare that to Indiana’s quartet of Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart, Khristian Lander and Tamar Bates, who were a combined 6 of 28 from the field. Johnson was particularly awful, going 3 of 15 with five turnovers.
• UW’s defense was pretty atrocious most of the second half.
The Badgers didn’t have an answer for Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis the entire game. Both Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt couldn’t match the quickness of Jackson-Davis, who finished with 30 points on 10-for-13 shooting.
Jackson-Davis also had a career-high six assists. He made UW pay for digging down on him, like the time Davison tried to provide some help and Jackson-Davis found Stewart for a 3-pointer that gave the Hoosiers a 65-61 lead with 5:09 remaining.
Credit to UW for keeping the ball out of Jackson-Davis’ hands down the stretch. Johnson was certainly more than eager to fire up shots any chance he got and the Badgers baited him into doing just that.
• UW didn’t get much statistically from junior forward Tyler Wahl, who had four points on 2-for-7 shooting and finished with twice as many turnovers (four) as he had rebounds.
The Badgers were still plus-24 in Wahl’s 27 minutes, further proof he does a lot of little things that help this team win.