Instant analysis: Johnny Davis back in top form during Wisconsin's big win at Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 19-4 overall and 10-3 in Big Ten Conference play with a 70-62 win over Michigan State on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. Here are my quick thoughts on the game.
What I liked
Johnny Davis looked like first-half-of-the-season Johnny Davis.
The sophomore wing finished with a game-high 25 points, needing only 11 field-goal attempts. He hit some tough mid-range jumpers, drained a couple 3-pointers and played under control for the most part.
UW will need big things from Davis down the stretch this season and this was an encouraging sign.
• The final stat line for UW freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn — 11 points, three rebounds, three assists — won’t blow you away.
But, man, did Hepburn make some shots at what felt like important times. And how about this for a rookie floor general in his first game at a really tough place to play: No turnovers in 30 minutes.
• Junior forward Tyler Wahl, who missed the 86-74 home loss to the Spartans on Jan. 21, had 11 points and played with guts down the stretch after re-injuring his right ankle.
What I liked most about Wahl is, after missing on a couple good looks on back-to-back possessions as the Badgers were trying to hold off Michigan State, he didn’t hesitate in a later possession and scored on a hook to give UW a 59-51 lead with 2:30 left.
After losing 12 consecutive games at the Breslin Center, UW has now won there in back-to-back seasons.
This keeps UW very much in the hunt for a Big Ten title and here’s another reason the win is big: It keeps the Badgers ahead of Michigan State — at least for now in the race to start the NCAA tournament at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Getting swept by the Spartans could have been detrimental in that pursuit.
The Badgers have exceeded expectations and reached the midway point of conference play with an 8-2 record. The biggest concern for UW heading into February: A lack of bench production has put a lot of weight on the shoulders of Johnny Davis and Brad Davison.