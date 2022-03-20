Instant analysis: If this was Johnny Davis' final Badgers game, it was one to forget in NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team ended its season with a 25-8 record following a 54-49 loss to Iowa State on Sunday night in an NCAA Tournament second-round game at Fiserv Forum. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:
What I didn’t like
I thought it’d be tough for UW to score, but I didn’t think it’d be this difficult.
It didn’t help that UW
lost freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn to a left lower-leg injury with 4:37 left in the first half, but its offense wasn’t really going anywhere with Hepburn in the game.
UW’s 3-point shooting was poor all season and, in this game, it was absolutely awful. The Badgers finished 2 of 22 from 3-point range, missing 15 consecutive attempts before Jordan Davis made a prayer late in the game.
There were some good looks in that bunch, too. And some of those looks resulted in really ugly misses.
That was the story of this season, a team that survived despite being inefficient from the perimeter … until it didn’t survive.
• If this was Johnny Davis’ last game with the Badgers — and that’s the likely outcome — it mostly was a forgettable performance.
Davis finished with a team-high 17 points but was only 4 of 16 from the field. When UW really needed some big plays from Davis down the stretch, he missed an open jumper and had a turnover on the next possession.
• Speaking of turnovers, UW finished with 17 of them in 68 possessions. That’s way too many, and Davis and Tyler Wahl combined for seven of them.
The Cyclones played aggressive defense and finished with 25 fouls. But their constant pressure caused UW to lose its composure at times.
What I liked
UW defended well for the most part.
It forced Izaiah Brockington into a 4-of-15 shooting performance.
But the Badgers let Gabe Kalscheur get going and the former Minnesota player scored a game-high 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting.
• Brad Davison wore a lot of hats during his UW career and that was the case in his final game as well.
Davison ran the point after Hepburn’s injury and he was UW’s most consistent offense for a while.
He finished with 12 points and was hustling to the bitter end, diving over the UW bench to save a loose ball.
What it means
A really good season ends with a thud. Not much more to say than that.
UW had the advantage of playing close to home in the NCAA Tournament and came up short. That’s going to be a bitter pill to swallow.
But as I’ve said previously, this loss doesn’t ruin what was really an enjoyable season for this team.
Photos: Wisconsin men's basketball season ends with loss to Iowa State in NCAA Tournament
