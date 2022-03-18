Instant analysis: How defense, Johnny Davis made the difference in Wisconsin's win over Colgate

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 25-7 with a 67-60 victory over Colgate in an NCAA Tournament first-round game Friday night at Fiserv Forum. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

Colgate at one point had 24 points on 14 possessions in the second half. That’s a pretty unreal clip of 1.77 points per possession.

But UW’s defense buckled down after Jeff Woodward’s three-point play gave the Raiders a 52-48 lead with 10:40 remaining in the game.

Colgate went its next nine possessions without scoring. UW went on a 10-0 run during that stretch, building a 58-52 lead before Woodward made two free throws to end a scoring drought that lasted 7 minutes, 7 seconds.

That was the defining stretch in a game where the Raiders gave the Badgers everything they could handle.

• Johnny Davis scored the final 14 points for UW over the final 5:59, including a 3-pointer with 1:27 left essentially ended Colgate’s upset hopes.

I’ll touch more on what happened before that burst in the section below, but credit the sophomore wing for taking over when UW really needed it. He finished with a game-high 25 points on 8-of-20 shooting.

• This atmosphere was amazing and the teams did their part, especially in the second half, by trading shots.

It would get loud, then Colgate would take a little bit of the air out with a 3-pointer. Just really good stuff.

What I didn’t like

Davis, as he did against Michigan State in the Big Ten, forced things offensively in the first half.

There was one stretch that was particularly ugly, with Davis dribbling into double teams and settling for contested shots. He missed five in a row at one point and finished the first half 3 of 11.

• UW let Colgate senior point guard Nelly Cummings get into the paint far too often in the first half.

Cummings accounted for the Raiders’ first nine points, starting off things with a pair of floaters before finding teammate Keegan Records for an easy basket underneath. The early flurry ended with Cummings hitting a deep 3-pointer late in the shot clock, and he had 14 points by halftime after making a reverse layup just before the buzzer.

What it means

UW advances to play Iowa State (21-12) at 5:10 p.m. Sunday.

This was an important first step for the Badgers, but this next one figures to be a grinder. The Cyclones are ranked No. 10 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency ratings.

Iowa State’s roster includes Tyrese Hunter, a freshman guard from Racine who scored 23 points in a 59-54 win over LSU.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

