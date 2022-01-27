Instant analysis: Grieving guard Chucky Hepburn resilient in No. 11 Wisconsin's win over Nebraska

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 16-3 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten Conference with a 73-65 victory over Nebraska on Thursday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

What a tremendous amount of poise and resilience from UW freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn, playing in his home state for the first time and doing so with a heavy heart: Hepburn’s friend Vincent Burns died Monday morning after being shot late Sunday night outside a sports bar in Omaha.

Hepburn drained a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game and hit two more before halftime. When the game was still in reach in the second half, his steal led to a score by Johnny Davis in transition and, on the ensuing possession, Hepburn turned another steal into a dunk.

Hepburn’s final line: 13 points, three steals and only one turnover in 25 minutes.

• Brad Davison likes playing in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The fifth-year senior guard scored 17 of his team-high 21 points in the first half, with Davison and Hepburn giving a big boost to an offense that didn’t get a single point from Davis in the opening 20 minutes.

Davison passed Bronson Koenig as UW’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers — he was 5 of 6 in the first half — before cooling off after halftime.

Still, it was quite a five-game run for Davison in Lincoln during his UW career: He finished 21 of 39 on 3-pointers, setting a single-game program record with eight 3s in a win at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2020.

• Ben Carlson is playing with more confidence and that’s a very good thing for the Badgers, who are going to need him down the stretch.

Carlson’s numbers won’t jump off the page — he had six points and five rebounds — but that’s solid production off the bench in 22 minutes.

What I didn’t like

UW went 4 of 24 on 2-point shots in the first half. It didn’t matter a whole lot because the Badgers went 9 of 14 from beyond the arc and had a 39-31 lead at the break.

But UW has had trouble finishing around the rim at times this season and that certainly was the case in the first half Thursday. It went 3 of 10 in that area, though the second half (10 of 13) was much, much better.

• UW needs to work on its lob game. It started when Davison had Davis open for a dunk and instead saw his lob pass bounce off the rim. Three other times, the Badgers couldn’t finish on those type of passes.

• I didn’t like how Tyler Wahl played on offense (four points on 1-for-5 shooting) but he showed how valuable he is on the other end. The Badgers missed Wahl’s defense a lot against Michigan State, a game he missed with an ankle injury, and he helped solidify that area against the Cornhuskers while also finishing with a team-high 10 rebounds.

What it means

The Badgers moved back into a tie for first place with Illinois.

UW needed this one considering what’s on its plate over the next three weeks. The Badgers’ next three road games are against Illinois (Wednesday), Michigan State (Feb. 8) and Indiana (Feb. 15).

This began a take-care-of-business week for the Badgers, who host Minnesota on Sunday. Finish that stretch 2-0 and it puts UW in good position heading into February.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

