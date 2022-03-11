Instant analysis: First-half offense, second-half defense doom Wisconsin in Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell to 24-7 with a 69-63 loss to Michigan State in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:
What I didn’t like
Which was worse? UW’s offense in the first half or its defense in the second half.
Both were atrocious. The Badgers went 7 of 29 from the field in the opening 20 minutes, including 0 of 7 from 3-point range and 3 of 10 at the rim. They also missed six free throws.
The numbers don’t lie, either. It was that ugly.
UW finally got things going on offense after halftime and then its defense collapsed.
It had no answer for Michigan State center Marcus Bingham Jr. during a pivotal stretch in which the Spartans took control of the game. Joey Hauser got free for three open jumpers that he drained, and Michigan State point guard Tyson Walker hit some big shots in the closing minutes.
The Badgers only had four defensive stops in Michigan State’s final 19 possessions. Two of those were because the Spartans missed free throws.
• Three days after being named Big Ten Player of the Year, UW sophomore wing Johnny Davis was humbled. He was held to 11 points on 3-for-19 shooting, with Michigan State’s Gabe Brown deserving a ton of credit for making life difficult on Davis.
But Davis forced the issue a lot during the game rather than let the game come to him.
Wisconsin senior Brad Davison loves to credit “connectivity” when explaining why the Badgers have been so successful this season, a theme that coach Greg Gard has stressed through his words and actions this season.
The Badgers have defied expectations all season. Here's why they'll need to do it again in the postseason and what Greg Gard and UW men's basketball players said about their shooting performance this season.