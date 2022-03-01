Instant analysis: Fans, Chucky Hepburn & Co. deliver Wisconsin men's basketball share of Big Ten title

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 24-5 overall and 15-4 in the Big Ten with 70-67 victory over Purdue on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

Let’s start with you, the fans. I’m not sure how many of the 17,000-plus in attendance read my challenge to be loud, but they delivered.

It was electric in the building from well before tipoff until well past the final buzzer. One of the best atmospheres I remember, produced by a fan base that gets criticized for being too quiet.

Not Tuesday night. Not when it mattered.

• Point guard Chucky Hepburn, who has looked nothing like a freshman this season, scored 17 points and none was bigger than a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left that broke a tie.

Did Hepburn get lucky to bank in a shot from a tough angle on the left wing? Of course. But he had the guts to take a big shot and that shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s watched Hepburn this season.

• It had to be a team effort to finish this off, right?

The Badgers got contributions from all over the place. Tyler Wahl led the way with 19 points, Johnny Davis had 17. Brad Davison and Steven Crowl both had big baskets down the stretch. Even the much-maligned bench chipped in some valuable minutes.

What I didn’t like

An often-used Bo Ryan line was you can’t yell a team into making shots. And when you look at UW’s 3-point shooting performance — 7 of 22 — that’s not awful.

But UW’s 33-28 lead at the half could have been bigger had it knocked down a few more shots from beyond the arc. Of the nine misses, eight were open. Make even two of those and UW is looking at a double-digit lead at the break.

And there were some more wasted chances on open looks in the second half, too.

Still, UW overcame that shaky shooting from the perimeter.

What it means

UW has clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship — and it’s one of the more amazing stories I’ve covered at this place.

I thought the title two seasons ago couldn’t be topped. This one has come close.

The Badgers’ still have some work left to do: A win over visiting Nebraska on Sunday would give UW the title outright.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.