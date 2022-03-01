Instant analysis: Fans, Chucky Hepburn & Co. deliver Wisconsin men's basketball share of Big Ten title

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 24-5 overall and 15-4 in the Big Ten with 70-67 victory over Purdue on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:
What I liked
Let’s start with you, the fans. I’m not sure how many of the 17,000-plus in attendance read my challenge to be loud, but they delivered.
It was electric in the building from well before tipoff until well past the final buzzer. One of the best atmospheres I remember, produced by a fan base that gets criticized for being too quiet.
Not Tuesday night. Not when it mattered.
• Point guard Chucky Hepburn, who has looked nothing like a freshman this season, scored 17 points and none was bigger than a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left that broke a tie.
People are also reading…
Ladies and Gentleman, we give you @ChuckyHepburn!!!— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 2, 2022
CC: @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/pg78HWA5T7
Did Hepburn get lucky to bank in a shot from a tough angle on the left wing? Of course. But he had the guts to take a big shot and that shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s watched Hepburn this season.
• It had to be a team effort to finish this off, right?
The Badgers got contributions from all over the place. Tyler Wahl led the way with 19 points, Johnny Davis had 17. Brad Davison and Steven Crowl both had big baskets down the stretch. Even the much-maligned bench chipped in some valuable minutes.
What I didn’t like
An often-used Bo Ryan line was you can’t yell a team into making shots. And when you look at UW’s 3-point shooting performance — 7 of 22 — that’s not awful.
But UW’s 33-28 lead at the half could have been bigger had it knocked down a few more shots from beyond the arc. Of the nine misses, eight were open. Make even two of those and UW is looking at a double-digit lead at the break.
And there were some more wasted chances on open looks in the second half, too.
Still, UW overcame that shaky shooting from the perimeter.
What it means
UW has clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship — and it’s one of the more amazing stories I’ve covered at this place.
I thought the title two seasons ago couldn’t be topped. This one has come close.
The Badgers’ still have some work left to do: A win over visiting Nebraska on Sunday would give UW the title outright.
Badgers Bracketology: Where experts see Wisconsin men's basketball's standing in the NCAA Tournament
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
February 28, 2022
Current: Three seed
Last week: Four seed
Lunardi released his updated projection Monday morning with the Badgers holding the last three seed as the No. 12 overall team in the bracket. Lunardi has been slow to push the Badgers into the top tier of his rankings and his top seeds include Purdue (two seed, eighth overall) and Illinois (four seed, 13th overall).
Nine Big Ten teams are in Lunardi’s bracket.
Jerry Palm, CBS
Current: Two seed, facing Long Beach State
Last week: Three seed
Palm has the Badgers opening the tournament in Milwaukee — a situation looking more likely by the win for UW — and in the same West bracket as Gonzaga, his top seed. UW is Palm’s highest-seeded Big Ten team.
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
🙌 @tsnmike's last Bracket Forecast of February is here— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 25, 2022
What do you think about his tournament field? pic.twitter.com/qk0rvXH2bK
Current: Three seed, facing Princeton
Last week: Three seed
DeCourcy has been high on the Badgers throughout the season, and his latest projection — released Friday, so it doesn’t factor in UW’s road win at Rutgers — has them in the East bracket with top seeds Kansas and Kentucky. UW is one of eight Big Ten teams in his projection, with Purdue being the only league foe seeded higher than the Badgers.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins
UW was No. 21 in the NET rankings Monday, below Big Ten foes Purdue (No. 12), Illinois (No. 14), Iowa (No. 18) and Ohio State (No. 21).
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 7-3 in Quadrant 1 games, 8-1 in Quadrant 2 games, and 8-1 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. Tuesday’s game against Purdue will be a Quadrant 1 game and Sunday’s finale against Nebraska will likely be a Quadrant 4 contest.