Indiana takes down top-seeded Illinois in Big Ten quarterfinals

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points, including three free throws in the closing seconds, and Indiana beat top-seeded and 16th-ranked Illinois 65-63 on Friday in the Big Ten Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals in Indianapolis.

Jackson-Davis made two free throws with 26.1 seconds left to put the Hoosiers ahead 64-63. The Illini had two possessions with a chance to take the lead, but Trent Frazier threw a bad pass and Andre Curbelo missed a layup.

Jackson-Davis then made the first of two free throws with 1.7 seconds to go.

Ninth-seeded Indiana (20-12) reached the Big Ten semifinals for the first time since 2013.

Kofi Cockburn had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (22-9).

No. 9 Purdue 69, Penn State 61

Jaden Ivey scored 17 points and the Boilermakers (26-6) defeated the Nittany Lions (14-17) to advance to the Big Ten semifinals against Michigan State.

No. 24 Iowa 84, Rutgers 74

Keegan Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes (24-9) past the Scarlet Knights (18-13).

Geo Baker led Rutgers with 23 points.

Texas A&M 67, No. 4 Auburn 62

Tyrece Radford scored 19 points as the Aggies (22-11) beat the Tigers (27-5) in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament in Tampa, Florida.

No. 5 Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 71

Tyty Washington scored 25 points and the Wildcats (26-6) rallied to beat the Commodores (17-16) in the SEC quarterfinals.

No. 6 Kansas 75, TCU 62

Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points and the Jayhawks (27-6) beat the Horned Frogs (20-12) to earn a berth in the Big 12 tournament title game in Kansas City, Missouri.

No. 7 Duke 80, Miami 76

Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 11 rebounds and the Blue Devils (28-5) edged the Hurricanes (23-10) in the ACC semifinals in New York.

No. 9 Tennessee 72, Mississippi State 59

Josiah-Jordan James 16 points and the Volunteers (24-7) pulled away from the Bulldogs (18-15) in the SEC quarterfinals.

Creighton 85, No. 11 Providence 58

Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points and keyed an overwhelming blitz that sent the Bluejays (22-10) to a stunning rout of the Friars (25-5) in the Big East semifinals in New York.

No. 15 Arkansas 79, LSU 67

Au’Diese Toney scored 22 points as the Razorbacks (25-7) defeated the Tigers (22-11) in the SEC quarterfinals.

No. 18 Houston 69, Cincinnati 56

Fabian White Jr. had 18 points and the Cougars (27-5) overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat the Bearcats (18-15) in an American Athletic quarterfinal in Fort Worth, Texas.

State women

UW-Whitewater 78, Smith 76 (2OT)

Kacie Carollo scored 19 points and Rebekah Schumacher hit a layup with three seconds remaining in the second overtime to lift the Warhawks (26-4) over the Pioneers (25-3) in a Whitewater sectional semifinal game of the NCAA Division III women’s tournament.

UW-Whitewater will face UW-Oshkosh on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the national semifinals.

UW-Oshkosh 74, Baldwin-Wallace 63

Leah Porath scored 27 points and former Mount Horeb athlete Nikki Arneson contributed 21 points as the Titans (22-6) defeated the Yellow Jackets (23-5).