In-state walk-on commits to Badgers men’s basketball team
In-state walk-on commits to Badgers men’s basketball team

University of Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis speaks to the media about how the Badgers took control en route to a 69-58 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in the opening round of the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team added another player to its freshman class for next season. 

This 6-4 guard with a ‘pretty’ shot just became the Badgers men’s basketball team’s first 2022 commit

Luke Haertle from Hartland, Wisconsin, announced on Twitter his commitment to the Badgers on Monday. UW doesn’t have any scholarships available, so he is committing as a walk-on. 

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 24.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals in his junior season at Lake Country Lutheran High School. He also played quarterback for the school’s football team.. 

Haertle joins Connor Essegian in the Badgers’ Class of 2022 commits.

 

