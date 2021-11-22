In-state walk-on commits to Badgers men’s basketball team

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team added another player to its freshman class for next season.
This 6-4 guard with a ‘pretty’ shot just became the Badgers men’s basketball team’s first 2022 commit
Luke Haertle from Hartland, Wisconsin, announced on Twitter his commitment to the Badgers on Monday. UW doesn’t have any scholarships available, so he is committing as a walk-on.
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 24.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals in his junior season at Lake Country Lutheran High School. He also played quarterback for the school’s football team..
Haertle joins Connor Essegian in the Badgers’ Class of 2022 commits.
Badgers fans on Twitter impressed after Wisconsin battles back to down Texas A&M in Maui Invitational
Fire away!
This will be a fun team to watch. We will absolutely lose games due to missing open shots, but would still rather see them play aggressive and look to score at any point in the shot clock.— SMcNamara (@SmcinMN) November 22, 2021
Cherry on top
It was a good game for them. A win against a power 5 team is an additional benefit.— Bud Faurote (@BFaurote) November 22, 2021
What's that buzzing sound?
And then Buzz saw his team lose! 😂🦡🏀👍— KIRBYourenthusiasm (@KIRBYourself34) November 22, 2021
Tuning out the talk,
Aggies were raining 3’s blowing out Wisconsin 26-10, and per usual, the ‘fire Gard’ comments were flooding social media. Wisconsin played their game and led by one at the half, then with Johnny Davis & Brad Davison leading the way, the Badgers handed Buzz Williams his 1st loss.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) November 22, 2021
Starters need support
Crowl woke up nicely for this one— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) November 22, 2021
Wahl came to play in 2H
JD must never miss another game
Loving the FTs with this team
We don’t get much at all from our bench, although Jordan Davis was a nice surprise today
Give it time
It took Micah Potter more than a full season to not be a consistent liability in those situations. All part of the learning curve for Crowl.— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) November 22, 2021
Blueprint for Big Ten
A very good win to build upon, rallying from down 16 1st half to lead at the break & eventually win by 11. UW's depth was on display -- I'd love to see Gard use his bench this way when the B1G season begins.— Bob Bradovich (@BobBradovich) November 22, 2021
Passing their first real test
It’s a nice win against a team that at least has some talent. The first two wins of the year were easy to dismiss. Providence loss hurt, but you can see this team is different with Johnny Davis. Hoping Houston wins next and Badgers can match up with them tomorrow. Big test.— DRich (@drich318318) November 22, 2021
But not easy
Nice.— George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) November 22, 2021
Forging a strong identity
Like this @BadgerMBB team— Shawn W. Pfaff (@FitchburgShawn) November 22, 2021
It never gets old
Fire Gard.. he doesn’t develop players…….— Straight Margarine (@iyellyahtzee) November 22, 2021
Staying with it
Nice win, certainly a good sign the way they responded after being down big.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) November 22, 2021
Starting off right
Young guys show toughness. Excellent D at times. Hopefully they just keep improving.— Bob Sorenson (@MendotaBob) November 22, 2021
Double the fun
Really solid early season victory. As a bonus, it's always fun to beat Buzz.— David Roelke (@droelke) November 22, 2021
Sky's the limit
Championship— Dan Razzy (@DanRazzy) November 22, 2021
One to remember
Really good win.— Matt Pokela (@mpoke13) November 22, 2021
Take what you can get
I think any win against another big conference school is going to be a good win.— Tommy Jordan (@ThomasJ17883210) November 22, 2021
They've still got it
Classic WI win. Loved it.— Robert (@turnturn77) November 22, 2021
Hot around the collar
Buzz’s shirt was too snug.— James Roach (@Jimmyroach) November 22, 2021
It checks out ...
Johnny Davis is good at basketball— Tyler Morgan (@tyler_morgan28) November 22, 2021