Imposing flight path awaits under-the-radar Bruins in Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS — Next up on the long list of wannabes eager to stop, or even slow, undefeated Gonzaga is a team basketball fans might have heard of: UCLA.
In a strange twist that typifies a strange year, the legacy program with more national championships than anyone is a plucky up-and-comer this time around. The Bruins are listed as the biggest underdog at the Final Four in 25 years — 14 points — as they head into Saturday night’s game.
And tiny Gonzaga — enrollment 7,300 with a dozen or so very talented basketball players sprinkled among them — is the behemoth nobody can seem to touch.
UCLA is the fifth 11th seed to reach the Final Four, and joins the 2011 VCU squad as the second to get this far after starting in the First Four, the preliminary round the NCAA added when it expanded the bracket to 68 teams a decade ago.
Heading into Selection Sunday, the Bruins (22-9) were viewed as slightly better than a bubble team, but the First Four placement identified them as one of the last four teams in. That placed a chip on their shoulders, but with Gonzaga (30-0) looming, this is no time for outside motivation, according to coach Mick Cronin.
“I give them pointers and try to be honest and tell them how hard it’s going to be because of who we’re playing,” said Cronin, who has led UCLA to within two wins of the program’s 12th national title. “I’m not the false-motivation guy, because none of that is going to help you when you’re trying to stop Jalen Suggs in transition.”
Suggs, a freshman who will likely go in the NBA lottery if he leaves after one season, is one cog on a team with the nation’s best offense (91.6 points per game), the nation’s best shooting percentage (54.8) and the nation’s most impressive margin of victory (23.1). The Zags have won 29 of their first 30 games by double digits.
Cronin said Suggs reminds him of a player he used to prepare for when he was an assistant at Louisville, and had to go up against Marquette.
“They had a guy named Dwyane Wade,” the coach said. “His explosive nature, and with that size, I don’t know that I’d ever seen that and I haven’t seen it since.”
Then, asked if there was a team the Bulldogs reminded him of, Cronin went with: “What jumps out on film is, they remind me of pro teams who won titles like the Spurs or the Warriors. Great teams who pass the ball to each other.”
Baylor vs. Houston
Somebody will be doing a joyful Texas two-step after Baylor and Houston meet.
It could be Bears coach Scott Drew, who built his now-mighty program from the ashes of one of the worst scandals in sports history. Led by guards Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague, they’ve have rolled to their first semifinal since 1950 with the kind of joie de vivre nobody thought possible two decades ago.
Or it could be Cougars counterpart Kelvin Sampson, who has spent more than a decade trying to outrun the “cheater” label hung from his neck during his days at Oklahoma and Indiana. He might finally have done it with this bunch, a mish-mash of overlooked prospects and transfers that have fans fondly recalling the halcyon days of Phi Slama Jama.
Either way, the first Final Four game involving two programs from the football-mad Lone Star State will produce a hoops finalist that stands on the verge of its first national championship.
“I don’t feel like there’s a lot of pressure, just knowing all the work we put in,” Houston guard Quentin Grimes said. “I feel like every round we get more confident, the pressure becomes less, because we’re supposed to be here.”
Baylor has the fourth-best shooting team in school history, and the best from beyond the arc, where the Bears make more than four out of every 10 shots. They’ve scored at least 75 points in three of their four NCAA tournament wins.
Houston counters with the nation’s best 3-point field goal defense and second-best scoring defense. The Cougars have yet to allow an opponent to score more than 61 points in their first four tourney games.
“They have really good guards. Each one of them can create their own shot, make plays for each other,” defensive whiz DeJon Jarreau said. “They have bigs that can catch lobs, catch passes. All of them can finish in the paint. It’s going to be a great matchup.”