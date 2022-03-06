Illinois victory relegates co-champion Wisconsin to No. 2 seed in Big Ten men’s basketball tournament

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is a Big Ten regular-season champion, but it’ll be the No. 2 seed when the conference tournament opens later this week.

The University of Illinois men’s basketball team beat Iowa 74-72 Sunday night. The Illini’s victory, which came on their home court, means they share the Big Ten regular-season title with Wisconsin.

The Illini beat the Badgers earlier in the season, which gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker and the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament, which begins Wednesday.

The Badgers earned a share of the regular-season championship by defeating Purdue on Tuesday. They lost to Nebraska earlier on Sunday and needed the Hawkeyes to win in order to have sole possession of the regular-season title and the top seed.

The Badgers have a double bye in the conference tournament and will play their first game Friday in the quarterfinals.

UW will play the winner of a game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 10 Maryland at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The rest of the seeds are as follows:

No. 1 — Illinois

No. 2 — Wisconsin

No. 3 — Purdue

No. 4 — Rutgers

No. 5 — Iowa

No. 6 — Ohio State

No. 7 — Michigan State

No. 8 — Michigan

No. 9 — Indiana

No. 10 — Maryland

No. 11 — Penn State

No. 12 — Northwestern

No. 13 — Nebraska

No. 14 — Minnesota

Northwestern and Nebraska will open the Big Ten Tournament at 6 p.m. on Wednesday followed by Minnesota and Penn State. The winners of those games will advance to the second round and meet No. 5-seed Iowa and No. 6-seed Ohio State, respectively.

