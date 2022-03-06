 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Illinois victory relegates co-champion Wisconsin to No. 2 seed in Big Ten men’s basketball tournament

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is a Big Ten regular-season champion, but it’ll be the No. 2 seed when the conference tournament opens later this week.

The University of Illinois men’s basketball team beat Iowa 74-72 Sunday night. The Illini’s victory, which came on their home court, means they share the Big Ten regular-season title with Wisconsin. 

The Illini beat the Badgers earlier in the season, which gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker and the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament, which begins Wednesday.

The Badgers earned a share of the regular-season championship by defeating Purdue on Tuesday. They lost to Nebraska earlier on Sunday and needed the Hawkeyes to win in order to have sole possession of the regular-season title and the top seed. 

The Badgers have a double bye in the conference tournament and will play their first game Friday in the quarterfinals.

People are also reading…

UW will play the winner of a game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 10 Maryland at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.  

The rest of the seeds are as follows: 

No. 1 — Illinois

No. 2 — Wisconsin

No. 3 — Purdue 

No. 4 — Rutgers

No. 5 — Iowa

No. 6 — Ohio State

No. 7 — Michigan State

No. 8 — Michigan 

No. 9 — Indiana

No. 10 — Maryland 

No. 11 — Penn State

No. 12 — Northwestern

No. 13 — Nebraska

No. 14 — Minnesota

Northwestern and Nebraska will open the Big Ten Tournament at 6 p.m. on Wednesday followed by Minnesota and Penn State. The winners of those games will advance to the second round and meet No. 5-seed Iowa and No. 6-seed Ohio State, respectively.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Final seconds and handshakes as Wisconsin's 2021-22 men's hockey season ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics