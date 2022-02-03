Illinois center Kofi Cockburn overpowers Wisconsin men's basketball in key Big Ten showdown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard said he wished he could’ve taped Badgers centers Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt together to defend against Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn.
No. 11 UW fell to No. 18 Illinois 80-67 Wednesday night in part because the Badgers failed to slow Cockburn and couldn’t match his offensive output at the other end.
Cockburn had one of his best games this season in the win over the Badgers (17-4, 8-3 Big Ten) as the Fighting Illini (16-5, 9-2) took sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference. The 7-foot junior scored 37 points on 16 of 19 shooting while also grabbing 12 rebounds and limiting UW’s big men to a combined eight points.
“I don't know if there's anybody else in the country with that size with that mobility, and what he does and, and … the effectiveness that he has,” Gard said. “It's how they surround him with shooters, you're cognizant of threes. They do a good job of entering to him and from angles that it's harder to get help immediately.”
The Badgers had to balance double teaming Cockburn and limiting Illinois’ perimeter shooters.
Double teaming Cockburn was effective at times for the Badgers, including with 14:16 left in the game when Cockburn got past Crowl for a shot, missed the attempt but drew a foul on Tyler Wahl. The play worked in UW’s favor as Cockburn, who’s shooting 67% at the line this season, missed both free throws.
Despite not having a height advantage over Crowl, Cockburn was able to shoot over him. He forced Crowl and Vogt to pick up four fouls each as they struggled to figure out how to defend him.
“We just didn't have the right game plan coming in,” UW guard Johnny Davis said. “I thought Steven, CV did the best job they could. I don't think anybody in the nation can really match him with his physicality.”
The Badgers could’ve handled Cockburn’s scoring output with a stronger performance on the offensive end.
The Badgers only connected on 38.2% of their shots, while going 3 of 24 from beyond the arc. The makes came from Davis, Lorne Bowman II and Chucky Hepburn, who connected on his with 2 seconds remaining and the game far out of reach.
Brad Davison — UW’s resident 3-point king — didn’t hit a 3-point shot in a game for the first time this season. He’s shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc on the season but went 0 of 6 in the loss and even stopped trying to hit a 3-pointer at one point of the game.
“I thought throughout the game, we were getting pretty decent looks,” Wahl said. “We were attacking the rim pretty good. Getting some good kick-out threes, and they just weren't falling at the end of the day.”
While the Badgers attributed it to their shots not falling — with Gard even going as far as to say the rim might have been smaller — Illinois coach Brad Underwood credited it to the Illini’s defensive success.
Illinois put its two best defenders in Da’Monte Williams and Trent Frazier on Davis and Davison, respectively. Williams held Davis to just 26.3% shooting, with half of Davis’ 22 points coming from the free throw line.
“One of the biggest keys was they shot a lot of jump shots,” Underwood said. “After the first 12 minutes, it felt like we were able to take that away. It's a little harder on the road to make jump shots. I would like to think our defense had something to do with that.
“Maybe even … having to feel like you have to score could add a little pressure. Johnny's a great, great player. I just thought we made him work a lot tonight to get his looks.”
Bowman spurred the Badgers’ momentum change with just over 10 minutes left in the game, scoring five points in a 7-2 run for the Badgers that made it 63-57 Illinois with 9:15 remaining.
The Illini responded and didn't let the Badgers make another run, building as much as a 16 point lead with under a minute remaining.
“I'll just say our shots weren't falling,” Davis said. “In a time like that you just gotta keep scoring and chipping away. We couldn't hit shots on that end and we couldn't stop Kofi on the other.”
Badgers fans on Twitter divided after Wisconsin men's basketball comes up short at Illinois
Losing combination
That’s the result when Davis and Davison are both off. No bench to compensate. Illinois played fantastic. Make 25% of threes and it is a wire job.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) February 3, 2022
Missing the mark
I thought we actually played pretty well except our shooting was terrible— Mark Massey (@mfmass) February 3, 2022
Fingers crossed
Can’t have your two best players shoot 8-31 against a good team and expect to win. Badgers better hope they don’t come across a big physical big man in the tournament or they’re in trouble.— Dan Buhler (@FBuhlersDayOff) February 3, 2022
Been here before
One again, no balanced scoring. This type of night will happen again with Brad being cold and Davis not hitting shots and someone else needs to step up. This team has NO bench. Crowl needs to figure out how to score and Hepburn needs to practice shoiting.— Shawn Brooks (@ShawnBrabbit) February 3, 2022
Not letting it flow
Badgers went away from what was working in the 1st half (getting points in the paint) and not enough scorers stepped up in the second half. JD seems to be forcing too many bad shots just to try and draw fouls. And that seems to be a trend for him over the last handful of games.— Austin Volden (@AVolden_89) February 3, 2022
No cause for concern
Sometimes the shots just don’t fall. Kofi is awesome. On to the next one.— mjmilino (@mjmilino) February 3, 2022
Risky proposition
Live by the 3, die by the 3. only hit 2 of 23 until Chucky's game-ending trey. Cockburn 37 points, 12 rebounds for Illini. Bucky had no answers for him. Will be glad when Kofi goes to the NBA.— Dennis Semrau (@DennisSemrau) February 3, 2022
It is what it is
I’m not sure our inside defense is going to be able to improve much this year. We had no answer for Cockburn. But we can still win a lot of games if we get better on our outside shooting. Obviously 3 for 24 on threes is not going to work.— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) February 3, 2022
And off they go!
when Jordan came in yes he had a couple fouls, but it seemed to slow down their momentum. but taken out right away and IL was back to the races.— George Stacy (@George88063490) February 3, 2022
Keep it movin'
Only Edey at @BoilerBall can match up to Kofi of @IlliniMBB, no shame in that. Illini defense on Davis effective enough, pace too fast for @BadgerMBB to get comfortable shooting. Moving on.— Leonard Go (@LeonardGo) February 3, 2022
Look on the bright side ...
Wahl had a great first half with some terrific new moves. But the total lack of 3’s hurt especially when there was no effective Defense on Cockburn. And 38% shooting doesn’t cut it. Positives tonight: 1) Badgers did not quit, 2) Badgers rebounds edge 38-35, 3) Johnny’s dub-dub.— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) February 3, 2022
Ignore the outlier
I legitimately thought they played a great game offensively. Was just dumb luck that more didn't go down. Many halfway there. Defensively need a better plan for a guy like Cockburn. Honestly, I probably come away from this feeling pretty good. That game is an anomaly.— Taylor Valentine (@TaylorValen9) February 3, 2022
Worth a thousand words
February 3, 2022
Just not their night
Kofi is an absolute difference maker but it was one of those nights for the Badgers. Couldn’t buy a bucket and no answer for paint defense. Post offense is always spectacular for the Badgers but always seem to lack on the defensive side of it.— JD (@JDistheLIQUOR) February 3, 2022
Snow willing
Well, the Badgers do get to leave Champaign.— Steve Gasser (@sgcommunication) February 3, 2022
Let it rain!
Hard to win on the road when you can't shoot outside or defend inside pic.twitter.com/3iUPjJyZFy— Corey Otis (@CoreyWOtis) February 3, 2022
Not as bad as it looks
Eh alright. If badgers just shoot an average percentage from 3 the badgers win. Also Cockburn can just hack people all game and not get called for anything— Brock VD (@Brock_VD) February 3, 2022
Not much to like
You won’t beat anyone shooting 3 of 24 from 3— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) February 3, 2022
Nobody was in double figures except JD (on 5 of 19) and Wahl (and he did nothing in the 2nd half)
Yes Kofi was great, but I feel like we had no strategy to deny him the entry pass
That was painful to watch - on to the next one
Some friendly advice
Badgers may want to consider a different way to guard the post against good big men. Either that or just foul him every time.— Nic Nehring (@NicNehring1) February 3, 2022
What's the rush?
Tough shooting night. Props to #Bowman, #Vogt for doing good things. A good example why JD should stay in college for another season. #GrowthNeeded— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) February 3, 2022
An eternal optimist
I'm oddly encouraged?— Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) February 3, 2022
WI couldn't shoot, got the usual crap calls from that crew, made basically no obvious offensive or defensive adjustments, refused to make Kofi work on offense ... and still would have won hitting ~30% from 3.
But please, stop with the pullup fadeaway 2s.
Fighting through a frigid night
Cold as ice and no answer for Kofi. Fight in this team is still impressive. There will be nights like these.— Ben Deutsch (@KOnocomment) February 3, 2022