Illinois center Kofi Cockburn overpowers Wisconsin men's basketball in key Big Ten showdown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard said he wished he could’ve taped Badgers centers Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt together to defend against Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn.

No. 11 UW fell to No. 18 Illinois 80-67 Wednesday night in part because the Badgers failed to slow Cockburn and couldn’t match his offensive output at the other end.

Cockburn had one of his best games this season in the win over the Badgers (17-4, 8-3 Big Ten) as the Fighting Illini (16-5, 9-2) took sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference. The 7-foot junior scored 37 points on 16 of 19 shooting while also grabbing 12 rebounds and limiting UW’s big men to a combined eight points.

“I don't know if there's anybody else in the country with that size with that mobility, and what he does and, and … the effectiveness that he has,” Gard said. “It's how they surround him with shooters, you're cognizant of threes. They do a good job of entering to him and from angles that it's harder to get help immediately.”

The Badgers had to balance double teaming Cockburn and limiting Illinois’ perimeter shooters.

Double teaming Cockburn was effective at times for the Badgers, including with 14:16 left in the game when Cockburn got past Crowl for a shot, missed the attempt but drew a foul on Tyler Wahl. The play worked in UW’s favor as Cockburn, who’s shooting 67% at the line this season, missed both free throws.

Despite not having a height advantage over Crowl, Cockburn was able to shoot over him. He forced Crowl and Vogt to pick up four fouls each as they struggled to figure out how to defend him.

“We just didn't have the right game plan coming in,” UW guard Johnny Davis said. “I thought Steven, CV did the best job they could. I don't think anybody in the nation can really match him with his physicality.”

The Badgers could’ve handled Cockburn’s scoring output with a stronger performance on the offensive end.

The Badgers only connected on 38.2% of their shots, while going 3 of 24 from beyond the arc. The makes came from Davis, Lorne Bowman II and Chucky Hepburn, who connected on his with 2 seconds remaining and the game far out of reach.

Brad Davison — UW’s resident 3-point king — didn’t hit a 3-point shot in a game for the first time this season. He’s shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc on the season but went 0 of 6 in the loss and even stopped trying to hit a 3-pointer at one point of the game.

“I thought throughout the game, we were getting pretty decent looks,” Wahl said. “We were attacking the rim pretty good. Getting some good kick-out threes, and they just weren't falling at the end of the day.”

While the Badgers attributed it to their shots not falling — with Gard even going as far as to say the rim might have been smaller — Illinois coach Brad Underwood credited it to the Illini’s defensive success.

Illinois put its two best defenders in Da’Monte Williams and Trent Frazier on Davis and Davison, respectively. Williams held Davis to just 26.3% shooting, with half of Davis’ 22 points coming from the free throw line.

“One of the biggest keys was they shot a lot of jump shots,” Underwood said. “After the first 12 minutes, it felt like we were able to take that away. It's a little harder on the road to make jump shots. I would like to think our defense had something to do with that.

“Maybe even … having to feel like you have to score could add a little pressure. Johnny's a great, great player. I just thought we made him work a lot tonight to get his looks.”

Bowman spurred the Badgers’ momentum change with just over 10 minutes left in the game, scoring five points in a 7-2 run for the Badgers that made it 63-57 Illinois with 9:15 remaining.

The Illini responded and didn't let the Badgers make another run, building as much as a 16 point lead with under a minute remaining.

“I'll just say our shots weren't falling,” Davis said. “In a time like that you just gotta keep scoring and chipping away. We couldn't hit shots on that end and we couldn't stop Kofi on the other.”

