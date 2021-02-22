Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, Iowa's Luka Garza leading contenders for Big Ten player of the year

It's starting to feel like March already.

The Big Ten race is intensifying. The season's most hyped game was also its most entertaining. Players are rewriting record books.

The final stretch of the regular season will be meaningful as five opponents in 11 days will try to topple Big Ten leader Michigan, while the conference player of the year will be determined too.

Here are four takeaways from Big Ten basketball.

1. Michigan and Ohio State supplied the game of the season.

No. 3 Michigan's 92-87 victory Sunday at No. 4 Ohio State was college basketball's best win of the season. For Big Ten coaches thumping their chests about the conference being the nation's best, this game provided ample evidence.

Both teams looked like worthy NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds. Who wouldn't want to see them square off in the Big Ten championship game? Or the Final Four?

They looked that good.

Both teams shot 53% from the field. The score was tied six times in the second half before the Wolverines hit some big shots to pull away.

Michigan hit 10 of 13 3-pointers in the first half. Ohio State made 11 of 22 for the game.