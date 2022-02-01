How Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl's game has taken a jump leading up to his biggest test yet

Steven Crowl sat at the end of the bench last year near the cardboard cutouts during his freshman season. If it wasn’t for his height, University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard said he wouldn’t have been able to distinguish the 7-foot Crowl from the guys next to him because they all were wearing masks.

Crowl only played a total of 35 minutes over 11 games last season, so he had a lot of nerves when he became the starting center this season.

He only scored eight points during his freshman season. UW sophomore guard Johnny Davis would pull the center by the jersey to tell Crowl he had to shoot the ball if Davis was going to pass it to him.

But Crowl is making a name for himself as the Badgers enter the last five weeks of the regular season, averaging 9.1 points per game and hitting shots from all spots on the floor.

“His confidence level has continued to grow,” UW senior guard Brad Davison said. “When you see a couple shots go in, when you block a couple of their shots, you get a couple tough physical rebounds, you realize you're a force to be reckoned with down there, too.

"Not only do you have to guard them, but they have to guard you. His ability not only to score in the paint but also knocking the 3-ball is going to be huge for us going down the stretch just to create more space on the floor.”

The sophomore faces his biggest test when the Badgers play 7-foot Kofi Cockburn and Illinois on Wednesday. Cockburn is averaging 21.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Gard said at the beginning of the season the intention was to run a three-man system switching between Crowl, Chris Vogt and sophomore forward Ben Carlson. Crowl has become the clear favorite down low, averaging 10 to 14 more minutes than the other two.

That’s due in part to a series of minor injuries Vogt has been dealing with — bangs, bruises, ankle and hip tweaks. The other part is Crowl’s improvement.

“He's taken a lot of steps,” Vogt said. “The game has kind of slowed down for him, especially in the post offensively and defensively. I think it just comes with experience, kind of the more minutes you get out there and playing live reps against live opponents. I feel like that's where I've seen the biggest step since the summer till now. He just seems a lot more comfortable out there.”

There wasn’t a singular turning point for Crowl. It’s been a gradual improvement that’s been noticeable since Big Ten Conference play began. He’s had at least nine points in seven straight games and scored more than 10 in nine games this season, including four in conference play.

He’s also improved from 45.2% shooting in the non-conference to 52.5% against Big Ten opponents.

“He just didn't want to make mistakes, didn't want to miss shots, didn't want to come out real fast because (he might) charge the guy over,” UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said. “Right now you're seeing, ‘OK, all right, I can do this. I can score if I try, just go do it.’ Usually it takes a good year or two for guys at that position especially to gain that much confidence. He's got it pretty fast. … He’s a steady player and now we've added some confidence to that where he knows he can do it in this league against some of the best bigs in the country.”

Junior forward Tyler Wahl, who often plays alongside Crowl, said Crowl’s nine points in the loss against Michigan State on Jan. 21 was big since Wahl was unavailable due to injury.

“He's been playing great down the stretch,” Wahl said. “We asked a lot of him. Guard the big guy. Try to do it without fouling. He's been exceeding expectations. I think he’s just doing a great job both offensively and defensively.”

Gard still has multiple areas where he’d like to see improvement in Crowl. The biggest ones are his physicality and aggressiveness, especially on offense. He pinpointed this after Crowl swatted at the ball rather than catching it against Minnesota on Sunday. Freshman Lorne Bowman almost turned over the ball when Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin tipped a pass away in the first half. Crowl managed to recover it, directing the ball to Wahl underneath for two points.

“Obviously at 7 feet he can get his hands on a few things and keep them alive,” Gard said. “We always kind of tease him that he's got double-two on his jersey number so he should go after everything with two hands. ‘That's why you're wearing 22.’ It's a constant reminder — well, inside joke — but I’d like to see him grab more rebounds instead of tipping things. That's going to come with more strength to be able to move people and establish your position in the paint.”

Crowl can’t get stronger overnight, but Gard did recognize he had been spending more time in the weight room.

Many are calling Wednesday’s game a showdown between Cockburn and Davis because both are contenders for national player of the year, but it’s Crowl who will have to do a lot of the heavy lifting to contain Cockburn.

“You just got to be physical,” Crowl said. “I've said that 1,000 times, just trying to be physical with everyone no matter who it is. No matter if it's the big man from Purdue (Zach Edey) or anyone else. I’m just trying to be as physical as I can. Use all the tools that I have, get low and just try my best.”

