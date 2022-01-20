How Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is handling extra attention on and off the court in breakout season

The stat sheet shows it, too, in that he's the team leader in assists.

UW coach Greg Gard said he knew Davis would get the attention he’s receiving both on and off the court at the beginning of the season. Gard saw improvement in Davis' game during offseason workouts and while playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

“I'm sure he's risen to the top of scouting reports,” Gard said. “I think he's earned that. That comes with the territory of being a very good player. You're going to get a lot of attention. They're going to have different philosophies to try to stop you, to try to slow you down. Being more physical and sending more guys toward you. … You try to add layers to your game as an offensive player, but defensively, he has gotten a lot more attention and it's not surprising.”

Davis said more people have been noticing him off the court, sharing that people approach him to chat while he’s walking to class because they recognize him from TV. He said he’s been experiencing that since high school, so it’s not too out of the norm for him.