How Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is handling extra attention on and off the court in breakout season
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

How Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is handling extra attention on and off the court in breakout season

The statistics from the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team's first Big Ten game of the new year last season included a respectable but unremarkable line for one of the team’s freshmen. 

Jonathan Davis didn’t start the game against Indiana on Jan. 7, 2021, but he played 41 minutes. He scored six points on just 2-for-11 shooting and had eight rebounds. 

He likely wasn’t requested for the postgame news conference because four of his teammates scored 10 points or more. He was also a freshman on a senior-laden Badgers team who wasn’t looked to as a leader. 

Almost everything is different a year later for the 6-foot-5 guard. 

First of all, he’s Johnny now.

And he no longer is the sixth man on a team that quickly fell out of the Big Ten title conversation. He’s a superstar and a front-runner for the Big Ten and national player of the year awards as the Badgers prepare to host Michigan State at 8 p.m. Friday. 

He’s just a sophomore, but Davis leads UW in points (22.1 per game), rebounds (7.5) and assists (2.6). He’s averaging about seven more points than the Badgers' second-leading scorer, senior guard Brad Davison.

Davis has been requested for every UW pregame media session, only missing the one before the Nicholls State game because he was sick. He’s only missed two postgame media appearances — the two games he didn’t play. 

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media about the play of sophomore Johnny Davis after the 23rd-ranked Badgers defeated the 3rd-ranked Purdue Boilermakers 74-69 in a Big Ten battle Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

In the Badgers’ first game of the new year this season, he torched then-No. 3 Purdue for 37 points in a victory that helped catapult him further into an ever-brightening national spotlight. 

Case in point: He’s gone from getting almost no national media attention during his freshman season to having multiple national outlets request to interview him weekly this season. 

It’s been the most concentrated media requests a Badgers player has seen since former national player of the year Frank Kaminsky, according to a UW spokesperson.

“It's just all about being calm, cool and collected,” Davis said. “I’m just not letting any of that distract me from the task at hand.”

Davis’ task at hand? Winning games. He doesn’t care if he’s the leading scorer if the Badgers are winning. 

“I come out and attack every game the same way every night,” Davis said. “I don't come out thinking I have to play like the national player of the year. I just come out thinking I have to play like myself and play to my strengths.”

He’s been at the top of the scouting report for opponents this season — Nicholls State coach Austin Claunch joked about not knowing who Davis was during his postgame news conference on Dec. 15 — but Davis said he’s really noticed how hard opponents have been pressuring him since the Badgers played against Maryland.

Davis scored 19 points, two fewer than junior forward Tyler Wahl, against the Terrapins. It was the first game since UW’s win over Illinois State that Davis didn’t lead the Badgers in scoring and the first Big Ten matchup that someone other than Davis led the way.

That was until Ohio State held him to 14 points on a season-low 22.2% shooting four days later. 

Davis leads UW in fouls drawn over the past three games, going to the free throw line 21 times; the next closest is Davison with 17 trips. 

“Teams are just trying to be more physical with me,” Davis said. “Put more size and length on me to try to take away all my pullups. If they're going to do that and pursue me so hard, then I think I'm going to be able to get my teammates better looks.”

The stat sheet shows it, too, in that he's the team leader in assists.

UW coach Greg Gard said he knew Davis would get the attention he’s receiving both on and off the court at the beginning of the season. Gard saw improvement in Davis' game during offseason workouts and while playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup. 

“I'm sure he's risen to the top of scouting reports,” Gard said. “I think he's earned that. That comes with the territory of being a very good player. You're going to get a lot of attention. They're going to have different philosophies to try to stop you, to try to slow you down. Being more physical and sending more guys toward you. … You try to add layers to your game as an offensive player, but defensively, he has gotten a lot more attention and it's not surprising.”

Davis said more people have been noticing him off the court, sharing that people approach him to chat while he’s walking to class because they recognize him from TV. He said he’s been experiencing that since high school, so it’s not too out of the norm for him. 

“I think the way he's handling it is really good right now,” said Jordan Davis, Johnny’s twin brother. “I mean, with all this attention, I think he just tries not to let it get to him. He just stays not too high, not too low. He's just a humble guy. He just wants what's best for the team. He doesn't really care about individual accolades. So I don't really think it's getting to him.”

