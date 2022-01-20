How Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is handling extra attention on and off the court in breakout season

The statistics from the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team's first Big Ten game of the new year last season included a respectable but unremarkable line for one of the team’s freshmen.
Jonathan Davis didn’t start the game against Indiana on Jan. 7, 2021, but he played 41 minutes. He scored six points on just 2-for-11 shooting and had eight rebounds.
He likely wasn’t requested for the postgame news conference because four of his teammates scored 10 points or more. He was also a freshman on a senior-laden Badgers team who wasn’t looked to as a leader.
Almost everything is different a year later for the 6-foot-5 guard.
First of all, he’s Johnny now.
And he no longer is the sixth man on a team that quickly fell out of the Big Ten title conversation. He’s a superstar and a front-runner for the Big Ten and national player of the year awards as the Badgers prepare to host Michigan State at 8 p.m. Friday.
He’s just a sophomore, but Davis leads UW in points (22.1 per game), rebounds (7.5) and assists (2.6). He’s averaging about seven more points than the Badgers' second-leading scorer, senior guard Brad Davison.
Davis has been requested for every UW pregame media session, only missing the one before the Nicholls State game because he was sick. He’s only missed two postgame media appearances — the two games he didn’t play.
In the Badgers’ first game of the new year this season, he torched then-No. 3 Purdue for 37 points in a victory that helped catapult him further into an ever-brightening national spotlight.
Case in point: He’s gone from getting almost no national media attention during his freshman season to having multiple national outlets request to interview him weekly this season.
It’s been the most concentrated media requests a Badgers player has seen since former national player of the year Frank Kaminsky, according to a UW spokesperson.
“It's just all about being calm, cool and collected,” Davis said. “I’m just not letting any of that distract me from the task at hand.”
Davis’ task at hand? Winning games. He doesn’t care if he’s the leading scorer if the Badgers are winning.
“I come out and attack every game the same way every night,” Davis said. “I don't come out thinking I have to play like the national player of the year. I just come out thinking I have to play like myself and play to my strengths.”
He’s been at the top of the scouting report for opponents this season — Nicholls State coach Austin Claunch joked about not knowing who Davis was during his postgame news conference on Dec. 15 — but Davis said he’s really noticed how hard opponents have been pressuring him since the Badgers played against Maryland.
Davis scored 19 points, two fewer than junior forward Tyler Wahl, against the Terrapins. It was the first game since UW’s win over Illinois State that Davis didn’t lead the Badgers in scoring and the first Big Ten matchup that someone other than Davis led the way.
That was until Ohio State held him to 14 points on a season-low 22.2% shooting four days later.
Davis leads UW in fouls drawn over the past three games, going to the free throw line 21 times; the next closest is Davison with 17 trips.
“Teams are just trying to be more physical with me,” Davis said. “Put more size and length on me to try to take away all my pullups. If they're going to do that and pursue me so hard, then I think I'm going to be able to get my teammates better looks.”
The stat sheet shows it, too, in that he's the team leader in assists.
UW coach Greg Gard said he knew Davis would get the attention he’s receiving both on and off the court at the beginning of the season. Gard saw improvement in Davis' game during offseason workouts and while playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup.
“I'm sure he's risen to the top of scouting reports,” Gard said. “I think he's earned that. That comes with the territory of being a very good player. You're going to get a lot of attention. They're going to have different philosophies to try to stop you, to try to slow you down. Being more physical and sending more guys toward you. … You try to add layers to your game as an offensive player, but defensively, he has gotten a lot more attention and it's not surprising.”
Davis said more people have been noticing him off the court, sharing that people approach him to chat while he’s walking to class because they recognize him from TV. He said he’s been experiencing that since high school, so it’s not too out of the norm for him.
“I think the way he's handling it is really good right now,” said Jordan Davis, Johnny’s twin brother. “I mean, with all this attention, I think he just tries not to let it get to him. He just stays not too high, not too low. He's just a humble guy. He just wants what's best for the team. He doesn't really care about individual accolades. So I don't really think it's getting to him.”
Badgers Bracketology: Where experts see Wisconsin men's basketball's standing in the NCAA tournament
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
Current: Three seed, facing Wagner
Last week: Six seed
Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the most of any conference, and the Badgers share the three line with Purdue.
He is still predicting Michigan State will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but the Spartans are a four seed in his projection.
Jerry Palm, CBS
Current: Two seed, facing Weber State
Last week: Three seed
Palm again has the Badgers among the nation’s best teams, ranking UW third in CBS’ Top 25, behind only Auburn and Gonzaga. The Badgers are the highest seeded Big Ten team in Palm’s projection and can pick up a win this week against another of Palm’s tournament teams, Michigan State. Palm has the Spartans as a four seed.
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
🙌 @AuburnMBB made the jump to a 1 seed in @tsnmike's latest bracket!— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2022
What do you think of his tournament field? pic.twitter.com/u6Wz7qfrRs
Current: Two seed, facing Wagner
Last week: Five seed
UW made a big jump with its win over the Buckeyes last week, and DeCourcy has the Badgers as the highest of his seven Big Ten tournament teams. DeCourcy also moved UW into the Midwest bracket, which could mean an opening weekend in Milwaukee.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins
UW was No. 18 in the NET rankings Monday, up six spots from last week.
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 5-1 in Quadrant 1 games — tied with Baylor and Iowa State for the most in Division 1 — 4-1 in Quadrant 2 games, and 5-0 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. The Badgers’ games at Northwestern and against Michigan State are Quadrant 1 games. Northwestern is No. 72 in the NET Rankings and the Spartans are No. 23.