How Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and Greg Gard stack up against other finalists for Naismith awards

Two members of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball are still in the running for prestigious national awards.

Johnny Davis is one of the four finalists for the Naismith Player of the Year, and coach Greg Gard is a finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year.

Davis earned consensus all-American honors after averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game during the regular season. He led the Badgers in rebounding and only had one game in which he didn’t score more than 10 points. He beat out all-Americans Kofi Cockburn, Keegan Murray, E.J. Liddell and Jaden Ivey for the title of Big Ten Player of the Year.

Gard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second time in the last three seasons. He’s only the second coach in UW history to win the award, joining four-time winner Bo Ryan. The Badgers were picked to finish 10th in the preseason poll, but Gard led them to a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.

The winners of the awards will be announced April 3.

Here’s who the UW duo are up against:

Player of the Year candidates

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

The senior guard is the only player out of the finalists still playing in the NCAA Tournament. He’s averaging 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 34 minutes this season. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Year, Big 12 Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament and all-Big 12 First Team. He led the Big 12 in scoring and ranked 33rd nationally.

Agbaji is averaging 13 points in Kansas’ two NCAA Tournament games, including 15 points against Creighton to help the Jayhawks advance to the Sweet 16. He’s scored more than 10 points in 34 games this season and 80 in his career.

Keegan Murray, Iowa

The sophomore guard is the only player nationally to average 23 or more points, eight or more rebounds and two or more blocks during the regular season and one of three players from a major conference with those averages over the last decade.

He averaged 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals this season. His 23.6 points per game led players from major conferences. Murray set the single-season Big Ten tournament record for most points (103) and field goals made (38)in helping the Hawkeyes to the title. He tied the 3-point field goals made record in a Big Ten tournament game by sinking eight against Indiana in the semifinals.

He established a school single-season scoring record (822 points), becoming just the eighth men’s basketball player in Big Ten history with more than 800 points in a season.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

The SEC Player of the Year averaged 17.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.8 steals. The sophomore forward broke Kentucky’s record for double-doubles in a season with 28.

He averaged 15.1 rebounds per game — the first player to average more than 15 rebounds since Alcorn’s Larry Smith in 1979-80. He also broke the single-game record for rebounds in Rupp Arena with 28 against Western Kentucky. He had a career-high tying 30 points, along with 16 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals against Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to become the first player in Kentucky history with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in an NCAA Tournament game.

It was the third time this season he scored at least 30 points in a game. Tshiebwe had 21 straight games with double-figure rebounds. He’s grabbed double-figure boards in all but two games this season.

Coach of the Year candidates

Mark Adams, Texas Tech

Adams has led his team to a 27-9 overall record and the Red Raiders’ third Sweet 16 in four years in his first season at the helm. He was an assistant for Texas Tech for five seasons before moving up to coach this season.

He was named the AP Big 12 Coach of the Year after guiding the Red Raiders to an 18-0 record at home this season. Texas Tech also has seven wins over ranked opponents entering the tournament.

Ed Cooley, Providence

This is the lone coach on this list who UW has faced this season, and the Badgers fell to Cooley’s Friars at the Kohl Center. Cooley had led the Friars to their first Sweet 16 since 1997 and the sixth in program history. Providence is 27-5 record headed into its game with Kansas on Friday.

Providence’s 27 wins are the most by a Friar team since 1973-74. Cooley became just the seventh coach in league history and first since 2012 to earn Big East Coach of the Year honors without having a player earn all-Big East first-team honors.

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona

Lloyd is one of nine coaches in Division I history to win 30 games in his first season as coach after guiding Arizona to a 31-3 mark. He led the Wildcats to the Pac-12 regular-season and conference tournament championships.

He was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year after Arizona was unranked in the national polls at the beginning of the season and is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation. Arizona was picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12 but won the regular-season title by three games.

