How Wisconsin’s centers fared in their first test against a high-level big man
University of Wisconsin men's basketball players Tyler Wahl, Brad Davison and Jonathan Davis speak to the media at Big Ten media days Oct. 8 in Indianapolis.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team got its first taste of a powerful center in its 63-58 loss against Providence on Monday at the Kohl Center.

Nate Watson is a fifth-year player for the Friars who led the team with 16.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season. He came into the game against UW averaging 18.0 points and 8.0 rebounds.

The game showed how UW big men Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt can handle powerful centers as well as how the Badgers step up when Crowl and Vogt are out.

Crowl and Vogt were tasked with defending Watson. They held him to seven points over the first 11 minutes with at least one of them on the court, but Crowl sat after he was called for his second foul with 9:51 left in the first half and did not return in the period.

Vogt then picked up his second and third fouls within 40 seconds of each other, forcing him to head to the bench with 7:56 left in the half.

Brad Davison said the plan drastically changed with the two bigs out for the rest of the half. The Badgers had to play a smaller lineup with Ben Carlson at center, even though he typically plays power forward.

UW coach Greg Gard said he just wanted to get through the first half. He didn’t want to risk Crowl getting a third foul. Gard called Vogt’s fouls “unfortunate” as they happened in transition.

The Friars went on a 22-5 run over the final 9:11 in the first half, which included nine points from Watson.

Providence’s 6-foot-10 center sometimes was matched against UW’s smaller players, such as 6-2 guard Chucky Hepburn. Tyler Wahl and Carlson spent the majority of the time battling Watson with Crowl and Vogt on the bench.

“Guys did a great job trying to fight,” Davison said. “There's just some size you can't make up for. We wanted to try to make it difficult for him to catch and try to make his points as difficult as they can be. It was a tough first half with having our big guys on the bench.”

Crowl and Vogt returned for the second half and were able to limit Watson’s attempts, just not the connections. Watson went 4 for 5 in the second half after shooting 7 for 10 in the first.

Watson only scored eight points and grabbed two fewer rebounds in the second half.

“We didn't foul as much in the second half,” Gard said. “He got us in some foul trouble, that's part of it, not playing defensively without fouling. Ball pressure was decent. We didn't double team him too much. He had a couple perimeter shots that you have to live with.”

Watson and the rest of the Friars shut down Crowl, who came into the game averaging 14.5 points. Crowl finished with four points in 24 minutes.

The game against Providence was just a taste of what the Badgers will see in conference play. The Big Ten is known for its big men, with players such as Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn.

Gard said the improvement from the first to second half was a glimpse of how the team can continue to get better against strong centers.

“I think some of that's just younger guys settling in a little bit and having to play somebody like that for the first time for that type of stretch,” Gard said. “We've got to learn from that and grow and improve.”

