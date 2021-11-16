How Wisconsin’s centers fared in their first test against a high-level big man

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team got its first taste of a powerful center in its 63-58 loss against Providence on Monday at the Kohl Center.
Nate Watson is a fifth-year player for the Friars who led the team with 16.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season. He came into the game against UW averaging 18.0 points and 8.0 rebounds.
The game showed how UW big men Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt can handle powerful centers as well as how the Badgers step up when Crowl and Vogt are out.
Crowl and Vogt were tasked with defending Watson. They held him to seven points over the first 11 minutes with at least one of them on the court, but Crowl sat after he was called for his second foul with 9:51 left in the first half and did not return in the period.
Vogt then picked up his second and third fouls within 40 seconds of each other, forcing him to head to the bench with 7:56 left in the half.
Brad Davison said the plan drastically changed with the two bigs out for the rest of the half. The Badgers had to play a smaller lineup with Ben Carlson at center, even though he typically plays power forward.
UW coach Greg Gard said he just wanted to get through the first half. He didn’t want to risk Crowl getting a third foul. Gard called Vogt’s fouls “unfortunate” as they happened in transition.
The Friars went on a 22-5 run over the final 9:11 in the first half, which included nine points from Watson.
Providence’s 6-foot-10 center sometimes was matched against UW’s smaller players, such as 6-2 guard Chucky Hepburn. Tyler Wahl and Carlson spent the majority of the time battling Watson with Crowl and Vogt on the bench.
“Guys did a great job trying to fight,” Davison said. “There's just some size you can't make up for. We wanted to try to make it difficult for him to catch and try to make his points as difficult as they can be. It was a tough first half with having our big guys on the bench.”
Crowl and Vogt returned for the second half and were able to limit Watson’s attempts, just not the connections. Watson went 4 for 5 in the second half after shooting 7 for 10 in the first.
Watson only scored eight points and grabbed two fewer rebounds in the second half.
“We didn't foul as much in the second half,” Gard said. “He got us in some foul trouble, that's part of it, not playing defensively without fouling. Ball pressure was decent. We didn't double team him too much. He had a couple perimeter shots that you have to live with.”
Watson and the rest of the Friars shut down Crowl, who came into the game averaging 14.5 points. Crowl finished with four points in 24 minutes.
The game against Providence was just a taste of what the Badgers will see in conference play. The Big Ten is known for its big men, with players such as Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn.
Gard said the improvement from the first to second half was a glimpse of how the team can continue to get better against strong centers.
“I think some of that's just younger guys settling in a little bit and having to play somebody like that for the first time for that type of stretch,” Gard said. “We've got to learn from that and grow and improve.”
Badgers fans on Twitter blow off steam after Wisconsin's comeback bid against Providence falls short
All in good time
Liked their fight until the end. Going to be a big learning curve with youth and inexperience. But will be a fun team to watch.— Dennis Semrau (@DennisSemrau) November 16, 2021
Stuck in the mud
To much standing around not enough ball movement. The zone really threw a wrench into the offense. The program is soft on the boards. Toughen up Bucky— Rick Raygo (@RaygoRick) November 16, 2021
Down a key piece
I think that changes with Johnny back, the dude can get a good look whenever he wants. The centers got their first taste of a real d1 center and will need to toughen up— Jake Manser (@jake_manser) November 16, 2021
Time to bulk up
They are young and inexperienced. Hepburn will be good. I expected more from wahl this season but I also understand. The big men need to hit the weight room. Not a huge fan of bowman so far. It will be tough to win games and score enough without Johnny Davis.— Wauna-joel (@WaunaJoel) November 16, 2021
A common concern
Tough to judge without Davis, whose presence is probably worth a win. Flashes of defense are definitely promising. What's concerning is the same patented "pump fake at the rim"/"tall dude shoots fadeaway jumper from 3 feet" philosophy on offense. Too hesitent on offense for parts— Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) November 16, 2021
Questionable choices
Gards line up choices screwed us over those last 4 minutes in the 1st half.— Jackie (@jlhalvy) November 16, 2021
A model response
I just thought I’d say…. I really enjoyed your tweet and agree wholeheartedly.— Wauna-joel (@WaunaJoel) November 16, 2021
Fighting to the finish
Young, undermanned, but they fought hard in the second half.— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) November 16, 2021
Their time is now
After tonight? I think it's pretty obvious. The Big East cannot be stopped ... in November. 😜😂🏀— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) November 16, 2021
Offensive limitations
This is what I feared with this team. Now, team was without Davis, so that obviously hurts; but where is the offense coming from outside of Davis? Davison is streaky. Wahl has some talent; but not very deep. Not a lot of creativity. Scoring might be problem all year.— DRich (@drich318318) November 16, 2021
Hang in there
Without Davis, without Neath, foul trouble for the big men in the first half, they fought to the end when it didn't look like they'd have much of a chance. Long way to go but that was expected. Have faith. Would be nice get some more butts in the seats though— Taylor (@taylors0022) November 16, 2021
Getting pushed around
Physical weakness appears to be a noticeable problem for the bigs. They will be pulverized in the Big 10. Need to gain strength to compete. Otherwise, they kept working hard and never gave up. #Badgers Improvement will come.— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) November 16, 2021
Failure to finish
Young team. Offense post game needs to be stronger with the ball. Hopefully they figure out a way to finish at the basket, otherwise they will have to live and die with the outside shot. That didn’t work well tonight.— Erik Grinde (@egrinde) November 16, 2021
Need to work as one
Offense needs to work better as a unit. Too many times they dribbled around and settled for tough shots. They gotta swing the ball around and make the defense work.— Travis Hartman (@mrTacos375) November 16, 2021
Have a little faith
Young guys need to have more confidence, too many times just watching/waiting on Davison. Crowl needs to dribble less and make a decision. That being said, Davis plays they win.— Chad Holz (@cdholz34) November 16, 2021
A little too late
Should have played Jordan Davis a lot earlier. He's better than others that got more playing time.— Craig Reid (@csreid44) November 16, 2021
Inexperience shows
Providence was a senior loaded team and it showed. UW bigs need to attack more on offense and stop playing with their backs to the basket.— Steven Smith (@SteveSUWbba) November 16, 2021
Part of the process
These things will happen, only way to get better is to learn from mistakes.— Joe M. (@J_Michaels25) November 16, 2021
Sunk by a slow start
Nice comeback at the end but the play was really sloppy in the first half. And they missed way too many shots.— Melissa Daniels (@MelissaMBucks) November 16, 2021
Putting in the work
Missed a few opportunities there at the end, however, it’s good to see the young guys battle. Missing Davis hurt big time.— Josh Svendsen (@Jsvenny) November 16, 2021