How Wisconsin’s centers fared in their first test against a high-level big man

UW coach Greg Gard said he just wanted to get through the first half. He didn’t want to risk Crowl getting a third foul. Gard called Vogt’s fouls “unfortunate” as they happened in transition.

The Friars went on a 22-5 run over the final 9:11 in the first half, which included nine points from Watson.

Providence’s 6-foot-10 center sometimes was matched against UW’s smaller players, such as 6-2 guard Chucky Hepburn. Tyler Wahl and Carlson spent the majority of the time battling Watson with Crowl and Vogt on the bench.

“Guys did a great job trying to fight,” Davison said. “There's just some size you can't make up for. We wanted to try to make it difficult for him to catch and try to make his points as difficult as they can be. It was a tough first half with having our big guys on the bench.”

Crowl and Vogt returned for the second half and were able to limit Watson’s attempts, just not the connections. Watson went 4 for 5 in the second half after shooting 7 for 10 in the first.

Watson only scored eight points and grabbed two fewer rebounds in the second half.